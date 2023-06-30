Fauquier High School Class of 1973 to celebrate 50th Reunion: Calling all classmates and teachers

As summer fades, the cool breezes of autumn in the Shenandoah Valley will be accompanied by the hot strings of the upcoming Shenandoah Valley Music Festival’s latest offering. This special event titled “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” is set to take place on Sunday, September 3, starting at 6 p.m., promising an evening of unforgettable melodies and rhythms.

The event will spotlight three prominent acts: The Steel Wheels, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, and Wicked Sycamore, each offering their unique take on Americana and related genres.

Starting from humble beginnings after the release of their album “Red Wing” in 2010, The Steel Wheels have carved their niche in the Americana scene with their innovative sound that perfectly blends tradition and novelty. The band, known for its independence and ceaseless creativity, has released several acclaimed self-produced albums, including the more recent “Wild As We Came Here” (2017) and “Over The Trees” (2019). Their shared experiences from thousands of shows and festivals have only solidified their bond with each other and their dedicated fanbase.

Complementing this lineup are Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, the Grammy-nominated duo who have skillfully blurred the lines between bluegrass, country, blues, rock, jamgrass, and string band music. Their performances are characterized by their unmatched musicianship, electric chemistry, and soulful vocals that have enthralled audiences globally. Known for their white-hot picking and world-class musicianship, as well as their soulful stone country vocals, the Grammy-nominated Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley cleverly and uniquely meld bluegrass, country, blues, rock, jamgrass, and string band music of all kinds to create a signature blended sound that defies restrictions of genre. Together they create a powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the acoustic music scene around the world.

Wicked Sycamore, an all-female trio hailing from the Baltimore/DC area, is set to make an impact at the event. The group, consisting of Juliette Bell on guitar, Lainie Gray on mandolin, and Madeline Waters on cello, is celebrated for their intricate vocal harmonies, thoughtful arrangement, and instrumental prowess. They aim to amplify female representation within the music industry as both musicians and songwriters.

The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, a nonprofit concert presenter, relies on the support of ticket sales, sponsorships, private donations, Shenandoah County Government, the SVMF Guild, and grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Tourism Corporation. The event this year is sponsored by a host of organizations, with Crescent Cities Charities as the Concert Sponsor and a long list of partners from Gold to Bronze Level, as well as a Hotel Sponsor.

As the sun sets on September 3, the Shenandoah Valley will resonate with the diverse tunes of these artists, each showcasing their distinct sound. “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” will undoubtedly offer an exceptional musical evening, reflecting the innovative spirit of the Americana genre.

The SVMF lineup is a testament to the eclectic nature of music, defying genre boundaries and bringing together artists from across the musical spectrum. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds for the festival-goers, ready to lose themselves in the music under the stars. This summer, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is the place to be!