Fauquier Health welcomes new interventional radiologists

Fauquier Health recently welcomed three new board-certified interventional radiologists to its medical staff this month. Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Dr. Alexander Kieger and Dr. Rachel Piechowiak will bring expanded interventional specialty focuses to Fauquier and the surrounding communities. Interventional radiology (IR) is a subspecialty of radiology. By combining advanced imaging and technology, our interventional radiologists can treat complex conditions — even cardiovascular disease and cancer — less invasively and with unprecedented precision. Since interventional radiology treatments and procedures are typically done as minimally-invasive, patients can experience less risk, less pain, and less recovery time. For example, during a procedure, the interventional radiologist will use the appropriate technology to help guide small instruments (catheters) through the vascular system or other pathways through the skin.

Dr. Sandeep Bagla graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 2003. He later completed his residency training as Chief Resident and Diagnostic Radiology Resident at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York in 2007. He received fellowship training in Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology and has procedural expertise in interventional oncology (minimally invasive cancer therapy), arterial and neuro-intervention (stroke therapy, abdominal aortic aneurysm stent grafting, peripheral arterial intervention), pulmonary thrombolysis and prostate artery embolization.

Dr. Alexander Kieger graduated with a medical degree from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL in 2012. The following year, he completed his internship from Northwestern University/McGaw Medical Center in Preliminary General Surgery. He brings over 10 years of clinical experience with him. According to Dr. Kieger, “My practice focuses on minimally-invasive procedures that result in quick recovery and rarely require a stay in the hospital. I am dedicated to spending ample time with my patients and being available to them every step of the way.” Dr. Kieger received fellowship training in Vascular and Interventional Radiology and has expertise in vascular specialties such as dialysis access and catheter placement, central line insertion, Peripheral Vascular Disease and venous insufficiencies

Dr. Rachel Piechowiak is a Board-Certified Vascular & Interventional Radiologist and joined the Fauquier Health team in 2020. She takes a patient focused approach; she said, “I enjoy helping patients understand the procedure from start to finish, so they feel comfortable and know what to expect.” Prior to her arrival to Fauquier Health she worked at the Vascular Institute of Virginia. She completed her fellowship at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2012 and Diagnostic Radiology Residency at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, where she was chosen at Chief Resident. She graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006 and also holds a Master’s Degree in Science (Cellular and Molecular Biology).

“Interventional radiology is an important component of our overall care strategy because it is utilized in so many areas of patient care to diagnosis and treat a wide range of ailments using a myriad of different procedures aided by imaging procedures,” said Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Office at Fauquier Health. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Bagla, Dr. Kieger, and Dr. Piechowiak to the Fauquier Health Team. This specialty allows our entire team of healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients using the latest minimally-invasive techniques currently available to minimize the risk to the patient and improve health outcomes. Our interventional radiology group brings a variety of specialty focuses and expertise ranging from interventional oncology and treatment procedures to epidural injections.”

Services and areas of specialty include:

Dialysis access management

Minimally-invasive biopsies

Minimally-invasive pain management

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Prostate artery embolization

Uterine fibroid embolization

Vascular disease

Vein disease and varicose veins

Wound healing

