Fauquier Health recognized for excellence with ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation

The American College of Cardiology has recognized Fauquier Health for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Fauquier Health was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation in December based on a rigorous evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness and fainting.

Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms. They have streamlined their systems from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes.

“Fauquier Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing Fauquier County with excellent heart care,” said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Fauquier Health with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves: completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing of guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.

Erin Steele, Cardiac Cath Lab Manager and Chest Pain Coordinator, commented on what this means, “Thanks to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative efforts of our team, Fauquier Health is proud to be an Accredited Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology. Over the last several years, our hospital system has invested in improving the cardiovascular health of our community through the addition of advanced technology, opening a new cardiac catheterization lab, and implementing processes to ensure our patients benefit from evidence-based best practices in the evaluation and treatment of acute coronary syndrome.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like Fauquier Health access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including emergency treatment of heart attacks.

