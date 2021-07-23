Fauquier Health now offering virtual Childbirth Education classes

Fauquier Health is excited to announce the continuation of Childbirth Education classes to its patients. The health system had to temporarily pause all childbirth classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 15, 2021, the hospital and the OB/GYN & Midwifery clinics have begun offering the classes once again and have moved towards a more personalized and convenient way for expecting and new mothers to get access to education.

Powered online through Birthly, patients are now able to access a variety of classes through a virtual platform. Each patient can register to sign up for the classes for which they will have the opportunity to connect through a live video feed with certified and experienced childbirth educators. The educator will provide live and interactive teaching with dedicated time for the patient to ask questions. Patients now have more flexibility in choosing a time that fits their schedule and can connect from the comfort of their own home.

“We have been very eager to bring back our childbirth classes for our patients,” commented Jammie Moran, Director of the hospital’s Family Birthing Services. “After COVID, it was important for us to get creative and identify a way to give our patients full access to the education and resources they deserve. Since going virtual, we can now offer a variety of topics, provide time for interactive discussion, and encourage group chats for shared experiences.”

Monica Freidline, Certified Nurse Midwife with Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, strives to ensure her patients are educated throughout the entire prenatal and postnatal journey. “Now we can offer patients with topics that fit their stage of pregnancy or area of interest post pregnancy,” commented Ms. Freidline, CNM. “We will offer our patients with the opportunity to choose five classes including – early pregnancy preparations, prenatal bootcamp, coping and comfort associated with labor, breastfeeding 101, and newborn care.”

For any questions about Fauquier Health’s Child Education Classes, please contact info@mybirthly.com.

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.