Fauquier Health receives initial COVID-19 vaccine allocation

Fauquier Health confirmed that on December 15, 2020, they received the initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. According to Kevin Sale, COO with Fauquier Health, “We are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).”

Vaccine administration has begun with our frontline healthcare workers. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. It is an important reminder that the arrival of the vaccine means we all still need to do our part in continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing, and practicing hand hygiene. Amy Kaminski, the Vaccine Coordinator of Fauquier Health, said, “It is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated, so we must continue to stay vigilant in the weeks and months ahead.”

