Regional News
Fauquier Health welcomes new interventional radiologists
Fauquier Health recently welcomed three new board-certified interventional radiologists to its medical staff this month. Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Dr. Alexander Kieger and Dr. Rachel Piechowiak will bring expanded interventional specialty focuses to Fauquier and the surrounding communities. Interventional radiology (IR) is a subspecialty of radiology. By combining advanced imaging and technology, our interventional radiologists can treat complex conditions — even cardiovascular disease and cancer — less invasively and with unprecedented precision. Since interventional radiology treatments and procedures are typically done as minimally-invasive, patients can experience less risk, less pain, and less recovery time. For example, during a procedure, the interventional radiologist will use the appropriate technology to help guide small instruments (catheters) through the vascular system or other pathways through the skin.
Dr. Sandeep Bagla graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 2003. He later completed his residency training as Chief Resident and Diagnostic Radiology Resident at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York in 2007. He received fellowship training in Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology and has procedural expertise in interventional oncology (minimally invasive cancer therapy), arterial and neuro-intervention (stroke therapy, abdominal aortic aneurysm stent grafting, peripheral arterial intervention), pulmonary thrombolysis and prostate artery embolization.
Dr. Alexander Kieger graduated with a medical degree from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL in 2012. The following year, he completed his internship from Northwestern University/McGaw Medical Center in Preliminary General Surgery. He brings over 10 years of clinical experience with him. According to Dr. Kieger, “My practice focuses on minimally-invasive procedures that result in quick recovery and rarely require a stay in the hospital. I am dedicated to spending ample time with my patients and being available to them every step of the way.” Dr. Kieger received fellowship training in Vascular and Interventional Radiology and has expertise in vascular specialties such as dialysis access and catheter placement, central line insertion, Peripheral Vascular Disease and venous insufficiencies
Dr. Rachel Piechowiak is a Board-Certified Vascular & Interventional Radiologist and joined the Fauquier Health team in 2020. She takes a patient focused approach; she said, “I enjoy helping patients understand the procedure from start to finish, so they feel comfortable and know what to expect.” Prior to her arrival to Fauquier Health she worked at the Vascular Institute of Virginia. She completed her fellowship at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2012 and Diagnostic Radiology Residency at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, where she was chosen at Chief Resident. She graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006 and also holds a Master’s Degree in Science (Cellular and Molecular Biology).
“Interventional radiology is an important component of our overall care strategy because it is utilized in so many areas of patient care to diagnosis and treat a wide range of ailments using a myriad of different procedures aided by imaging procedures,” said Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Office at Fauquier Health. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Bagla, Dr. Kieger, and Dr. Piechowiak to the Fauquier Health Team. This specialty allows our entire team of healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients using the latest minimally-invasive techniques currently available to minimize the risk to the patient and improve health outcomes. Our interventional radiology group brings a variety of specialty focuses and expertise ranging from interventional oncology and treatment procedures to epidural injections.”
Services and areas of specialty include:
- Dialysis access management
- Minimally-invasive biopsies
- Minimally-invasive pain management
- Peripheral Arterial Disease
- Prostate artery embolization
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vascular disease
- Vein disease and varicose veins
- Wound healing
For additional information, please visit FauquierHealth.org, keyword “interventional radiology,” or FHDoctors.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling (540) 316-5000.
Local News
Local farm in White Post, Virginia seeking full-time employee
CARPENTER’S TRAINEE:
Need immediate full-time help in White Post, VA.
We are looking for an honest, hardworking team player, who wants to develop as a craftsman, and able to follow direction from our Master Carpenter. Must be open-minded and mechanically inclined. Little to no carpentry experience is expected, as our Master Carpenter would like to be able to mold and train. This is an excellent opportunity for a young person, just out of high school or college, to learn a skilled trade and get paid for it!
Monday-Friday from 7am-3:30pm. Excellent fully paid benefit package includes 401k, health, dental & vision insurance and much more.
To schedule an interview, please email your resume to sb546appl@gmail.com or mail it to P.O. Box 98, White Post, Virginia 22663.
- Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.
- References, background check, valid driver’s license and drug test required.
- Tobacco-free environment.
Local News
Locally produced short film “The Killer of Grassy Ridge” winning festivals worldwide
A debut short film produced in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley is winning film festivals worldwide. “The Killer of Grassy Ridge” has won Best U.S. Short Film, Best Debut, Best Horror, Best Cinematography, and has been selected for nearly 40 film festivals across the world.
The nine-minute independent film was shot in November and December 2019 near Front Royal and Luray’s Lake Arrowhead in the Shenandoah Valley, with additional scenes filmed at a cabin in Rileyville and the mountains of Carter County, Tennessee.
First-time filmmaker Johnny K. of Alexandria wrote and shot the film purely as a personal challenge, giving himself just two months to create a finished product using only the limited gear and resources he had on-hand.
“Last year I became inspired by filmmakers who were out making movies using very little equipment. They were telling amazing stories while I was sitting on the couch complaining that my gear wasn’t good enough to make my first film. I’d been making excuses for long enough, so I wanted to prove myself wrong. Written, shot, and edited in 62 days, “The Killer of Grassy Ridge” is the result. My hope is that my movie will inspire other amateur filmmakers the same way I was inspired.”
With an entirely Virginia-based cast and crew, the film marks the debut of actors Michael Stumbo of Winchester and Arlington native Heather Stone. The movie showcases the natural beauty of the region and the isolated environment and scenic landscapes largely contribute to the tone of the film.
The film has now been selected for nearly 40 film festivals on six continents and shows no signs of slowing down.
“The Killer of Grassy Ridge” is now streaming on YouTube and will soon be available on Amazon Prime.
CLICK HERE to view the entire press kit with more images and details!
Regional News
Introducing the 2020 Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is excited to introduce a completely revised and expanded version of its popular Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure. Highland County’s Barn Quilt Trail was the first in Virginia, beginning in 2011 with just 13 barn quilts in the brochure. The updated brochure has over 50 barn quilts for travelers to explore.
Barn quilts are colorful painted wooden squares and diamonds that hang on barns, outbuildings and homes. These unique works of art are the merger of traditional roles on the farm, blending the customs of quilting bees together with outdoor barn work into a beautiful combination.
Highland County’s barn quilts have interesting names like “Colaw Apple,” “Tree of Paradise,” “Love in a Mist,” “Five Reds,” and “Spirit Soars.” There is often a story behind the name that corresponds with the design. The barn quilt may represent the love of plants, animals or other natural wonders, showcase a business, or memorialize a special friend or moment. The public is invited to learn about the history and inspiration of Highland County’s barn quilts in the brochure. Whether viewing the county’s LOVEwork letters in Monterey, striking designs at a former mill in McDowell or an old maple syrup-producing barn with multiple barn quilts on it in Blue Grass, everyone can enjoy the beauty of the towns, hills, hollows, fields and forests of Highland County while experiencing the barn quilt trail. Can you spot them all?
The Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure will be available at local businesses and The Highland County Chamber of Commerce’s office at The Highland Center in Monterey. A corresponding website with digital versions of the brochure is available HERE. For children of all ages, there are even barn quilt design templates online to be printed out and colored in. For inspiration, use the colors of a current barn quilt on the trail or create your own! Have fun, and happy trails!
The Highland County Barn Quilt Trail Brochure is brought to you in part through the 2020 Wanderlove Grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
Regional News
Healthcare providers across the country raising awareness this month of Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a condition that develops when the arteries, that supply blood to the internal organs, arms and legs, become completely or partially blocked as a result of atherosclerosis. PAD affects between eight and 12 million people in the U.S., contributes to difficult to heal wounds and is associated with amputation. Though the symptoms may be serious, an astonishing 40 percent of people with PAD do not experience any symptoms.
Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center treats chronic wounds with underlying conditions of the disease as well as performs non-invasive tests for PAD and counsels patients on how to manage the illness which can, if left untreated, lead to lower limb amputation and death.
In addition to chronic wounds on the toes, feet or legs, our team at the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center wants to highlight the following risk factors and symptoms of PAD:
- Those who smoke or have a history of smoking have up to four times greater risk.
- One in every three diabetics over the age of 50 is likely to have the disease.
- People with high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol or a personal history of vascular disease, heart attack, or stroke are at greater risk.
- As you get older the risk increases since the disease develops gradually.
- While some people dismiss it as a sign of aging, nearly everyone with PAD is unable to walk as fast or as far as they could before.
- A typical sign is experiencing fatigue or a heaviness in the limbs or cramping in the thigh or calf after walking or climbing stairs and then feeling better after resting.
- Leg or foot pain may cause trouble sleeping for those with PAD.
- The skin of the feet may change color and become pale or turn blue.
- Toenails that do not grow as well as before and decreased hair growth on the toes and legs may be another symptom.
Advanced PAD results in delayed wound healing and greater risk for limb loss. Timely detection and treatment of any wound can reduce risk of amputation and improve quality of life. The Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center offers advanced wound care treatment, technology and research. That means patients heal faster than those who receive only generalized wound care. Chronic, non-healing wounds need advanced wound care.
Dr. Lynn Samuel, the Medical Director at the Fauquier Health Wound Healing Center described the collaborative efforts at the Wound Healing Center, “Our experienced team of physicians and nurses at the Wound Healing Center treat wounds caused by PAD. Our staff works closely with Interventional Radiologists who collaborate in the diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease.”
According to Dr. Alexander Kieger, Interventional Radiologist at Fauquier Health, “We provide services and heal patients on a weekly basis. Advancements in technology enable us to fix vascular disease to improve blood flow using minimally-invasive procedures, where patients are able to go home the same day with little to no recovery time.”
This September, join healthcare providers across the country to raise awareness of PAD, chronic wounds and amputation. #WhiteSockCampaign
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540.316.5000.
Local News
Statewide teen seat belt challenge launches “Buckle Up” design contest and free traffic safety kits
SALEM, VA — Students, schools, and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign this week to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth.
Through a new, virtual format, the five‐week campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down will encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash. In 2019, 65 teens aged 15-20 were killed in crashes in Virginia and of those teens, 56% were not wearing seat belts. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 2020 preliminary data reveals 37 teens have been killed on Virginia’s roadways from January 1 through August 31, 2020 and of those, 19 (59%) were unbelted.
“The simple step of buckling a seat belt saves lives but, sadly, we are seeing an increase in the percentage of unrestrained teens killed in crashes in Virginia this year,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “Through the ‘Drive for Change’ campaign, we are challenging our teens to change that statistic by influencing and encouraging each other to always buckle up. We hope every teen in Virginia will join the campaign and use their creativity to help save lives.”
In addition to buckling up, the campaign will also address speed prevention which remains a key factor in all fatal crashes involving a young driver with approximately half of fatal teen crashes being caused by excessive speed.
As part of the campaign, Virginia students ages 11-20 will be encouraged to participate in the #DriveForChange Sticker Design Contest by designing a sticker/decal with a buckle up and/or slow down message that will influence youth and teens to wear their seat belt and follow posted speed limits. The winning design will be selected by popular vote on social media during National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 18-24) and announced on October 23. Prizes will be awarded for the top five designs with first place receiving $100, having their artwork produced as a sticker for YOVASO’s 2021 Arrive Alive campaign, and will also receive 100 stickers to share with his/her friends. The other four finalists will receive $25. Contest Guidelines can be found online at www.yovaso.org/driveforchange.
Students may also participate in the campaign by registering for a #DriveForChange kit that includes driver and passenger safety resources, project ideas, and other fun items! Additional options for schools, youth groups, and parents to get involved can be explored on YOVASO’s website.
Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles with additional funding from State Farm, which supports prizes and educational incentives and materials.
“State Farm’s primary goal is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel,” said State Farm spokesperson Kate Beadle. “This campaign is a creative reminder to young drivers to always wear seat belts and obey the speed limit. With these actions, the number of accidents, serious injuries and deaths will be reduced.”
For more information or to register for free campaign materials for your school or youth group, contact Casey Taylor, Program Development Coordinator at 540-739-4392 or visit yovaso.org.
Schools and Youth Groups participating in the 2020 Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign:
- Auburn Middle School, Montgomery Co.
- Bristol’s Promise, Washington Co.
- Central Academy Middle School, Botetourt Co.
- Eastern Montgomery High School, Montgomery Co.
- Fluvanna County High School, Fluvanna Co.
- Forest Middle School, Bedford Co.
- Galileo Magnet High School, Danville City
- George Wythe High School, Richmond City
- Heritage High School, Newport News City
- Hidden Valley High School, Roanoke Co.
- Jefferson Forest High School, Bedford Co.
- L.C. Bird High School, Chesterfield Co.
- Liberty High School, Bedford Co.
- Louisa County High School, Louisa Co.
- Louisa County Middle School, Louisa Co.
- Luray High School, Page Co.
- Mallory’s Movement Against Drunk Driving, Chesterfield Co.
- Narrows High School, Giles co.
- Page County High School, Page Co.
- Randolph-Henry High School, Charlotte Co.
- REACH Homeschool Group, Orange Co.
- Rockbridge County High School, Rockbridge Co.
- Walker-Grant Middle School, Stafford Co.
- Woodrow Wilson High School, Portsmouth City
- William Byrd High School, Roanoke Co.
Students are also participating from the following schools and universities:
- Beverley Manor Middle School, Augusta Co.
- Breckinridge Middle School, Roanoke City
- Bridgeway Academy, Chesapeake City
- Broadwater Academy, Northampton Co.
- Broadway High School, Rockingham Co.
- Brooke Point High School, Stafford Co.
- Centerville High School, Fairfax Co.
- Christiansburg High School
- Christopher Newport University
- Colgan High School, Prince William Co.
- Dinwiddie County High School, Dinwiddie Co.
- Floyd County High school, Floyd Co.
- George Wythe High School, Wythe Co.
- Glenvar High School, Roanoke Co.
- Graham High School, Tazewell Co.
- Hanover County High School, Hanover Co.
- James Madison University
- John I Burton High School, Norton City
- John P. Fishwick Middle School, Roanoke City
- Jouett Elementary School, Louisa Co.
- King George High School, King George Co.
- Lancaster High School, Lancaster Co.
- Menchville High School, Newport News City
- Milboro Elementary School, Bath Co.
- Monacan High School, Chesterfield Co.
- North Stafford High School, Stafford Co.
- Oak Knoll Middle School, Hanover Co.
- Park View High School, Mecklenburg Co.
- Patrick Henry High School, Roanoke City
- Penn Foster High School, King George Co.
- Prices Fork Elementary, Montgomery Co.
- Radford High School, Montgomery Co.
- Rodney Thompson Middle School, Stafford Co.
- Salem High School, Salem City
- South County High School, Fairfax Co.
- Staunton River High School, Bedford Co.
- Stuarts Draft High School, Augusta Co.
- Tabb High School, York Co.
- William Campbell Combined School, Campbell Co.
Local News
LFCC launches new podcast series “LFCC Stories”
Just in time for LFCC’s 50th anniversary, the college is launching its first-ever podcast series.
“LFCC Stories” will feature LFCC students, alumni and professors sharing their inspiring and heartwarming real-life stories.
“The podcast gives those who make LFCC such a special place – our students, former students and our faculty – the chance to share their stories in a more in-depth and intimate way than they have ever been able to do before,” says Marketing Director Brandy Boies, who is spearheading the project. “We have had so many amazing people walk through our doors, and this is a great opportunity to share their experiences and successes – and challenges – with a wider audience.”
Janet Michael, an experienced interviewer who hosts The Valley Today on The River 95.3 and owns Java Media, is hosting the podcast for LFCC.
You can find the podcast by searching “LFCC Stories” on Apple Podcast or Spotify, or listen online by clicking on the podcast link at the bottom of the LFCC homepage, lfcc.edu.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph SE
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 6
73/59°F
79/63°F