Local News
Fauquier Health moves from zero-visitor policy to a limited-visitor policy
Prior to the holidays on December 11, 2020, Fauquier Health implemented a zero-visitor protocol at the hospital due to the documented increase in confirmed positive cases in our region. Fauquier Health has since announced, that due to the decreased number of confirmed positive cases, they have been able to move back to a limited-visitor policy. This decision comes after the recent trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
This means that Fauquier Hospital is limiting visitors to the facility if they are essential for the patient’s physical or emotional well-being and care (e.g., care partners). Some exceptions may still apply that prevent a visitor from entering the facility. The hospital still encourages the use of alternative mechanisms for patient and visitor interactions such as video-call applications on cell phones or tablets.
Points of facility entry will continue to be limited to ensure all patients and visitors can be properly screened for any symptoms of the COVID-19 illness. If fever or COVID-19 symptoms are present, visitors will not be allowed entry into the facility.
Fauquier Health also announced that the Bistro on the Hill is now serving outside patrons for takeout only. Anyone coming into the bistro to grab a to-go-meal between the hours of 7 am and 2 pm, will still be required to enter through the main lobby to receive screening. Outside patrons are not permitted to dine in and will be required to exit the facility upon completing their meal purchase.
Fauquier Health reminds the public to continue doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a mask or face covering while in public.
For a detailed list of policies and updates, please visit the COVID-19 Preparedness page at FauquierHealth.org.
COVID-19 Vaccine Update and Registration Details
Fauquier County is operating under Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout as directed by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD)/Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Community members who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include frontline essential workers, persons aged 65 years and older, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, migrant labor camps, and people aged 16 through 64 years with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Eligible community members can visit the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s website to learn how to register or click on the link below to pre-register through the new statewide system at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue and will be able to search that they are in the new system
Questions or concerns? If you need any assistance registering or have any registration questions, please contact the Fauquier County COVID-19 Call Center at 540.422.0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Virginia lawmakers pass COVID-19 Workers’ Compensation bills
The Virginia General Assembly passed multiple bills allowing health care workers and first responders to receive workers’ compensation benefits if they are disabled or die due to COVID-19.
“We did it!” Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, said in a Twitter post. “Health care heroes who got COVID on the job will get the retroactive workers’ comp presumption they deserve!”
Hurst’s House Bill 1985 expanded workers’ compensation benefits for health care workers “directly involved in diagnosing or treating persons known or suspected to have COVID-19,” including doctors and nurses. The bill provides coverage from March 12, 2020, until Dec. 31, 2021.
The health care worker must have been treated for COVID-19 symptoms and been diagnosed by a medical provider to qualify for compensation before July 1, 2020. The individual must have received medical treatment and a positive COVID-19 test to be eligible for compensation after July 1, 2020.
The bill also said health care workers who refuse or fail to get vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be eligible for workers’ compensation. The aforementioned rule doesn’t apply if a physician determines vaccination will risk the worker’s health.
“This is how we honor our brave health care heroes that put themselves in harm’s way to treat those infected with this horrible virus,” Hurst said in a press release. “They sacrifice for us and deserve our utmost praise and admiration, but they also deserve our help.”
There were concerns about the bill’s costs, according to Hurst. The Senate tried to remove the bill’s retroactive clause, but the bill passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support following negotiations.
The Virginia Nurses Association said the bill will make it easier for nurses to access benefits.
“Unfortunately, too many Virginia nurses caught COVID-19 while treating patients,” the association said in a Facebook post. “For those that got very sick, there is no easy way to file for workers’ compensation, and many have suffered not only physically, but financially.”
Senate Bill 1375 and HB 2207 cover workers’ compensation for first responders who are diagnosed or died from COVID-19 on or after Sept. 1 of last year. The measures include firefighters, police officers, correctional and regional jail officers, and emergency medical services workers. The bills require an official diagnosis through a positive COVID-19 test and symptoms of the disease.
The House bill, sponsored by Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, originally included a retroactive clause that compensated cases going back to March 2020, but that was taken out of the legislation’s final version.
“We fought tooth and nail to provide our first responders – the real heroes of the pandemic – coverage under workers’ compensation for COVID, and we got it done,” Jones said in a Twitter post.
By Sam Fowler
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Sheriff’s Office seeks information on man sought for assault on woman morning of March 1
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the Monday morning search for a man being sought for the reported assault of a county woman. That release states:
“On March 1, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 100 block of Barnett Road. The caller stated a male previously known to her had broken into her residence and assaulted her. Deputies responded to the residence where the suspect, identified as William Edward Jenkins, 40 years old, had fled on foot before arrival. Deputies and K9 teams from Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police searched the area with no results.
“At this time William Edward Jenkins is wanted for §18.2-57.2 (Assault & Battery against a family or household member), additional charges are pending. Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Front Royal Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for their assistance throughout the investigation.
“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Edward Jenkins can contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.”
(From a WCSO press release)
No COVID slowdown for Blue Ridge Wildlife Center as record number of animals treated in 2020
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center treated a record 2,864 mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, during 2020 at its Boyce hospital and, similar to previous years, it reported a survival rate of over 75% among animals that lived through the first 24 hours of hospitalization. Executive Director Annie Bradfield said that in the past 20 years, since the center was opened, more than 24,000 native wild animals have been treated.
“Each year, as awareness of (the center) grows, so does our impact. In 2020, despite the pandemic, we hit a new record of over 2,800 animals treated, and we expect that number will continue to rise each year,” Bradfield said.
The types of animals that wind up at the center include raptors, songbirds, doves and waterbirds. Rabbits (Eastern cottontails) lead the mammal group, followed by opossums, squirrels, foxes, bats and raccoons. Then there are the turtles (209 of them) and 42 snakes followed by a small number of toads and frogs.
The Clarke County-based wildlife center covers 14 contiguous counties including the nearby counties of Warren (267 sourced cases), Frederick (599), Fauquier (285), and Clarke (229).
Treated animals that cannot be released back into the wild serve as “ambassadors”, greeting visitors from a “Wildlife Walk” area adjacent to the administration and hospital building. In addition to wildlife rehabilitation, educational outreach programs were highlighted last year following Bradfield’s arrival on the job.
In 2020 the center took in $811,083, including contributions totaling $498,462, with $547,367 having been spent in support of operations. Beatrice von Gontard of Warren County heads an eight-person board of directors, while Bradfield’s “team” includes Jennifer Riley, DVM and a staff of five others, plus a wealth of volunteers which contributed almost 7,000 hours last year, as well as 26 interns whose hours added up to 4,453.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is located at 106 Island Farm Lane, Boyce. Its hotline is 540-837-9000.
Town Talk: A conversation with Fern Vazquez, Betty Showers & Michael Graham – Community Garden 2021
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Fern Vazquez, Betty Showers, and Michael Graham about the community garden project (CHEO) for 2021.
You can participate in this community project by volunteering to help plant, harvest, or just pull weeds. They are also seeking volunteer canners in anticipation of a large crop of produce this year. Volunteers are required to sign waivers, which are available at Fussell Florists or by e-mailing CHEOcommunitygarden@gmail.com. The telephone number to call is (757) 630-2362 to reach Fern Vazquez.
Be part of the community – reach out and embrace this effort. Learn more on their Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for March 1 – 5, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter pickup, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridges, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 637 (Riverton Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.
Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance near intersection with Route 613 (Indian Hollow Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Page County police-civilian shooting deaths investigated by State Police
At the request of the Town of Stanley Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the line of duty death shooting of Officer D.J. Winum and the subsequent fatal officer-involved shooting.
The first shooting occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday (Feb. 26) during which a Town of Stanley Police Officer was fatally shot outside a residence in the 600 block of Judy Lane. The officer had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Before the officer could even exit his patrol vehicle, the driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire. The officer, D.J. Winum, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The shooter, Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot.
Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards. He was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Richards succumbed to his injuries. His remains will be transported to the Office of Medical Examiner. No additional law enforcement was injured. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Earlier, Page County authorities released the following statement on the incident:
The Chief of Police asked for VSP to assist with the release of his statement to the media:
Statement by Town of Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean:
It was with heavy hearts this evening that we must inform our community of the line of duty death of one of our own: Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48. Since joining our department in 2016, he proudly served and protected the Stanley community. I know the Stanley and Page County community are keeping Nick and his family in their prayers during this most difficult and tragic time.
Officer Winum was fatally shot this afternoon while attempting a traffic stop in the Town of Stanley. Thanks to the immediate response of his fellow Stanley Police Officers and the Luray Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police, the suspect shooter was tracked to and taken into custody in a field off Marksville Road. There is no additional threat to the community this evening.
