Regional News
Fauquier Health names 2020 Mercy Award winner
Fauquier Health recently announced that Amy Kaminski, RN, Coordinator of Employee Health, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
Amy Kaminski has been with Fauquier Health for 14 years. Above all, she is a Registered Nurse, so providing care is her passion. Working in the Coordinator role for Employee Health, Amy’s mission is to effectively promote health maintenance and prevent illnesses and injury for staff. Some of the responsibilities that fall under this mission include: working closely to ensure regulatory and professional standards are met; collaborating frequently with management and Human Resources to promote a drug free workplace; promoting education and wellness initiatives (including administering appropriate vaccinations); and providing care to employees for occupational illnesses and injuries.
Amy is also responsible for the monitoring of employees’ health statuses in regards to communicable disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected Amy’s role within the organization and she has met the challenge with dedication, compassion, and commitment. When asked in a recent interview on Fox 5’s Hometown Heroes segment, Amy briefly summed up how her role shifted, “My number one goal and focus was to make sure that our employees were safe and healthy so that they could feel safe coming to work and taking care of our patients.” Her hard work and collaborative efforts with the local Virginia Department of Health (Rappahannock Rapidan Health District) have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system. The entire Hometown Heroes segment can be accessed HERE.
“At Fauquier Health, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “We are extremely proud to recognize Amy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Each hospital winner across the country, including Amy, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 company-wide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced and honored in the fall.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Regional News
Fauquier Health urges community members to wear masks
Fauquier Health is urging community members to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing is not easily achieved in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as being an effective way to prevent the spread of the illness. The hospital has already instituted a universal masking protocol within its facilities and requires anyone entering to wear a face mask at all times.
“Fauquier Health strongly encourages our community members to wear masks because each of us plays an important role in helping to keep our community safe and protect one another from the spread of infectious diseases,” says Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Officer at Fauquier Health. “One of the easiest and most effective ways we can look out for each other and aid in the fight against COVID-19 is to wear a face mask in public spaces right now.”
Recent studies have shown that universal masking can help prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19, especially in individuals who may be asymptomatic and unaware that they are ill. Face masks and cloth face coverings should be worn over the nose and mouth, and be held securely in place with loops or ties.
“Until there is a vaccine, wearing a mask in public, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene are our best lines of defense in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” says Dr. Michael Jenks, director of the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department. “That’s why we’ve established a universal masking protocol in our facilities to help protect our patients, providers and employees, and we’re encouraging our fellow citizens to do the same in other public places. By looking out for each other, we’ll get through this together and continue making our community healthier.”
For more information from the CDC on face coverings and how to make your own, visit our Coronavirus Preparedness page at FauquierHealth.org. To learn more about how Fauquier Health is working to ensure the safety of patients during this time, visit FauquierHealth.org/your-health-our-heroes.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Regional News
Fauquier Health offering student specials for sports and scout physicals
It’s that time of the year again. Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine and Family Practice at Bealeton are offering student specials for all sports and scout physicals at a savings of $25 each. Piedmont Internal Medicine is located at 419 Holiday Court, Suite 100, in Warrenton, VA and can be reached by calling (540) 347-4200. The Family Practice at Bealeton is located at 6200 Station Drive in Bealeton, VA and can be reached by calling (540) 439-8100.
Ultimately, a sports physical gives the provider a chance to analyze a student’s current health and uncover any health needs that could be considered as a performance hindrance. Students getting ready to head back to college can get a sports physical as a preventative care measure to ensure their well-being over the upcoming year. During the sports physicals appointments, providers have the opportunity to learn more about the students to develop long-term relationships and can offer students best practices, tips to increase performance and advice on how to reduce common forms of injury (through stretching, warm ups and exercises).
According to Dr. Christopher Nagle, at Piedmont Internal Medicine, “We at Piedmont Internal Medicine are lifelong athletes. We are ball players, marathoners, competitive weight lifters, triathletes and even aerobatic pilots. The sports physical is a focused examination geared towards preventing injury in the athlete. The sports physical is also a chance to screen the young and healthy who might not otherwise come to the doctor. We love caring for athletes – from high school to professional – to guide them in optimizing their health and fitness for maximum performance.”
Scout physicals this time of year are especially important. With the warmer weather, community residents venture outside more frequently and partake in a variety of outdoor activities. A scout physical is an overall health assessment including review of the most up-to-date vaccinations and review of allergies and medications to be used for any scout activities, weekend tours or overnight trips.
Family Practice at Bealeton offers appointments through telehealth. Patients visiting the offices in-person can expect to receive their physicals in a safe and clean environment. Care may look a little different than before, but this is because all Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics have implemented new processes and procedures to further protect patients’ health in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the core elements of properly managing infectious diseases is the cleanliness of our physical facilities. The staff follows the most effective cleaning and disinfection protocols available. A major focus of keeping the facilities clean surrounds disinfection of the reception areas, hallways, and high touch areas such as chairs, desks, hand rails and elevators.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at or by calling (540) 316-5000.
Local News
LFCC and Shepherd University sign nursing transfer agreement
LFCC and Shepherd University have signed a new 2+2 (two years at LFCC and two years at Shepherd) R.N.-B.S.N. agreement that will provide a seamless pathway for nursing students from LFCC to earn their bachelor’s degree at Shepherd.
Under the agreement, LFCC students who earn an associate of applied science degree in nursing, have a minimum grade point average of 2.7, and who have not matriculated at any other institution of higher education will be guaranteed transfer admission to Shepherd to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“We now more than ever need healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Scott Beard, Shepherd provost, during a July 30 virtual signing ceremony. “We’re in an area with vulnerable populations where there is a lack of access to healthcare, and there’s a critical shortage of nurses and advance practice nurses nationwide, so this initial pathway from the R.N. to the B.S.N. is just one step in those students’ journeys.”
Dr. Anne Davis, LFCC vice president of academic and student affairs, called the agreement a win-win for students.
“This feels like it’s a great fit for our students because they’re accustomed to an environment with that personal touch and small class size,” Davis said. “I think Shepherd is a place where LFCC students will find a home, somewhere where they’ll be valued for who they are as a person. It’s an exciting opportunity. It’s pivotal for healthcare in the environment that we’re in now, so we thank Shepherd for opening its doors to our students and giving them this pathway.”
“We’re just thrilled to receive Lord Fairfax students,” said Dr. Sharon Mailey, dean, College of Nursing, Education, and Health Sciences, and director, School of Nursing at Shepherd. “They’re motivated, they’re excellent academically, we just really enjoy having them here, and we want to make this their home. We also want them to keep the connectivity with Lord Fairfax. They don’t lose their identity; they just take on a new mantle of being a B.S.N. from Shepherd University.”
Learn more about LFCC’s nursing program at lfcc.edu/nursing.
Local News
New Student Welcome Week coming up at LFCC
With the start of this fall semester’s first classes less than two weeks away, LFCC is rolling out the welcome mat – virtually, in most cases – for its new students.
A series of online sessions is scheduled to provide information on everything from career pathways, to available resources, to what a typical college day is like. Additionally, LFCC swag and important information will be handed out during curbside pickups.
“This year, with physical and social distancing a must, we’ve been given the chance to reinvent our New Student Welcome program, using both the virtual platforms – like Zoom – that we are now so accustomed to using while still keeping up with the traditional in-person festivities, but with a twist,” campus life and student engagement specialist Chris Lambert said. “Instead of just one day to welcome our new students, we have extended it into an entire week, which will allow us to introduce new sessions and programming options.”
The first set of fall classes starts Monday, Aug. 24, with other classes beginning Sept. 8 and Oct. 19. Most classes will be delivered remotely, but some classes that require in-person delivery will be on campus.
A busy slate of information and introductory sessions is scheduled for Aug. 17-22. Highlights include:
- A New Student Panel that will let students know how they can get involved at the college, and what student life looks like these days. The panel will feature current LFCC students and is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 on Zoom.
- Ask the Faculty is a general question and answer session that will be on Zoom at 2 p.m. Aug. 20.
- President Kim Blosser, Fauquier Campus Provost Chris Coutts and other college officials will have a special session just for parents and supporters of students to ask questions about LFCC and college resources during a Zoom session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
- Curbside welcome pickups will be all week at all locations, with varying times.
- Resource chats for everything from campus safety, to online learning, to academic accommodations are planned.
- Zoom sessions on career pathways, including health professions, engineering, business, education, humanities and arts, transfer planning and undecided students are lined up.
For in-person classes, LFCC will follow the latest guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students attending these classes will be required to sign an agreement stating they won’t attend class when sick or if they’ve been exposed to someone with coronavirus, will wear a mask while in class and will practice social distancing and follow other safety measures.
To see the full schedule of events, and get Zoom codes, visit lfcc.edu/welcomeday.
Regional News
Judicial Watch sues Virginia County over secret Democrat Officials’ meeting on police response to BLM riot
Judicial Watch announced that it has teamed up with residents of Prince William County, Virginia, and their Virginia law firm, McSweeney, Cynkar & Kachouroff, PLLC to file a lawsuit against members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors regarding a violation of Virginia’s open meetings law. The lawsuit was filed in Prince William County Circuit Court (Gloss, et al. v. Wheeler, et al. (No. 20-7521)).
On Saturday night May 30, various protests and rioting occurred in Prince William County, resulting in numerous injuries to police officers and extensive property damage. Police officers reportedly used tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. The next day, a meeting of the police department’s Citizen Advisory Board was held. All five Democrat supervisors attended the meeting, but the board’s three Republican members were not notified of the meeting and did not attend. The individual who chairs the Citizen’s Advisory Board is the husband of one of the Democrat supervisors.
As explained in the lawsuit, the Democrat supervisors violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act/open meeting law by holding a meeting in secret, without notice any Republican supervisor nor advance notice to the public as required by law. Virginia law prohibits any gathering of two or more members of the same public body if public business is transacted or discussed. While no votes were cast during the meeting, the Democrat members posed questions and provided directives to the police leadership to curtail the use of crowd control measures in future disturbances. As set forth in the lawsuit, this constituted a discussion of public business in violation of Virginia Code section 2.2.-3707(A).
“Now, more than ever, citizens need transparency in their government. Secret meetings on police policy undermines public confidence and violates the law,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
Local News
Fauquier Health Wellness Center set to re-open August 17th
Fauquier Health is excited to share that the Wellness Center Gym will begin it’s phased reopening on Monday, August 17, 2020. This includes the Diabetes Education and Massage Therapy.
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center is located at 419 Holiday Ct, Suite 200 in Warrenton, Virginia. The Wellness Center initially closed its doors on March 19, 2020. Around late June of 2020, the Wellness Center resumed Cardiac Rehabilitation and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for patients in need of these vital services. The key to ensuring the safety of patients was by implementing proper social distancing of all equipment and following all of the necessary cleaning and disinfection protocols.
It would be an understatement to say the members missed the gym. We received several comments from community residents that they really missed being there. When asked about the re-opening, Julie Ross, Director of Orthopedics and Ambulatory Services, said, “We are excited to welcome our members back! Social distancing guidelines have been put into place to ensure continued safety of rehabilitation patients and members. Overall gym capacity will be monitored closely to ensure we do not exceed 75%, in keeping with the phase three orders from Governor, Ralph Northam.”
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center will open for independent exercise during the hours below:
- Mondays: 4:30 – 8:30pm
- Tuesdays: 6am – 8pm
- Wednesdays: 4:30 – 8:30pm
- Thursdays: 4:30 – 8:30pm
- Fridays: 6am – 8pm
- Saturdays: 8am – 2pm
No group classes will be offered initially; however, that decision will continually be reassessed. We appreciate the support and cooperation from all of our members.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph NW
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 7
82/63°F
79/59°F