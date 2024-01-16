Local News
Fauquier Health Welcomes New General Surgeon, Dr. Nchang Azefor, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, Mandy Colegrove
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl
Remember this patient? Admitted on November 24, 2023, they were in our care for 48 days, recovering from surgery that repaired fractured major AND minor metacarpal bones. Read the full story here.
During this patient’s recovery, we began the process of repairing our largest flight enclosures, temporarily preventing us from utilizing them for pre-release patient conditioning.
We’re extremely thankful for how many wildlife rehabilitators exist throughout Virginia, allowing for an expansive and resourceful network of professionals. This network allows patients to get the best care during their rehabilitative journey, even if that is somewhere else.
Last week, we were able to transfer this patient who was in need of flight conditioning to Wildlife Vet Care (WVC). This transfer will allow more space to fly and rebuild flight muscles before being released.
Bonus: WVC already had a Barred Owl in care! Now these patients will keep each other company during their recoveries.
We’re certain that this patient will be in good hands and returned back home once well-conditioned—thank you WVC for all you do for wildlife!
Check out this video of these two owls meeting below. What do you think they are taking about?!
Commemorating a Pivotal Moment: The Battle of Cowpens
R-MA Swim Team Makes a Splash: Boys and Girls Teams Dominate in Fredericksburg
The Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) swim team delivered a spectacular performance in their recent meet in Fredericksburg, VA. Both the boy’s and girls’ teams swept the competition, showcasing their athletic prowess. The boys’ team now boasts an unbeaten season record of 11-0, while the girls’ team stands strong with a 10-1 record.
A major highlight of the meet was the qualification of a new state relay team. Muna Nwugo, Stanley Ma, David Shen, and Leo Burge triumphed in the 400 Free Relay, marking the third relay team from R-MA to qualify for the state championships. They join the ranks of earlier qualifiers in the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Free Relay.
The dual meet against Fredericksburg Academy, Wakefield, and Highland on January 13, 2024, featured several individual event highlights. Stanley Ma ’27 clinched first place in the 100 Yard Butterfly and second in the 50 Yard Freestyle. His teammates, including David Shen ’27, Leo Burge ’24, and Tariq Vactor ’25, also secured top positions in various events.
The girls’ team equally shined, with Iman Vactor ’25 and Kamila Yusupova ’24 winning first places in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 500 Yard Freestyle, respectively. Other team members like Cadey Peterson ’28 and Renae Omondi ’26 also contributed significantly to the team’s success.
In relay events, both boy’s and girls’ teams demonstrated exceptional teamwork and skill. The boys’ 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team not only won first place but also achieved a state-qualifying time. The girls’ teams put up strong performances in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay and 200 Yard Medley Relay.
The R-MA swim team is set to compete again next weekend in Fredericksburg, facing teams from Wakefield, Highland, Fredericksburg Academy, and Richmond Christian. With high hopes, the team anticipates more of its top individual swimmers qualifying for the state championships.
The R-MA community and fans are buzzing with excitement, rallying behind their motto: “Go Jackets!”
WCHS DECA Members Shine at District 9 Leadership Conference
Reaching Out Now: Building a Safe Space for Warren County’s Youth
Newly Appointed Humane Society of Warren Country Executive Director Makes Maiden Speech to Front Royal Rotary Club
Kayla Wines, a 10-year veteran on the staff of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal and recently appointed executive director of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), made her first public speech from her new position at the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s weekly meeting Friday, January 12.
Wines described how, since 2013, she has “worked her way up the ranks” while simultaneously “putting myself through school” and, among other attributes, she is now a certified veterinary assistant with college courses behind her that taught non-profit management, grant writing, and marketing, a top priority for this and any other similar enterprise.
One of her early and successful objectives has been what she called “our intake diversion project,” which, in plain English, seeks to keep animals in their homes rather than being turned over to the shelter when hard times hit the pet owners.
“Through individual and business donations and grants, we are able to assist pet owners with options other than surrender (animals to the shelter) through our community programs,” Wines said.
“Hand in Paw” is a fund the HSWC created to keep pets in their homes with families who love them, thus keeping them out of the shelter. “Hand in Paw” covers emergency veterinary bills, basic preventatives, and vaccines, including free rabies and microchip clinics, and provides free pet food and supply pantry for Warren County’s pet owners who need the help and who also want to keep their pets rather than turn them over to the shelter.
“Our ‘Spay it Forward’ program (at the recently established downtown spay/neuter clinic) pays for surgeries for families who otherwise could not afford it,” Wines explained. In 2023, the clinic spayed/neutered 43 animals in Warren County “and kept them with their families versus coming into the shelter,” Wines said.
The new humane society executive went on to explain a trap, neuter, and release (TNR) program aimed at reducing the extraordinarily high feral cat problem in Warren County. Last year, the shelter trapped, neutered, and then released 368 feral cats at a cost of $27,600.
“A very large number,” Wines told her audience, “but without providing this service, that could have amounted to an astronomical number of unwanted kittens being born and more than likely making their way into our shelter over time.”
She posed a question: “Did you know that a pair of (feral) cats and their offspring could turn into 420,000 cats in just seven years!?”
In fact, with the 52-day average length of stay at the shelter, each cat costs an average of $544 per kitten and $484 per adult cat for a total cost of keeping 512 cats and kittens sheltered in 2023 at $263,648.
Wines’ focus on cats in her maiden speech is perhaps natural since she began life at the shelter on the “cat team.”
Describing the Human Society as a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, neglected, and homeless animals, Wines said, “We hold a contract with Warren County to operate as the county ‘pound.’
“We take anything that is not a wild animal and is a ‘managed intake’ shelter, meaning the shelter operates on an appointment basis. This allows us to better prepare for what is coming in, and the appointment time slot allows us to speak with owners to see if we can avoid intake into the overcrowded shelter system by providing other resources,” Wines said.
During all of last year, the Front Royal shelter accepted 980 animals, including 435 dogs, 512 cats, and 33 others, including hamsters, rabbits, chickens, pigs, goats, birds, turtles, and a bearded dragon! The shelter ended the year with a 96% save rate, which entitled it to once again describe itself as a “no-kill” shelter, an achievement that Wines appeared proud to be part of.
(The writer is a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Front Royal and a past president of the Humane Society of Warren County. As a retired journalist, he also is a regular contributor to the Royal Examiner.)
