Fauquier Health welcomes new surgical robot

Fauquier Health is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The da Vinci Xi robotic system was a $1.8 million capital improvement investment that arrived on February 4, 2020. The first three robotic-assisted procedures were completed on February 20, 2020 and included one hernia repair by Dr. G. Benjamin Wampler, General Surgeon, a second hernia repair by Dr. Andrew Gordon, General Surgeon and a gastric sleeve by Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, Bariatric and General Surgeon. The robot will be utilized at Fauquier Health to perform a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures to patients in the areas of bariatric and general surgery.

By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.

Since robotic-assisted surgery is conducted by making tiny incisions and uses smaller surgical movements, there are many patient benefits when compared to traditional surgery methods, such as:

Tiny incisions and smaller surgical movements mean less pain

Shortened hospital stays

Quicker recovery times

Fewer complications like blood loss and infection

Not to mention, the benefits for the surgeons themselves. Years of traditional laparoscopic surgery generally cause some “wear” on surgeons. However, preliminary data for robotic surgery suggests that robotic surgery can take less of a toll on the body of the person actually performing the surgery. According to Dr. Alexandra Zubowicz, “This could potentially prolong the professional lifespan of the surgeon. These findings, in conjunction with the prediction that there will be a very serious shortage of general surgeons in the next decade, suggests this technology could prove invaluable from a long term economic standpoint.”

The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access. Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Health commented on the acquisition of the robot, “We are thrilled to bring additional options for minimally invasive procedures, through robotic-assisted surgery, to the residents of Fauquier County, and surrounding areas.”

For more information on surgical services at Fauquier Health visit FauquierHealth.org.

About Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.