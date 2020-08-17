Fauquier Health names 2020 Mercy Award winner

Fauquier Health recently announced that Amy Kaminski, RN, Coordinator of Employee Health, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

Amy Kaminski has been with Fauquier Health for 14 years. Above all, she is a Registered Nurse, so providing care is her passion. Working in the Coordinator role for Employee Health, Amy’s mission is to effectively promote health maintenance and prevent illnesses and injury for staff. Some of the responsibilities that fall under this mission include: working closely to ensure regulatory and professional standards are met; collaborating frequently with management and Human Resources to promote a drug free workplace; promoting education and wellness initiatives (including administering appropriate vaccinations); and providing care to employees for occupational illnesses and injuries.

Amy is also responsible for the monitoring of employees’ health statuses in regards to communicable disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected Amy’s role within the organization and she has met the challenge with dedication, compassion, and commitment. When asked in a recent interview on Fox 5’s Hometown Heroes segment, Amy briefly summed up how her role shifted, “My number one goal and focus was to make sure that our employees were safe and healthy so that they could feel safe coming to work and taking care of our patients.” Her hard work and collaborative efforts with the local Virginia Department of Health (Rappahannock Rapidan Health District) have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system. The entire Hometown Heroes segment can be accessed HERE.

“At Fauquier Health, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health. “We are extremely proud to recognize Amy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Each hospital winner across the country, including Amy, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 company-wide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced and honored in the fall.

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.