Fauquier Health welcomes new surgical robot
Fauquier Health is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The da Vinci Xi robotic system was a $1.8 million capital improvement investment that arrived on February 4, 2020. The first three robotic-assisted procedures were completed on February 20, 2020 and included one hernia repair by Dr. G. Benjamin Wampler, General Surgeon, a second hernia repair by Dr. Andrew Gordon, General Surgeon and a gastric sleeve by Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, Bariatric and General Surgeon. The robot will be utilized at Fauquier Health to perform a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures to patients in the areas of bariatric and general surgery.
By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
Since robotic-assisted surgery is conducted by making tiny incisions and uses smaller surgical movements, there are many patient benefits when compared to traditional surgery methods, such as:
- Tiny incisions and smaller surgical movements mean less pain
- Shortened hospital stays
- Quicker recovery times
- Fewer complications like blood loss and infection
Not to mention, the benefits for the surgeons themselves. Years of traditional laparoscopic surgery generally cause some “wear” on surgeons. However, preliminary data for robotic surgery suggests that robotic surgery can take less of a toll on the body of the person actually performing the surgery. According to Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, “This could potentially prolong the professional lifespan of the surgeon. These findings, in conjunction with the prediction that there will be a very serious shortage of general surgeons in the next decade, suggests this technology could prove invaluable from a long term economic standpoint.”
The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access. Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health commented on the acquisition of the robot, “We are thrilled to bring additional options for minimally invasive procedures, through robotic-assisted surgery, to the residents of Fauquier County, and surrounding areas.”
For more information on surgical services at Fauquier Health visit FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
R-MA senior named one of the top two cadets in nation
Benjamin Kopjanski ‘20 has been named one of the top cadets in the nation by the Association of Military Colleges and Schools of the United States (AMCSUS). The AMCSUS Leadership Award recognizes two high school cadets and two college cadets annually, providing a $1,000 scholarship for each cadet. The award recipients are acknowledged as well-rounded cadets who excel in the areas of leadership, character, service, academics, and athletics.
Ben has been at Randolph-Macon Academy since the eighth grade, and as the award would indicate, he has built up an impressive resumé for himself. His considerable leadership skills have been put to use in the Air Force Junior ROTC Unit VA-091, where he is the Deputy Group Commander (i.e., the second in command of all 190 students). “He has operationalized the Deputy Commander role for considerable value and leadership dimension,” R-MA Commandant LtCol Michael C. Starling ‘88, USMC, Retired, wrote on Ben’s nomination form. In addition, Ben has also served as captain of the cross country team, treasurer of the National Spanish Honor Society, and sergeant-at-arms for the Honor Council.
Ben’s focus on academic success has been proven with a weighted GPA over 4.0, numerous academic awards, and membership in three different national honor societies. He has performed over 154 hours of community service, serving as a camp counselor and a National Honor Society tutor, and serving an internship with Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas. His high school sports have included golf, wrestling, cross country, and swimming. He has earned varsity letters in all four, and has been the recipient of the Coaches’ Award in every sport except for wrestling. He also has received the “Most Improved” Award for golf and the “Most Outstanding Contributor” Award in cross-country.
It may have been LtCol Starling’s write-up of Ben’s character that set this young man apart from the other nominees for the AMCSUS Leadership Award. He described Ben as “peerless,” and went on to write, “He enjoys standing for truth and right… his maturity… and his self-discipline, teamwork, humility and respect for others combine for an effective and endearing leadership style. He has earned the trust and respect of his peers and the adult staff and faculty alike.” In conclusion, LtCol Starling wrote, “Ben Kopjanski represents the most complete military school leader: impeccable integrity and character, courageous leader of his peers, deep respect and capacity for education, open-hearted to serve others, and a specimen of fitness who hungers for physical challenge.”
The award was announced at the annual AMCSUS Conference on February 24, 2020. Each award recipient submitted a video of thanks to the Association. “During my time here on ‘The Hill,’ I have been inspired by the best mentors a cadet could ever have,” Ben stated in his video. “The teachers, faculty, and staff of R-MA have supported me through my journey here, and opened my eyes to opportunities I would never otherwise have seen.” He went on to recognize his family as the greatest influence on his life. “My mother and siblings are the pillars of my life, instilling in me the core values that I live by,” he said.
School bus driver arrested and charged with kidnapping and abduction
On March 4, 2020, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received notice from the Warren County Middle School that a 13-year-old female student has made comments alleging an adult male bus driver has made inappropriate comments and advances toward her.
The school notified the School Resource Officer, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and contacted the victim’s parents and interviewed the young girl. WCSO Investigators located the alleged offender at his home. Agosto Andres Luzunaris, age 42 of Linden, Virginia, was arrested and charged with one count of Kidnapping and Abduction (class 5 felony) that occurred on or about December 2019 through March 2020. Luzunaris is currently being held without bond at the RSW Jail in Front Royal.
WCSO says the investigation is ongoing; however, it has been reasonably determined there was no risk of harm to other children, and this was determined to be a localized incident. There were no complaints of physical damage to the victim, and the charges stem from allegations that the offender made inappropriate comments and physically restricted the movement of the victim on the school bus.
Melody Sheppard, Interim Superintendent, Warren County Public Schools responded, “Our primary concern is always the physical and emotional well-being of our students. Warren County Public Schools will continue to support the Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigation.”
Code of Virginia
§ 18.2-47. Abduction and kidnapping defined; punishment.
B. Any person who, by force, intimidation or deception, and without legal justification or excuse, seizes, takes, transports, detains or secretes another person with the intent to subject him to forced labor or services shall be deemed guilty of “abduction.” For purposes of this subsection, the term “intimidation” shall include destroying, concealing, confiscating, withholding, or threatening to withhold a passport, immigration document, or other governmental identification or threatening to report another as being illegally present in the United States.
C. The provisions of this section shall not apply to any law-enforcement officer in the performance of his duty. The terms “abduction” and “kidnapping” shall be synonymous in this Code. Abduction for which no punishment is otherwise prescribed shall be punished as a Class 5 felony.
D. If an offense under subsection A is committed by the parent of the person abducted and punishable as contempt of court in any proceeding then pending, the offense shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor in addition to being punishable as contempt of court. However, such offense, if committed by the parent of the person abducted and punishable as contempt of court in any proceeding then pending and the person abducted is removed from the Commonwealth by the abducting parent, shall be a Class 6 felony in addition to being punishable as contempt of court.
Certificates of Appreciation awarded to the McFadden family of Warren County
On February 26, 2020, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a presentation ceremony by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). On December 19, 2019, the Chapter of the SAR co-hosted with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a colonial dinner at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The entertainment for this event was provided by the Tom and Amanda McFadden family of Warren County.
James McFadden recited a portion of a George Washington speech, and his sisters (Anne, Louisa, Mary Clare and Margaret) provided an Irish jig. For their support of this dinner, they were given Certificates of Appreciation by Dale Corey and Nathan Poe of the SAR. Pictured in colonial garb are Nathan Poe and Dale Corey.
Honoring all women who served in the military is focus of Virginia Women Veterans Week
The Commonwealth of Virginia will honor all women who have served in the armed forces during Virginia Women Veterans Week March 15-21, 2020. For a list of events, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
There will be a special Virginia Women Veterans Recognition and Pinning Ceremony at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16 in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond.
This is the third consecutive year that the state will devote a week to honor the service and sacrifice of the more than 107,000 women veterans who call Virginia home – the highest percentage of women veterans of any state in America. Virginia Women Veterans Week coincides with the month-long celebration in March of Women’s History Month, designated by Congress and the Virginia General Assembly as a time to honor and celebrate the vital role of women in American and Virginia history.
“As a proud woman veteran, I am honored to call Virginia my home,” said Annie Walker, Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS). “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. There is much work to still be done but here in Virginia we are on the right track. Recognizing the contributions of our women veterans with a special week is a great way to build awareness and improve the lives of these women.”
“We are especially pleased that DVS is partnering with state agencies such as the Virginia Employment Commission, veterans, and partners across the state to host a variety of Virginia Women Veterans Week activities and events such as our kickoff,” said Beverly VanTull, DVS Women Veterans Program Manager and also a U.S. Army veteran. “I would also like to extend an invitation for women veterans to attend the annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit to be held in Richmond on June 17 and 18 this year. Together, our Virginia women veterans will continue to lead the way.”
VanTull noted that DVS invites all women veterans to stop by their local DVS office to receive a free “Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way” lapel pin. Additional information about the Virginia Women Veterans Summit and other special events commemorating 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Week may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Attic fire at Front Royal Beltone Hearing Aid Center
The Front Royal Police Department verified an attic fire at the Beltone Hearing Aid Center Monday afternoon, March 2. The emergency services response to 123 East Sixth street blocked both streets at Front Royal’s busy Commerce Avenue and Sixth Street intersection during the afternoon rush hour.
FRPD said the initial response did not show any suspicious circumstance with the origin of the fire. No information was immediately available from Warren County Fire & Rescue on its response, which was still underway when Royal Examiner arrived at the scene, not far from our National Media offices.
Fauquier Hospital welcomes 2020 Leap Year baby
Fauquier Hospital celebrated leap year day with a bundle of joy. Weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces, Parker Joel Funk was born to Jillian and Winton Funk on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:28am. Sweet little Parker also has a big sister, Kelsey Parker, who is now three years old. Jillian and Winton commented, “It is surreal because we got engaged in 2009 and solidified the names for our future children at that time, and it’s unique that we now have them both.” They joked how Kelsey was very eager to see her baby brother, but was even more excited when she received a new Barbie doll as her big sister gift.
“Parker was an IVF baby. We feel very blessed and excited to have him!” said Jillian. As it turns out, Jillian’s brother and now Godfather to Parker, was also a leap year baby. Jillian and Winton joked, “It’s pretty funny to have two people in the same family [who were born on leap year day].”
From all of us at Fauquier Health, congratulations to the Funk family on their newest addition!
The Fauquier Health Family Birthing Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The Center offers prenatal care, a same labor to delivery room experience, an Intermediate Care Nursery, state-of-the-art equipment, renovated patient rooms, breastfeeding support and postnatal support classes.
“It is our privilege to provide a safe, comforting and welcoming environment for our newest and littlest community members,” said Cheryl Poelma, Director of Women’s Services at Fauquier Health. “Our team of expert clinical and support staff are dedicated to ensuring that every patient and his or her family have a positive experience during this special time.”
To learn more or to schedule a tour at the Family Birthing Center, please call 540.316.4000, or visit FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
