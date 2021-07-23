Regional News
Fauquier Health now offering virtual Childbirth Education classes
Fauquier Health is excited to announce the continuation of Childbirth Education classes to its patients. The health system had to temporarily pause all childbirth classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 15, 2021, the hospital and the OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics have begun offering the classes once again and have moved towards a more personalized and convenient way for expecting and new mothers to get access to education.
Powered online through Birthly, patients are now able to access a variety of classes through a virtual platform. Each patient can register to sign up for the classes for which they will have the opportunity to connect through a live video feed with certified and experienced childbirth educators. The educator will provide live and interactive teaching with dedicated time for the patient to ask questions. Patients now have more flexibility in choosing a time that fits their schedule and can connect from the comfort of their own home.
“We have been very eager to bring back our childbirth classes for our patients,” commented Jammie Moran, Director of the hospital’s Family Birthing Services. “After COVID, it was important for us to get creative and identify a way to give our patients full access to the education and resources they deserve. Since going virtual, we can now offer a variety of topics, provide time for interactive discussion, and encourage group chats for shared experiences.”
Monica Freidline, Certified Nurse Midwife with Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, strives to ensure her patients are educated throughout the entire prenatal and postnatal journey. “Now we can offer patients with topics that fit their stage of pregnancy or area of interest post pregnancy,” commented Ms. Freidline, CNM. “We will offer our patients with the opportunity to choose five classes including – early pregnancy preparations, prenatal bootcamp, coping and comfort associated with labor, breastfeeding 101, and newborn care.”
For any questions about Fauquier Health’s Child Education Classes, please contact info@mybirthly.com.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Regional News
New sign highlights Black History in Winchester
During Winchester’s Juneteenth weekend a new Civil War Trails sign was unveiled at 15 North Cameron Street, on the ground of City Hall. The sign enables visitors to stand in the footsteps of the 19th “United States Colored Troops.” These soldiers, many formerly enslaved, came to Winchester in 1864 to recruit local Black men into their ranks. It is a compelling story.
In his opening remarks, Mike Faison, President of the Winchester Area NAACP branch quoted Frederick Douglass. “He who would be free must himself strike that blow” and Faison explained that “179,000 men, and thousands who were former slaves, volunteered to fight for the Union army; nearly 37,000 gave their lives for the cause.” Mr. Faison also mentioned the organizations who came together to help promote the story and bring the project to fruition. The project was the result of a community partnership between the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute, the City, the Winchester NAACP, and Civil War Trails, Inc. – Each playing a different role in the funding, creation, and placement of the sign.
Winchester-Frederick County is home to over two dozen Civil War Trails sites. Each Civil War Trails site like the new sign at City Hall are marketed internationally by another partnership, comprised of municipal destination marketing organizations, state travel offices, parks, and museums. There are over 1,350 Civil War Trails sites across six states and an ever-increasing number are focused on telling these long marginalized African American stories. “The fuller story of the Civil War is incredibly diverse,” said Drew Gruber, Executive Director of Civil War Trails, Inc. “and as you move past the age-old, same-old stories you find out about men like these and it’s hard not to find inspiration in their tenacity and sacrifice.”
This is the first of two projects being planned in the region focused on telling a more complete and engaging narrative of the Civil War. Justin Kerns, Executive Director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “We’re trying to expand the story of the Civil War and its impacts on the community, versus what battle happened where.” The group hopes the next project will manifest at Stephenson’s Depot where another compelling personal story has been uncovered.
To find out more about this project or to plan your trip navigate to: visitwinchesterva.com or call their visitor center at 540-542-1326.
(From a Release by Winchester Civil War Trails, Inc.)
Local News
Extraordinary Registered Nurse recognized at Fauquier Health
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The second DAISY Team award recipient for 2021 is Registered Nurse, Linda Godfrey. A strong nomination that came in for Linda consisted of the special care and attention she provided to her patient during their stay. The patient, an 86-year old retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, had come to Fauquier Hospital for a necessary medical procedure. While in recovery, the patient commented, “…one of the attending surgical nurses, Linda Godfrey, made my stay so much better than it might have been because of her superior responsiveness and demonstrated caring service…”
He went on to comment, “It takes some doing to be able to make the person who is in bed feel better simply because of your presence and actions. Nurse Godfrey demonstrated this ability in spades!”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the main lobby entrance for all to see as they enter the hospital facility. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to http://DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
About Fauquier Health
Regional News
Fauquier Health brings back Senior Supper monthly, starting July 15th
Fauquier Health announced that it will resume the much anticipated Senior Supper meals for the community seniors that are 55 years and older on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30pm-6:00pm.
Senior Supper meals came to a halt back in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, Fauquier Health has held Senior Suppers as a tradition where seniors from the community could come, socialize, play card games and eat a delicious meal at a discounted rate. Many commented that it was the best deal around town.
Seniors 55 years and older will be able to choose from one entrée, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk – all for $6.00 (tax included). In order to make this happen, the Bistro will be set up to accommodate guests while maintaining social distancing measures. Seniors will be able to park enter through the side bistro entrance area and self-screen at the temperature station. Upon sanitizing their hands, they will be able to enter the bistro.
Dave Martin, Executive Chef of the Bistro commented, “The Bistro staff is really excited about the opportunity to get back to a new normal, and that includes offering senior suppers to the community again. The bistro was always full of guests and smiling faces, and we have missed that.”
Space is limited so ticket reservations online are required. Seniors can register their tickets for the July 15th event and future events online by visiting FauquierHealth.org/events. Each senior will be limited to one meal and can present their ticket at the register to be eligible for the Senior Supper discount.
“We have a great lineup coming for future senior suppers. By reintroducing Senior Supper monthly, we are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, Dietary Director of the Bistro. “We are already planning future events with themes, cook outs, and possible exploring some different musical options.”
Guests who need assistance registering can contact the Bistro at 540.316.4422.
About Fauquier Health
Regional News
Fauquier Health welcomes new OB/GYN provider, Dr. Nikita Mishra
Fauquier Health announced today that Nikita Mishra, MD, PhD, has joined its staff and will be offering obstetrics and gynecologic services to the residents of Fauquier and Prince William counties – including the Gainesville, Haymarket, Linton Hall, and Nokesville areas. Dr. Mishra will join Dr. Barry Aron and Certified Nurse Midwives, Monica Freidline and Kathleen McClelland, at Fauquier Health’s two OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics. According to Dr. Mishra, “I enjoy developing meaningful relationships with my patients and providing excellent medical care based on the patient’s goals and desires.”
Dr. Mishra will primarily be located at Fauquier Health’s newest office, located at 7915 Lake Manassas Drive, Suite 101 in Gainesville, Virginia. She will also see patients at the Warrenton office located at 253 Veterans Drive, Suite 210 in Warrenton, Virginia.
Dr. Mishra is an award winning OB/GYN with a minimally-invasive gynecology focused practice designation from the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. She obtained her PHD in Physiology, with a focus on Preeclampsia, from the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia in 2010 after her medical degree. She went on to complete her internship in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the University of Miami located in Miami, Florida in 2011. Dr. Mishra then completed her residency training at the Reading Hospital located in West Reading, Pennsylvania in 2014. She has been a recipient of multiple awards during her career and received her board-certification from the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecology in 2017.
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health, commented, “This news comes with great excitement as our team works hard to offer expanded access to care for women of all ages. Dr. Mishra is robotically trained and specializes in women’s health management, pre- and post-natal care, labor and delivery, minimally-invasive gynecological surgery, and more.”
Dr. Mishra is accepting new patients at both Warrenton and Gainesville locations starting this month, July 2021. To pre-schedule an appointment today, please call 703.743.7300. Online scheduling will also be available in the immediate future. For additional details, please visit the Find a Doctor/Provider page on FauquierHealth.org or FHDoctors.org.
About Fauquier Health
Regional News
Fauquier Health names Taylor Bireley as 2021 Mercy Award Winner
Fauquier Health recently announced that Taylor Bireley, Wellness Center Supervisor, COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
Taylor Bireley has been with Fauquier Health for three years. She is an Exercise Physiologist, so providing care is her passion. As Supervisor of the Wellness Center, Taylor oversees the Wellness Center, exercise based programs, and Massage Therapy.
Taylor is also responsible for being the health system’s COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator. She collaborates closely with local community partners – such as Fauquier County, the Town of Warrenton, Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District/VDH – to ensure smooth operations of the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. The Warrenton clinic, which began operation in January of 2021, has provided more than 26,000 vaccinations to local community members.
Taylor’s hard work and collaborative efforts have been noticed by all in the Fauquier Health system. A true testament of Taylor’s commitment was provided by a colleague who said, “She has spearheaded the Vaccine Clinic and has put together a wonderful team of professionals who have vaccinated the public. Taylor goes above and beyond for these clinics and works tirelessly to make sure as many as possible receive the vaccine. She is a true example of making communities healthier.”
Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health added, “At Fauquier Health, our commitment to making communities healthier would not be possible without dedicated team members, like Taylor. We are extremely proud to recognize her hard work on behalf of our staff, patients, and community members. She goes above and beyond each and every day and has truly excelled during a very challenging time.”
Each hospital winner across the country, including Taylor, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2021 company-wide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced and honored in the fall.
About Fauquier Health
