Fauquier Health recognized for excellence with ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation
The American College of Cardiology has recognized Fauquier Health for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Fauquier Health was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation in December based on a rigorous evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.
“Fauquier Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing Fauquier County with excellent heart care,” said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Fauquier Health with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.
Erin Steele, Cardiac Cath Lab Manager and Chest Pain Coordinator, commented on what this means, “Thanks to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative efforts of our team, Fauquier Health is proud to be an Accredited Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology. Over the last several years, our hospital system has invested in improving the cardiovascular health of our community through the addition of advanced technology, opening a new cardiac catheterization lab, and implementing processes to ensure our patients benefit from evidence-based best practices in the evaluation and treatment of acute coronary syndrome.”
The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Fauquier Health access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
About the American College of Cardiology
The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.
For more information about ACC Accreditation Services, visit accreditation.acc.org, or call toll-free 1-877-271-4176.
Fauquier Health welcomes three New Year’s babies
Fauquier Health is ringing in 2021 with the year’s first bundles of joy. This year, not only did Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center welcome one bundle, they welcomed three bundles of joy.
Little Eli, was the first New Year’s baby born on Friday, January 1 at 7:03am. Jennifer (mom) and Abraham (dad) were grinning from ear to ear when holding their newest addition. They had one word to describe their experience and delivering doctor – Dr. Diamond, “Amazing.”
The second bundle of joy, was a baby girl. Sweet little Amelia belongs to Kristina (mom) and Matthew (dad). Amelia, was born on Friday, January 1 at 11:09am.
“We had an incredible experience at Fauquier Health. We really couldn’t be happier. My husband and I were blown away by the entire staff at the hospital.” Said Kristina. “It felt like everyone was a big family and it made the entire experience so much more comfortable. Dr. Iskander and Dr. Diamond were both amazing. The lactation consultant, Lisa was extremely helpful, and last but not least, our nurse Pam was so sweet and attentive. During these times with COVID, it can be hard as our family could not be present, but the staff at Fauquier made up for this. Everyone truly cares and it really shows.”
The third bundle of joy was another baby girl going by the name of Theresa. Little miss Theresa was born on Friday, January 1 at 7:17pm to Katie (mom) and Jamin (dad). Theresa’s big brother, Judah, was beyond excited to meet her.
The mother, Katie, commented, “After a whirlwind birth and a challenging start for baby Theresa, we very much appreciated the care and support of the exceptional NICU nurses at Fauquier Hospital!”
Fauquier Health is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. Fauquier Health’s Family Birthing Center offers same room labor to delivery, a Neonatal Intermediate Care Nursery, state-of-the-art equipment with a dedicated surgical suite, lactation specialists, and more.
Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center is located at 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Fauquier Health OB/GYN, please call 540.316.5930, or visit us online at FauquierHealth.org. Online scheduling and telehealth options are also available.
D.C., Maryland, Virginia call for additional federal funding for WMATA
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam today urged the incoming Biden-Harris administration to provide increased federal support for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The leaders met virtually yesterday afternoon to discuss regional issues, including the COVID-19 response.
In a letter to President-elect Joe Biden, the leaders urge the president-elect to commit to making the federal government a fourth partner in WMATA funding.
“We strongly believe that maintaining a safe and reliable public transit system for the nation’s capital is a national priority and should be treated in that way,” the leaders write. “WMATA serves as a linchpin to federal government operations, yet the lack of a federal contribution for operating WMATA fails to reflect this fact… We encourage the Biden-Harris administration to renew the federal government’s commitment to Metro’s future and strongly consider joining the three jurisdictions as our fourth partner in funding WMATA’s operations.”
The leaders highlighted WMATA’s financial challenges resulting from the pandemic.
“Without additional federal support, WMATA faces major budget shortfalls that will force layoffs and additional service interruptions, further hindering our region’s economic recovery… When pandemic relief funding runs out, WMATA will be forced to make draconian service cuts and eliminate more than 3,800 positions. This is more than one-third of its workforce when combined with this year’s layoffs.”
In addition to the president-elect, the letter is copied to Transportation Secretary-designate Pete Buttigieg and members of the Biden-Harris transition team.
VEDA President’s Award recognizes Small Business Development Center Network Director for providing pandemic assistance
Virginia Economic Developers Association (VEDA) President Jim Noel presented the 2020 President’s Award to Jody A. Keenan, Director of the Virginia Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC) for her exemplary leadership to the Commonwealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It gives me great pleasure to honor Jody Keenan for her leadership and guidance in pivoting all the resources of the Small Business Development Center Network toward helping the businesses around the state respond to the pandemic,” Noel said. “The network’s impact speaks to her considerable skills, talent and a tireless work ethic she continues to demonstrate on behalf of small business owners.”
The George-Mason University-based SBDC supports community entrepreneurs, economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, trade associations, and other organizations seeking information on how to transition their business strategies during crises.
The nomination letter for Keenan recognized her for transitioning her entire network from its usual day-to-day activities to disaster control and response. Under her direction, the 26 offices of the SBDC Network became the authoritative sources for small-business related news and information.
The SBDC Network received $4 million in federal funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which Keenan deployed throughout the state. She recognized the importance of a coordinated approach to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.
Her nomination letter commends, “Her foresight, coupled with clear, unambiguous direction, enabled her organization to stay ahead of a quickly changing and demanding environment. She quickly developed a team dedicated to developing the necessary tools to help small business owners recover.
In 2020, the SBDC assisted 9,500 businesses, resulting in $86 million in new capital received and 1,167 loans obtained.
Since the start of the pandemic, the SBDC Network ramped up its ability to offer virtual webinars and training opportunities. More than 5,580 attendees took part in COVID-related webinars and seminars. Nearly 12,000 unique visitors logged on to VirginiaSBDC.org.
VEDA comprises hundreds of professionals from the state in economic development and other related fields.
LFCC preparing for opening of new Luray-Page County Center
As 2020 comes to a close, LFCC is shutting the doors of its first home in Luray, 334 N. Hawksbill St., and moving into its new purpose-built Luray-Page County Center. Friday, Dec. 18, will be LFCC’s last day at the Hawksbill site.
That site, a former Wrangler jeans factory, opened up as the Luray-Page County Center in 2006. While the building was sold at auction a couple years ago, LFCC was able to continue its lease. However, the building wasn’t designed for instruction, and had issues common to older facilities – leaky roof, frequent power outages and inadequate parking.
Thankfully, the Jenkins family – Russell and Elta Rae, plus their son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Karen – donated about 8 acres of land behind the Luray Wal-Mart to the LFCC Foundation. Community donations, as well as state and grant funding, have helped cover the costs needed to build the new center.
The 13,000-square-foot center, named the Russell A. and Rodney A. Jenkins Hall, will house classrooms, science and health science labs, a trades lab, board room and student commons areas.
The college is “so excited” about the new center, said LFCC President Kim Blosser, a lifelong Page County resident.
“This new center allows us to offer several new programs we’ve never before been able to offer in Page County,” said Dr. Blosser. “Starting in February, the heavy equipment operator and HVAC programs will be offered in the new Pioneer Bank Trades Lab. Next fall, LFCC’s new Physical Therapy Assisting program will begin, as well as many other health professions, trades, and college transfer programs.
“Residents of Page County and surrounding counties will have even more opportunities because of the expanded classroom and lab space in Jenkins Hall. We are looking forward to welcoming all of our students into the new instructional spaces.”
LFCC Workforce Solutions is excited to also be offering a medical assistant program and phlebotomy assistant program starting in January, said Director of Marketing Guy Curtis.
“Students will learn in an amazing, state-of-the-art facility gaining hands-on skills to face today’s high-demand jobs,” he said. “Using labor market information for Page County and the immediate surrounding areas, we knew launching these programs would help students find immediate employment opportunities regionally.”
The LFCC Educational Foundation is offering a unique way to support the new center while giving a lasting gift. The foundation has established its first-ever donor brick campaign. Personalized engraved bricks will be displayed in the courtyard of Jenkins Hall. Depending on the size, the bricks are available for personalization for $125 and $250, and will support the foundation’s Luray-Page County Center Building Fund. To order, visit www.lfcc.edu/brick.
An information session on trades programs being offered at Jenkins Hall and other college sites will be held Jan. 16, 8 a.m. to noon. Learn more or enroll in the session at https://lfccworkforce.com/event.
LFCC’s new data science degree developed to meet growing workforce demand
One of LFCC’s newest programs has been developed to meet the growing demand for data scientists. The associate of science degree in science with a specialization in computational and data science program began this fall.
“Data science plays an integral role when it comes to making critical decisions in many fields, including transportation planning, healthcare, the corporate world, farming and food production, education, finance, government, manufacturing, retail and criminal justice,” said Dr. Ia Gomez, LFCC dean of science, integrated technologies, engineering, math and health. “In fact, it would be hard to name an industry in which the skills of data scientists are not needed.
“Data science is emerging as a game changer among the most successful players in all markets. For example, financial institutions rely on data scientists to detect and prevent fraud, retailers depend on them for market research, and manufacturers can use their analytical skills to detect anomalies and predict – and thus prevent – problems. And, in these unprecedented times in which we are living, those skilled in decision sciences can make an impact on the global stage.”
Professors at LFCC collaborated on the program with their counterparts at George Mason University to ensure the degree would smoothly transfer into the program at GMU. However, the specialization is transferrable to other four-year universities.
LFCC’s program will be led by Beth Dodson, who has more then a decade of experience as a college instructor, specializing in statistics, data analysis, data visualization and curriculum development. Prior to coming to the college, she was director of analytics for a computational research lab with a focus on researching global humanitarian issues.
“The computational and data science specialization provides a solid foundation for students in the data science field pillars of mathematics, computer science and statistics,” Dr. Gomez said. “This solid foundation in math, statistics and computer language that goes into the more exciting fields of data science, such as machine learning, large data analysis and predictive modeling, will set our graduates apart in the job market.”
She said students could immediately enter the workforce upon graduating – entry level jobs include data scientist, business intelligence analyst, data technician, operations analyst, healthcare analyst and research statistician – or transfer to a four-year to complete their bachelor’s degree in the areas of data science, analytics or data-driven decision science. Many junior-level data scientists will be hired at the associate-degree level with the understanding they will pursue a bachelor’s degree in the field.
Learn more about the program at lfcc.edu/datascience.
Berryville man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, distribution of cocaine
On December 3, 2020, a Berryville, Virginia man pleaded guilty to a pair of federal firearm and narcotics charges. He fled police following a traffic stop in January 2020 and was found in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and a cache of narcotics secreted in a storage unit. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, and Jesse Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Field Division made the announcement.
Cironta Rayshon Commander, 22, pleaded guilty today to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession with the intent to distribute and distributing 28 grams or more of cocaine base.
According to court documents, on January 27, 2020, an officer with the Berryville Police Department initiated a traffic stop of Commander. As the officer returned to his cruiser to investigate a potential discrepancy in Commander’s paperwork, Commander sped from the scene at a high rate of speed. When the defendant approached an intersection, he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into a grassy area between an apartment building and a tree, where there were people present in the common area. As the defendant reentered the roadway, he drove toward a dead end and crashed into a tree.
Commander attempted to flee the scene on foot while carrying a backpack but was detained. In a search of the backpack, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson, 9mm, semi-automatic pistol containing five rounds of ammunition. In addition, officers found approximately 3.66 oz. of marijuana, $4,738 in cash, a bundle of clear plastic bags commonly used for narcotics distribution, and a small plastic bag of white powder with 2.19 grams of powder cocaine. At the time of his possession of the firearm, Commander was a previously convicted felon prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.
Local police and federal agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence in Berryville, Va., on February 3, 2020. In the basement of the residence, officers found three rifles and $4,392. In the closet in the master bedroom, agents located a shoebox with an additional $11,000 in cash.
Additionally, during the search of a Cadillac Escalade parked in the driveway, agents recovered an access card for a storage unit in Stephens City, Virginia. Agents went to that location and learned the unit had only been leased following Commander’s arrest. After obtaining a search warrant of the location, agents recovered a variety of narcotics, including 191.64 grams of fentanyl, 32.96 grams of heroin, 349.47 grams of powder cocaine, and 181.83 grams of cocaine base.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Berryville Police Department, and the Office of the Clark County Commonwealth’s Attorney. The Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh is prosecuting the case for the United States.
