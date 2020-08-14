Fauquier Health offering student specials for sports and scout physicals

It’s that time of the year again. Fauquier Health’s Piedmont Internal Medicine and Family Practice at Bealeton are offering student specials for all sports and scout physicals at a savings of $25 each. Piedmont Internal Medicine is located at 419 Holiday Court, Suite 100, in Warrenton, VA and can be reached by calling (540) 347-4200. The Family Practice at Bealeton is located at 6200 Station Drive in Bealeton, VA and can be reached by calling (540) 439-8100.

Ultimately, a sports physical gives the provider a chance to analyze a student’s current health and uncover any health needs that could be considered as a performance hindrance. Students getting ready to head back to college can get a sports physical as a preventative care measure to ensure their well-being over the upcoming year. During the sports physicals appointments, providers have the opportunity to learn more about the students to develop long-term relationships and can offer students best practices, tips to increase performance and advice on how to reduce common forms of injury (through stretching, warm ups and exercises).

According to Dr. Christopher Nagle, at Piedmont Internal Medicine, “We at Piedmont Internal Medicine are lifelong athletes. We are ball players, marathoners, competitive weight lifters, triathletes and even aerobatic pilots. The sports physical is a focused examination geared towards preventing injury in the athlete. The sports physical is also a chance to screen the young and healthy who might not otherwise come to the doctor. We love caring for athletes – from high school to professional – to guide them in optimizing their health and fitness for maximum performance.”

Scout physicals this time of year are especially important. With the warmer weather, community residents venture outside more frequently and partake in a variety of outdoor activities. A scout physical is an overall health assessment including review of the most up-to-date vaccinations and review of allergies and medications to be used for any scout activities, weekend tours or overnight trips.

Family Practice at Bealeton offers appointments through telehealth. Patients visiting the offices in-person can expect to receive their physicals in a safe and clean environment. Care may look a little different than before, but this is because all Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics have implemented new processes and procedures to further protect patients’ health in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the core elements of properly managing infectious diseases is the cleanliness of our physical facilities. The staff follows the most effective cleaning and disinfection protocols available. A major focus of keeping the facilities clean surrounds disinfection of the reception areas, hallways, and high touch areas such as chairs, desks, hand rails and elevators.

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at or by calling (540) 316-5000.