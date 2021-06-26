Regional News
Fauquier Health names Taylor Bireley as 2021 Mercy Award Winner
Fauquier Health recently announced that Taylor Bireley, Wellness Center Supervisor, COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
Taylor Bireley has been with Fauquier Health for three years. She is an Exercise Physiologist, so providing care is her passion. As Supervisor of the Wellness Center, Taylor oversees the Wellness Center, exercise based programs, and Massage Therapy.
Taylor is also responsible for being the health system’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. She collaborates closely with local community partners – such as Fauquier County, the Town of Warrenton, Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District/VDH – to ensure smooth operations of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The Warrenton clinic, which began operation in January of 2021, has provided more than 26,000 vaccinations to local community members.
Taylor’s hard work and collaborative efforts have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system. A true testament of Taylor’s commitment was provided by a colleague who said, “She has spearheaded the Vaccine Clinic and has put together a wonderful team of professionals who have vaccinated the public. Taylor goes above and beyond for these clinics and works tirelessly to make sure as many as possible receive the vaccine. She is a true example of making communities healthier.”
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health added, “At Fauquier Health, our commitment to making communities healthier would not be possible without dedicated team members, like Taylor. We are extremely proud to recognize her hard work on behalf of our staff, patients, and community members. She goes above and beyond each and every day and has truly excelled during a very challenging time.”
Each hospital winner across the country, including Taylor, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 company-wide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced and honored in the fall.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Regional News
Fauquier Health gives back to students of Boys & Girls Club Fauquier
This year Fauquier Health is excited to support the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier. In the early summer weeks, Fauquier Health employees came together to give back to the Club with a student friendly focus. The goal was to identify what the children at Boys & Girls Club were in need of, along with some fun activities that could be utilized during the summer months. Fauquier Health’s employees came together to donate school supplies, toys, and other non-perishable goods. Together the employees also donated a grand total of $366. The monetary donations will allow the Club to put on a celebration for the kids this summer.
Deanna Hammer, Resource Development of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier, expressed, “Thanks to Fauquier Health for all the fun items provided for use in our summer programming. We always strive to be a safe, fun, and positive place for the kids. Through your generosity we can continue our mission of providing fun and educational programs to the youth of our community.”
It is an exciting time to be able to support the local organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Club. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way organizations operate, and will continue to operate moving forward. For instance, the Club, like most local businesses, had to adapt to adhere to CDC guidelines of wearing masks, taking temperatures upon entering the building, and gather in smaller group sizes to meet social distancing guidelines. Children have had to overcome the drastic switch from in-person instruction to virtual learning, in most cases. Throughout all of the change, the Boys & Girls Club remains focused on their mission – now more than ever.
Boys & Girls Club Mission: To help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic minded, responsible adults.
Deanna Hammer commented, on behalf of the Club, “The support from the community is vital to our mission and success. We are always grateful for organizations like Fauquier Health, which keep the Boys & Girls Club operational. We could not do it without support from local organizations like yourself.”
Health
June is Men’s Health Month: 4 simple ways men can take control of their health today
There is a long-standing perception that women tend to focus on their health more than men do. Unfortunately, it’s a perception that rings all too true. A survey cited in a 2019 article from AARP found that only half of the men surveyed get regular check-ups and 72 percent preferred household chores over going to the doctor. While it’s true that women are more accustomed to regular doctor visits from an early age, it’s not an excuse for men to take their eye off the ball when it comes to their health.
Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that life expectancy for men is five years less than women. There are a number of factors contributing to this statistic. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, men tend to have it earlier and are 50 percent more likely than women to die from it. Suicide rates are higher for men and its been shown that men are less likely than women to maintain healthy eating and exercise.
So, how can men defy the stats and get and stay healthy? Here are four simple things you can do to give your health the attention it needs now.
Go to the doctor
Many times, men only visit the doctor when they absolutely have to – whether it’s an illness they can’t manage at home, an injury, or other ailment that needs immediate attention. The problem lies in the fact that many medical conditions men deal with may not have obvious symptoms. A regular check-up with a primary care provider can help you build a trusting relationship with a provider who can help you stay on top of your health and flag any issues before they become serious. A primary care provider can also help you stay up to date with screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, colon and prostate cancer and more, as appropriate.
Eat well
A healthy and well-balanced diet is one of the best things you can do for your health. Keeping a variety of healthy foods in your daily intake will help you ensure that you’re getting the nutrients your body needs, including vitamins, minerals, fiber and lean protein. Planning ahead and even prepping your weekly meals in advance can help you stay on target and avoid temptation. If you’re not sure where to start with a good eating plan, a dietitian or nutritionist can help you get started. Another health guideline recommended by the CDC includes limiting alcohol intake to 2 drinks or less in a day for men.
Move often
No, not that kind of moving. While loading and unloading boxes during a house move can be good physical activity, we’re talking about getting up and moving your body on a regular basis. The benefits of regular exercise are pretty impressive: longer life expectancy; a lower risk for a number of common health issues; stronger muscles, bones and joints; and improved mental health – all great motives for getting moving. Exercise can come in many forms, too, so find what works for you – whether it’s walking, jogging, lifting, fitness classes or a local intramural sports league. Be sure and talk to your provider before you start a new exercise routine.
Destigmatize mental health
Mental health plays a vital role in your overall well-being, so it’s unfortunate that there has been such a stigma and discomfort around discussing it. If you’re suffering from or have questions about anxiety, stress, depression or any mental health issue, there are two very important things to remember: you are not alone, and it is ok to ask for help. If you’re suffering, seek help and treatment from a mental health professional. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free and confidential support for suicidal crisis and emotional distress 24/7 at 800.273.8255. If you need help, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Your health is everything. It’s what powers you to be able to enjoy all of the people and things in your life that you love. Take control of it today so you can live tomorrow to its fullest.
If you are looking for a provider to help you take control of your health, Fauquier Health can help. Call 540.316.DOCS or visit FauquierHealth.org to get connected with the care you need.
by Dr. Ahmed Fida, Family Medicine
Regional News
Conservation partners launch 4theSoil awareness initiative
Harrisonburg, VA – Soil is much more than the dirt below your feet. This critical, finite resource naturally stores carbon and water, provides habitat for billions of organisms and is the foundation of all food production. Virginia Tech, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are teaming up with the Virginia Soil Health Coalition to raise awareness for soil health and show more Virginians why they should be “4 the Soil.”
Their campaign called 4theSoil will emphasize four soil health principles that NRCS and state partners have promoted to conservation and farming communities for nearly 10 years. Those are:
- Keep soil covered
- Minimize soil disturbance
- Maximize living roots
- Energize with diversity.
4theSoil organizers will use a new website and digital media to heighten general soil health awareness and encourage Virginia farmers and residents to adopt the four principles. Website visitors can pledge their support for soil health and these fundamental practices. This partnership effort will also highlight what Virginians are doing to care for soil and other critical resources with a goal of nurturing a stewardship ethic that will produce an overall win-win-win for Virginia’s agriculture, communities and the environment.
“The 4TheSoil Awareness launch really meets people where they are,” said Mary Sketch, Virginia Soil Health Coalition coordinator. “It provides a platform and bridge for diverse partners to come together around the importance of healthy soils for our farms, landscapes, and communities.”
Virginia Cooperative Extension Director Dr. Edwin Jones states, “As we work to provide a sustainable food supply and adapt to a changing climate, soil health and management is of critical importance. It is encouraging to have these partners come together, each has unique contributions and together we can make a significant gain in soil health.”
“Soil science can be complicated, but better soil management doesn’t need to be,” adds Virginia NRCS Cropland Agronomist Chris Lawrence. “We’ve learned that keeping things simple is key. That’s the genius of the 4TheSoil message. If you can remember four key principles – just 12 words – you’re well on your way to understanding how to take better care of one of our most precious resources.”
“Soil and water are the basis for all of life – human, animal, and plant,” said Danny Boyer of Four Winds Farm. “We need to sustain soil and water for ourselves and for future generations. Therefore, we all need to be 4 the Soil.”
It’s no coincidence that these partners decided to kick off 4theSoil on National Soil Health Day, Wednesday, June 23. This celebration recognizes soil professionals, farmers and growers who are focused not only on conservation but also on feeding and enhancing our global soil health. Receive more updates by following 4theSoil on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
The following agencies and organizations, along with many other statewide partners, have also signed on to support this effort: Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), Virginia Tech’s Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation, Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach Program, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Virginia Association for Biological Farming, Virginia Forage and Grassland Council, Virginia No-Till Alliance, and Common Grain Alliance.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Agua Fund have generously provided funding for this campaign. Learn more about 4TheSoil at 4thesoil.org. Contact Eric Bendfeldt at (540) 232-6006/ ebendfel@vt.edu or Mary Sketch at (919) 402-7241/ msketch2@vt.edu with questions about this initiative and how you can participate in this effort.
Regional News
LFCC honors retirees and distinguished staff and faculty members
LFCC honored five employees and four retirees during a virtual recognition ceremony on May 13.
Each year the college presents awards to an administrator, a full-time faculty member, an adjunct faculty member, a classified staffer and one part-time staff member. This year’s honorees were:
- Chris Coutts, the Distinguished Administrator Award recipient. Dr. Coutts, the Fauquier Campus provost, was also named vice president of communications and planning in 2020. Prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, he had been tapped to take on a short-term interim role.
“When the pandemic hit in March 2020, all of the responsibilities of the interim position were suddenly completely different,” LFCC President Kim Blosser said. “Chris had to manage many shifts in Virginia Community College System (VCCS) policies, implement changes to move to online learning, help support changes to online student services, communicate almost daily with faculty and deans, and through it all remain patient and nimble as conditions changed. According to one of the nominators, he was ‘the glue that kept the administrators at the middle level operational.’”
- Bill Lewis, recipient of the Distinguished Full-Time Faculty Award. During his 38 years with LFCC, Professor Lewis has been responsible for establishing the college’s engineering program. Among the new degrees he brought to LFCC are mechanical engineering technology, computer-aided drafting technology, civil engineering technology, industrial electricity and controls technology and plastics technology.
“Most recently, Bill designed and established the transfer engineering specialization,” said Dr. Ia Gomez, the college’s STEM dean. “Bill has designed and taught more than 35 new courses during his time at the college. Many of these courses were new to the VCCS.”
- Marie Beeler, recipient of the Distinguished Classified Staff Award. An early college specialist, she was the first LFCC career coach placed at James Wood High School 15 years ago.
“A faculty member recently commented, ‘What will we do without Marie?’” said Brenda Byard, dean of early college and high school partnerships. “Marie has served as the trainer for new high school career coaches as they onboard. Many express gratitude to her for sharing resources and imparting her wisdom as a former coach.”
- Patricia Fox, named the Distinguished Adjunct Faculty Member. The anatomy and physiology instructor has taught at various campuses and in various formats: in-person, online and hybrid.
“Trish demonstrates great passion for the subject matter, keeps the students directly engaged with the content topics presented, and makes the class enjoyable and inclusive,” said Dr. Gomez. “Trish is a consummate team player who is always ready to step up when needed. Even as her full-time job responsibilities have changed, she has continued to be an enthusiastic supporter of the college and its students.”
- Chelsea Conrad, Distinguished Part-Time Staff Award recipient. The TRIO receptionist has a can-do attitude and has often been working on campus during the pandemic, according to TRIO Director and Coordinator of Disability Services Vivi Meder.
“You can find Chelsea greeting walk-ins at the Welcome Center, fielding phone calls of all natures, helping to maintain the TRIO program, keeping the food pantry stocked, assisting students in the TRIO lounge, assisting with student outreach and much more,” Meder said.
Also during the employee recognition ceremony, four retiring employees were recognized:
- Engineering Professor Bill Lewis. After nearly four decades at LFCC, Professor Lewis plans to start commercially selling some of the produce he grows on a large scale, as well as enjoy some fishing and other hobbies.
- Math Professor Eunice Myers. She started as an adjunct at LFCC 32 years ago, before coming on full time in 2009. A missionary to Africa as a young adult, Professor Myers hopes to do some more traveling.
- Early college specialist Marie Beeler. The LFCC alumna plans to travel and spend more time with her family.
- Library specialist Annie Cato. Prior to her 10 years at LFCC, Cato’s career path included social work, being a travel agent, and working on a thoroughbred horse farm. She plans to hit as many state parks as possible in her retirement.
Regional News
Emergency first responders doing vital but dangerous work during the pandemic
Megan O’Brien is an infectious disease epidemiologist by day, and an EMT by night at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad in Maryland.
Her title is roving night crew officer, and she works from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. A volunteer at the rescue squad since 2014, O’Brien believes that it’s a way to be involved in the community, and she enjoys the work.
But the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the work for her and her fellow EMTs across the nation. They faced a unique and ever-present danger: 7% of all American frontline deaths due to the pandemic between March 2020 and April 2021 were medical first responders, according to a joint investigation by Kaiser Health News and the Guardian.
Emergency medical services workers are some of the most vulnerable front-line workers, with much of their funding and equipment dependent on the support of local government.
As the coronavirus pandemic raged last fall, a study found that “EMS personnel are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than other healthcare or emergency services professionals.” COVID deaths among emergency services workers were estimated to be three times higher than among nurses and five times higher than among doctors, according to the study, published on EMS1.com, a website that serves the emergency medical services community.
As in countless other communities, O’Brien’s unit had to overhaul procedures to protect the safety of the EMTs.
O’Brien is the head of the COVID task force with the Bethesda-Chevy Chase station. She helped to develop and implement policies on COVID safety.
“Everything was really designed to try to do everything we could to protect our personnel from getting COVID and then take care of our patients as safely as we could,” O’Brien told Capital News Service.
To limit the station’s exposure to COVID, new guidelines limited the time that EMTs spent in the back of the vehicle with patients and reduced the number of personnel that could be in the station to the minimum. The squad stopped hiring new recruits and followed other requirements put in place by the Montgomery County Rescue Service.
“Montgomery County (has) been very helpful in having policies and procedures in place that we should follow to keep ourselves safe,” said EMS Lt. Jay Gruber, spokesman for the nearby Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad. “And they’ve been providing us a lot of PPE. The county’s been very supportive.”
Gruber, who is also the chief of police at Georgetown University and the former chief of police in College Park, Maryland, has been working with the volunteer rescue squad for 35 years.
Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service “pivoted very quickly… helping keep the community safe, and making sure that they get their needs met,” Gruber said.
Protecting the volunteers’ safety also has driven significant changes to official on-scene procedures.
“Normally, an EMS provider will wear gloves… Even during normal times, you have access to face masks, and eye protection,” Gruber explained. “With COVID… we have various types of masks that we wear for various situations. We also have mandatory use of eyewear and gowns on people who are under investigation as COVID patients and multiple layers of gloves.”
After a patient has been transported to a hospital, especially a suspected COVID patient, aggressive cleaning and decontamination of rescue squad equipment – stretchers, electronic equipment, walls, ceilings, floors – follows.
Montgomery County’s emergency medical services system is one of the largest combined career and volunteer emergency services systems in the country, responding to over 120,000 911 calls annually, according to Dr. Meghan E. Quinn, a Navy Medical Corps lieutenant who presented a report about mental health in American volunteer fire/rescue personnel to the American Psychological Association in 2019.
Approximately half of Montgomery County’s approximately 2,500 emergency medical services workers are volunteers, Quinn said in her report.
Many communities across the nation reported that emergency services personnel were quitting or retiring because of the dangers from COVID. With the widespread administration of the anti-COVID vaccines, efforts to recruit and train new EMTs are now intensifying, according to various news reports.
In Maryland, a person can get an EMT license as early as 16 and can certify as a paramedic at 18. Rescue squad drivers must be at least 19.
Iana Sahadzic, 22, has been a volunteer paramedic with the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad since she was 17. She was attracted to the work after watching EMT volunteers driving down the street, lights flashing and sirens blaring and realizing that she has always wanted to be in the health profession and help people.
While a volunteer, Sahadzic is also a student at the University of Maryland, where she studies neurobiology and physiology, with a minor in Spanish.
“Honestly, some weeks I’m not quite sure how I manage to fit everything in,” she told CNS. “I have always been a very organized person, but I think that having to balance both school and volunteering as a paramedic has forced me to manage my time much more strictly – I can’t go anywhere without my calendar.”
Sahadzic volunteers about 36 hours a week, most of which is overnight. During her downtime, she brings her laptop and notebook to study or watch a lecture.
“Everyone has a different hobby and in my mind helping people in a time of need was the way I wanted to spend my free time.,” she said. “Though some days are harder than others, I am proud to have dedicated so much of my time to the community.”
One of the hardest aspects of volunteering to be an EMT during COVID is the strain on the volunteers and their loved ones.
When the pandemic was at its worst, Sahadzic said she showered multiple times before going home to visit family and followed other precautionary measures to ensure she wouldn’t bring anything home.
“I was probably trying to distance myself – because you never knew – and spend a lot more time at the fire station, because I felt like maybe, you know, the less time I spend at home the better,” she said. “But it’s gotten better with the vaccine.”
O’Brien said she slept in her guest room, away from her husband, as a precaution.
“There is a light, we can see the end, which was not the case several months ago,” she said. “I think for health care workers, things have really changed since we got vaccinated because you just don’t have that same level of fear anymore.”
By RAYONNA BURTON-JERNIGAN and LAINA S. MILLER
Capital News Service Washington Bureau
Community Events
U.S. Attorney recognizes Police Week, virtual candlelight vigil to be held on May 13th
ROANOKE, Va., – In honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Sunday, May 9, through Saturday, May 15, 2021.
“This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” said Attorney General Garland. “I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer. To members of law enforcement and your families: we know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, you have our unwavering support and eternal gratitude.”
“Every day our police officers put on their badges and risk their lives to protect the safety of our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar stated today. “They take up the call to serve in the face of great personal sacrifice and increasing adversity. Specifically, this past year’s global pandemic coupled with rising anti-police sentiment presented unprecedented challenges. Instead of wilting in the face of these difficult circumstances, these brave men and women provide security and the rule of law against violence and mayhem. Please join me this week in thanking our law enforcement community and taking time to honor their great sacrifice.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities that they have sworn to serve.
During the Roll Call of Heroes, a ceremony coordinated by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), more than 300 officers will be honored. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), of the law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2020, nearly 60 percent succumbed to COVID-19.
Additionally, according to statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 46 law enforcement officers died as a result of felonious acts and 47 died in accidents in 2020. LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website.
The names of the 394 fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial will be read on Thursday, May 13, 2021, during a Virtual Candlelight Vigil, which will be livestreamed to the public at 8:00 PM EDT. The Police Week in-person public events, originally scheduled for May, have been rescheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns to October 13-17, 2021. An in-person Candlelight Vigil event is scheduled for October 14, 2021.
Those who wish to view the Virtual Candlelight Vigil on May 13, 2021, can watch on the NLEOMF YouTube channel found at youtube.com/TheNLEOMF. The FOP’s Roll Call of Heroes can be viewed at www.fop.net. To view the schedule of virtual Police Week events in May, please view NLEOMF’s Police Week Flyer.
To learn more about National Police Week in-person events scheduled for October, please visit www.policeweek.org.
Memorial Ceremony honoring three local law enforcement officers to be held May 13th
