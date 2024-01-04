Local News
Fauquier Health Welcomes New Year’s Baby
Fauquier Health is ringing in 2024 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 21 inches, little Cooper was born to Taylor and Jose on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:51pm. Taylor and Jose were grinning from ear to ear when holding their newest addition. They had one word to describe their experience and delivering doctor – Dr. Barry Aron, “Amazing.”
“The nurses were incredible,” shared Taylor. “Every single nurse,” added Jose. The happy mom and dad commented on how the room experience was everything. From pre-birth, to birth, and to recovery, they shared how wonderful it was to not have to leave the room. Dr. Barry Aron, Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, was the delivering doctor for Cooper. The parents shared, “He truly cares about his patients. He was super personal, and his bedside manner was incredible.”
Fauquier Health is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. Fauquier Health’s Family Birthing Center offers same room labor to delivery, a Neonatal Intermediate Care Nursery, state-of-the-art equipment with a dedicated surgical suite, lactation specialists, and more.
Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center is located at 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Fauquier Health OB/GYN, please call 540.316.5930 (Warrenton) or 703.743.7300 (Gainesville). The Family Birthing Center holds unit tours every Monday. Registration is available at FauquierHealth.org/events.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, VA, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates several physician’s offices, including primary care, general surgery, OB/GYN & Midwifery, and other sub-specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Local News
Front Royal Braces for Winter Storm: Safety and Preparedness Measures
As the winter storm looms over the Town of Front Royal, residents are urged to brace themselves for its potential impact. The town, fully aware of the gravity of the situation, has put its emergency response plans into motion, ensuring swift action against power outages and other related issues.
In case residents experience a power loss, the town advises reporting it either online or by calling the Non-Emergency Police line at (540) 635-2111. This line is also the go-to for any other utility or town-related concerns. Moreover, to stay informed about widespread power outages and utility issues, signing up for text or email alerts is recommended.
The town’s snow removal strategy focuses primarily on ensuring emergency vehicle access. Key arterial roads such as Royal Ave, Commerce Ave, South St, and Shenandoah Ave will be cleared first. The town seeks the cooperation of its citizens for effective and efficient snow clearing. Residents are asked to assist by parking off the street if possible, refraining from driving and removing snow/ice from adjacent sidewalks. It’s also advised to wait until after the streets have been cleared before shoveling driveways and mailboxes, as these areas might unintentionally get blocked again.
Residents are requested to avoid pushing snow into the street, as this can lead to hazardous conditions when the snow melts and refreezes. The town acknowledges the frustration snow events can cause and commits to clearing the streets promptly and efficiently.
In any emergency, residents are reminded to call 9-1-1 immediately.
The Town of Front Royal emphasizes the importance of staying safe and warm during this challenging weather period.
Local News
School Board Learns About Lawsuit; Elects Leaders, Approves Security Cameras Purchase for HJB
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, January 3 meeting, learned that a Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) math teacher earlier in the day filed a lawsuit on behalf of her daughter alleging that three other school division employees, including WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, failed to provide the high school student with proper education.
Amy Flora, a math teacher at Warren County High School (WCHS) for more than a decade, said during the board’s community participation portion of its meeting that she filed a complaint yesterday in the Circuit Court of the Commonwealth of Virginia in Warren County against fellow WCHS Math Teacher Jennifer Burnworth, WCHS Principal Kenneth Knesh, Jr., and Ballenger.
“I do not believe that this school system puts the interests of its students first because my daughter is not just one — she is just one more that this County has failed,” said Flora, who is also president of secondary education and treasurer of the Warren County Education Association (WCEA).
While Flora would not discuss the details of the lawsuit during the board’s meeting, the Royal Examiner obtained a copy of the 24-page complaint earlier yesterday after it was filed with the court.
In the complaint’s summary, Amy Flora contends that Burnworth defamed her 17-year-old daughter Alaysia Flora, a senior honors student attending WCHS who was taking a dual enrollment statistics class with Burnworth during the fall semester.
Specifically, Burnworth slandered Alaysia to her classmates, refused to teach Alaysia, violating the student’s right to a free, appropriate public education, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon Alaysia, according to the lawsuit.
In the complaint, the Floras seek $100,000 in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. “Theoretically, it could be applied to each,” according to their attorney, Timothy Johnson, with Northern Valley Law PLC in Berryville, Va.
The complaint also states that Knesh and Ballenger, during at least the last six months, were “fully apprised” of Amy Flora’s warnings that Burnworth “was engaging in unjustifiably harassing behaviors toward her daughter but did nothing to stop the bullying (by either the teacher or the students)” — nor did the high school address Burnworth’s alleged conduct.
That failure, according to the complaint, fostered a bullying environment that resulted in the school requesting that Alaysia not attend Burnworth’s class “due to threats of violence and property damage being lodged against her.”
Specifically, Count 1 in the complaint claims Burnworth, who also serves as the dual enrollment teacher with Laurel Ridge Community College, inflicted intentional emotional distress upon Alaysia and lists several incidents in which such alleged misconduct took place. Alaysia also captured one classroom incident with Burnworth on video.
Count 2 alleges Burnworth defamed Alaysia by making statements to other students and classmates about Alaysia that were false.
Count 3 claims Burnworth is also liable for gross negligence related to her alleged “demeaning or otherwise harmful actions” against Alaysia, among other allegations.
Count 4 against Knesh claims the principal inflicted intentional emotional distress upon Alaysia by, among several allegations, publicly restricting the student from attending her statistics class in front of her classmates while at the same time not taking actions to identify and address the students who made threats against Alaysia’s safety, the lawsuit says.
Counts 5 and 6 claim gross negligence by Knesh and Ballenger, respectively, for not addressing Burnworth’s alleged misconduct toward Alaysia and for not ensuring that Alaysia received an education in an atmosphere conducive to learning, among other “breaches of duty” listed in the lawsuit.
Burnworth, Knesh, and Ballenger did not respond to initial inquiries from the Royal Examiner, and the board members, per policy, did not address Flora’s public statements during their meeting.
“I will not discuss the details [of the lawsuit] as this is not the time or place,” Flora told board members last night. “However, I would like to acknowledge that just hours before the holiday break, a spiteful response to false claims led to notification that I would be transferred to a different school upon my return.”
Flora was referring to her transfer from WCHS to Skyline High School for this semester. The transfer was announced to Flora in December after Burnworth filed an internal complaint against her in November, and the WCHS administration found that Flora had created an “abusive work environment,” according to Flora’s lawsuit.
“This decision [to transfer me] callously and carelessly ripped apart bonds that have been created and nurtured, in some cases, for many years,” Flora said. “It also inflicts more pain upon my child.”
Flora told the board members that her lawsuit was not in retaliation to that decision and that her complaint had, in fact, been in motion weeks prior to the transfer decision.
Effective immediately, Flora also said she was stepping down from both of her WCEA positions and said she would not return to WCPS for the next school year.
“The cruelty of the events that occurred… have completely broken me,” Flora told the School Board. “Now, I am not just another teacher; I am just another teacher who has decided not to return next year.”
Board actions
Warren County School Board members Kristen Pence, Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, Tom McFadden Jr., and Melanie Salins were present during Wednesday’s meeting.
Pence (above) was unanimously re-elected to serve as the board’s chair, while Funk was unanimously elected to serve as vice chair. Other members were appointed to board committees.
The board also voted 5-0 to approve the purchase of security cameras for Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School from ePlus Inc., which is headquartered in Herndon, Va.
Funding for the purchase will come from the 2023 Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA) Security Grant, which is helping school districts offset the costs associated with buying qualifying security equipment to improve student safety in Virginia schools.
WCPS received $24,000 through the grant, and the School Board approved a local match of 25 percent of the grant award for a contract award to ePlus totaling $29,738.20.
The School Board also unanimously approved both its 2024 meeting calendar and authorization to advertise for a public hearing to be held on February 7 on the WCPS fiscal year 2025 budget. If the February 7 meeting is canceled, the follow-up date for the public hearing will be February 21.
Among other actions, the School Board voted 5-0 to renew the annual agreement WCPS has with McGriff Insurance Services for employee benefits and insurance services.
To watch the January 3 School Board meeting in its entirety, go to: https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/292627.
Local News
Attention Warren County Residents: Major Bridge Construction on Route 658 Begins Soon
Big changes are coming to Warren County’s Route 658! The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is gearing up to construct a new grade-separated crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway, promising to ease traffic snarls caused by frequent train crossings.
Mark Your Calendars for the Information Meeting!
Don’t miss the chance to learn more about this exciting project! VDOT has scheduled a “Pardon-Our-Dust” Citizen Information Meeting for Wednesday, January 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 10 at 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal, VA 22630. Get the details first-hand with presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. And just in case the weather acts up, the backup date is January 18, same time and place.
What’s the Plan?
- The Project: A new bridge on Route 658 over the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
- Contractor: The $11.8 million construction contract has been awarded to Shirley Contracting Company LLC.
- Timeline: Construction kicks off in early 2024, with the bridge set to open by December 2025.
- Traffic Changes: Route 658 will be closed near the NSRR tracks, with detours via Routes 340/522 and Route 661. But don’t worry, Rockland Park stays open!
Why This Matters
Currently, the Route 658 railroad crossing is a major headache for drivers, with unpredictable and lengthy delays. The new bridge, stretching 220 feet long and 42 feet wide, will let cars cruise over the trains – no more waiting for those double-stacked freight containers!
More Than Just a Bridge
This project isn’t just about the bridge. There will be improvements to Route 658’s approaches and a realignment of Route 705, leading to Rockland Park. With traffic expected to almost triple by 2046, this project is a much-needed upgrade for the community.
Funding the Future
What is the total tag for this upgrade? A cool $20.6 million, including all the planning, land, and construction costs. This is made possible partly by a BUILD grant from the National Maritime Administration to the Virginia Port Authority.
Stay tuned and stay informed as we embark on this journey to smoother travels in Warren County!
Agriculture
Nurturing Future Leaders in Agriculture and Education: The Doug Stoughton Memorial Scholarship
Are you a high school senior or college student with a dream to impact the world of agriculture or education? The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom has a fantastic opportunity for you! Introducing the Doug Stoughton Memorial Scholarship – a tribute to the late Doug Stoughton, a passionate advocate for both agriculture and education and a former special programs director at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
“Doug was very instrumental in advocating for AITC and agricultural literacy,” said Tammy Maxey, AITC executive director. “This scholarship allows us to honor his legacy and the impact he had while providing an opportunity for students pursuing a career in agriculture or education.”
This scholarship is designed to support and recognize aspiring students who share Doug Stoughton’s enthusiasm for these fields. Successful candidates will be awarded $1,000 to aid their academic journey at either a 2-year or 4-year college or university.
How to Apply:
The application process is straightforward and digital:
- Deadline: Be sure to submit your application by March 31, 2024. The fortunate recipients will be informed by May 31, 2024.
- Online Application: Head to form.jotform.com/VaAITC/AITCscholarship to fill out your application.
- Essay Questions: Prepare your responses in a Word document first, and then copy them into the application form. This ensures your answers are well-thought-out and clearly communicated.
- Direct Submission Option: Alternatively, you can email your application and attachments to aitc@vafb.com.
What You’ll Need:
- High School Transcript: A record of your academic achievements.
- Letters of Recommendation (2): These should be from individuals who can attest to your passion and potential in agriculture or education.
- Interested students can apply online at form.jotform.com/VaAITC/AITCScholarship.
This scholarship is more than just financial assistance; it’s a stepping stone to a future where you can make a significant impact in the realms of agriculture and education. By investing in your education, the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom hopes to continue Doug Stoughton’s legacy and foster a new generation of leaders in these vital fields.
So, if you’re ready to take the next big step in your educational journey, don’t miss this chance. Apply for the Doug Stoughton Memorial Scholarship today and be part of shaping a brighter future for agriculture and education!
About AITC:
The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that promotes a greater understanding and appreciation of agriculture through education and outreach activities. To learn more and support, visit virginia.agclassroom.org.
Local News
Front Royal Celebrates the Winners of the 2023 Light Fight!
The Front Royal/Warren County community recently celebrated the 2023 Light Fight, an annual event that lights up our community with festive cheer and brightens the holiday season. Organized by Lori Oaks, the event not only showcased stunning light displays but also strengthened community bonds.
Acknowledging the Backbone of the Event
The event was made possible by a host of sponsors, including C&C Frozen Treats, Benchmark Mortgage, Compass West Realty, Clatterbuck Home Inspections, Greenfield Tax Strategies, Green to Ground Electrical Services, Quality Title, and The Apple House. Their contributions were instrumental in bringing the event to life.
Community Involvement and Recognition
Special shoutouts were given to National Media Services, Royal Examiner, Mike McCool, and Amanda Settle for their role in promoting the event. Megan DiGiorlando’s social media management and Lizzie Lewis’s Holly Jolly Trolley Tours added a unique charm to the festivities. The anonymous judges played a crucial role in ensuring a fair and enjoyable competition.
Celebrating the Winners
Looking Forward
As the event concluded, the community was already looking forward to the next year’s Light Fight. The promise of another year filled with dazzling lights and communal warmth left everyone in high spirits, eagerly counting down the days to the next festive season.
Local News
Rising Star Cait Kelley: A Versatile Talent in the World of Entertainment
In the bustling atmosphere of the Money Pit Recording Studio in downtown Front Royal, the Royal Examiner caught up with the multi-talented Cait Kelley. Known for her dynamic presence in acting, voice-over work, and theatre, Kelley’s journey is an inspiring story of creativity and versatility.
Kelley, born and raised in Herndon, Virginia, with roots in Norfolk, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Her career, spanning various genres and mediums, reflects her adaptability and passion for the arts.
Kelley’s film career includes lead roles in “The Book of Todd” and “Beyond,” where she worked under the direction of Dan Sadler and Robin Zerbe. Her talent also shone in supporting roles in “Celtic Cross” and “Her Audition,” directed by Jack Gorman, and “Extra Shiny,” again collaborating with Dan Sadler.
Kelley’s voice-over skills are equally impressive. She lent her voice in “The Rose Ceremony” as a Wine Expert and portrayed the Girl in Yellow Raincoat in “A Not So Good Day,” both directed by Shannon Walsh.
In theatre, Kelley’s range is evident in her performances in “Zombie Prom” and “Fame,” where she took on lead and supporting roles, including choreography, under Dolly Stevens. She also participated in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “The Root of Chaos,” showcasing her range in ensemble and lead roles.
A graduate with a B.F.A in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory, Kelley’s training includes acting, singing, and various dance styles. She is skilled in American Sign Language, Italian, French, and various sports and dance genres. Kelley is also adept at gaming, singing, and playing the ukulele, with a vocal range from alto to soprano.
Kelley stands out with her distinctive look: at 5’2″, she has hazel eyes, auburn hair, and a short hair length, contributing to her unique appeal in various roles.
The Money Pit Recording Studio, under Bob Wilson’s guidance, is a name synonymous with acoustic richness and vintage authenticity. His studio, known for its commercial analog setup, is a haven for artists seeking the warm, organic sound that digital studios often miss.
Wilson, once a full-time traveling musician with a penchant for live performances, has transformed his experiences into a unique studio concept. Rejecting computers for traditional recording methods, he has created a space that resonates with the classic recording studios of yesteryears.
Wind: 4mph W
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
34°F / 28°F
45°F / 28°F