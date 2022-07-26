Local News
Fauquier Hospital implements new LEAF technology
Patients with impaired mobility are especially susceptible to pressure injuries in a hospital setting. These injuries, also commonly referred to as bed sores, tend to develop when there is unrelieved pressure on the skin. This pressure in return creates a reduction in blood flow to the area.
Each year, it’s estimated that 2.5 million patients in U.S. acute-care facilities suffer from pressure injuries, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. What’s more, patients who develop pressure injuries in the hospital are more likely to have longer stays and a higher risk readmission within 30 days of discharge.
To help improve patient safety and clinical outcomes, Fauquier Health, identified an opportunity to replicate the Smith+Nephew LEAF Patient Monitoring System*. The system is manufactured by Smith+Nephew. Implementation of this advanced technology will help ensure timely and accurate repositioning of our high-risk patient to the minute.
Hospitals using the LEAF Sensor technology have reported significant improvements in adherence to patient turning protocols and reductions in hospital-acquired pressure injuries by as much as 85 percent. The sensor is placed directly on the patient’s chest. Its triaxial accelerometer then automatically measures the patient’s position, orientation and activity and wirelessly transmits the data to monitoring stations for easy viewing by clinical staff. The system provides visual alerts to staff so patients can be repositioned according to their individually prescribed turning schedule and confirms when adequate pressure reduction is achieved with each turn. The sensor registers independent patient movement and automatically adjusts the schedule accordingly which saves valuable time for clinical staff.
Unique alerts can also be set to help prevent repositioning patients on an existing wound or an area of concern. In addition, the system provides various levels of reporting to help with root cause analysis and improve care delivery.
Dr. Christine Hart Kress, Chief Nursing Officer at Fauquier Health, commented, “Traditional everyday measures for preventing pressure injuries already included daily skin inspections, patient repositioning, padding, and using specialized mattresses to reduce/redistribute pressure. Over the last several years, we have implemented numerous protocols to intervene sooner in high-risk patients including associated labs that may indicate a need for supplement replacement, wound consults to ensure appropriate measures are in place, and dietician consults to ensure if supplements are needed, they are ordered. The LEAF Patient Monitoring System is a new technology we were excited to debut this month, in July 2022, to help us continue our progressive focus on enhanced patient safety and clinical outcomes.”
However, even with traditional measures in place, some patients still remain at-risk for pressure injuries. These include:
- Patients over the age 70 (due to aging skin, greater risk for hardening of the arteries and poor circulation)
- Patients with multiple medical diagnoses
- Patients with health conditions such as paralysis after stroke or other diseases that make mobility difficult and/or affect sensation (the ability to feel pressure)
- Patients with poor nutrition or malnourishment
- Patients with type 2 diabetes, who have damage to their blood vessels that makes blood flow slow and obstructed
*Trademark of Smith+Nephew
Sgt Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin receive Front Royal Police Department Life Saving Award
On June 15th at 4:30 am, Front Royal Police Department received a report of a structure fire in Town. First on the scene were Sgt Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin from the Front Royal Police Department, followed by Warren County Fire and Rescue.
In this Royal Examiner video, you also see the footage from the officer’s bodycams and watch the extraordinary effort of these two officers, putting their own lives at risk to help others. The officers also received awards from the Warren County Fire Department, presented by Chief Jimmy Bonzano.
Public’s assistance requested with missing person
On February 23, 2022, Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old white female, 5’7”, 135 pounds was last seen by family and friends. Shannon Fox was reported missing on March 3, 2022. Currently, there is no evidence of foul play. It is felt that Shannon would not ignore her family and friends for this amount of time. On July 25, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office with the help of:
- Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team
- Virginia State Police
- Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association,
- Dogs East
- Frederick County Fire and Rescue
- Mid-Atlantic Dogs Search and Rescue
- K9 Alert Search and Rescue Inc.
- City of Winchester Emergency Management
- EVAK K9 Search and Rescue Teams
- Blue and Gray K9 Search and Rescue
- Piedmont Search and Rescue
- Search and Rescue Tracking Institute
searched the area of Shawneeland for any clues or evidence as to the missing person, Shannon Lee Fox. Sheriff Lenny Millholland requests that if anyone has information on Shannon Fox, they are requested to contact Investigator T. Adamson of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6168, or 540-662-6162 or Winchester Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS.
EDA vs. Tran/ITFederal civil liability and counterclaim trial heads into third day with defense poised to call final series of witnesses
On Monday, July 25, the plaintiff “Warren Economic Development Authority” (aka EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) completed presentation of its case for liability for both compensatory and punitive damages during the morning session of its case against Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company. Plaintiff counsel from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond, Virginia, called one witness after opening the day’s evidence with edited video of portions of two depositions they took from Tran, the first on October 8, 2021, the second three weeks later on November 1, 2021.
Both Tran’s responses to questions by plaintiff counsel at deposition and the testimony of the fourth and final plaintiff witness, former EDA Board of Directors member, Chairman, and Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Greg Drescher were presented to further the EDA contention Tran was an active participant and co-conspirator with former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in an effort to defraud the EDA into believing he had the means for follow through on promised development of 30 acres at the 147-acre Royal Phoenix portion of the former Avtex Superfund site. Primary among that fraudulent behavior according to the EDA theory of the case was the assertion ITFederal had secured a $140-million contract with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), as well as accessing a Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) grant related to job creation. Evidence indicated neither was true.
Drescher reiterated testimony from former EDA attorney Dan Whitten on the trial’s first day last Friday concerning former U.S. Virginia Sixth District Representative Robert “Bob” Goodlatte’s efforts to justify a $10-million loan to Tran and ITFederal as a positive public relations move, despite his assertion that Tran and his company didn’t really need the loan. Drescher added that due to the nature of how the loan was presented as a show of cooperation between Virginia EDA’s and the private sector, he had believed the money would be returned to the EDA in a number of months, rather than years. That belief led to acceptance of the idea brought to the EDA board by its executive director that Tran would be an “anonymous donor” in development of a police training academy to the tune of $8 million dollars that then-Sheriff Daniel McEathron was interested in developing here.
However, defense counsel Gregory Melus pointed out to Drescher on cross examination that the terms of the EDA-financed $10-million loan to Tran clearly states that the loan had a 30-year payback term written into it. During a 55-minute cross examination, Melus repeatedly pressed Drescher on the lack of oversight provided by the EDA Board of Directors that he claims made his client a victim, rather than a player in any conspiracy alleged by the EDA regarding the failed promises of development creating as many as 600 quality jobs related to a government contracted data center on the 30-acre ITFederal parcel at Avtex.
That fact, among other shortcomings he cited in direct evidence against his client, led Melus to move to strike the plaintiff’s case on the majority of claims against Tran and his company following the resting of the EDA case. However, after hearing both sides arguments in that regard, Judge Bruce D. Albertson overruled the defense motion to strike the plaintiff claims against Tran and his company. As it has in this month’s previous EDA civil liability trials, the court expressed the opinion that the plaintiff evidence presented was sufficient to let the jury decide on its weight, rather than the court midway thru the trial.
With the case thrown to it, the defense opened its witness testimony with a financial investor in ITFederal’s parent company American Commonwealth Regional Center (ACRC). Quincy Zhao testified that he invested $100,000 in ACRC due to its economic development plans related to the EB-5 Visa Program. The program, as previously noted, encourages foreign nationals investment in economic development in the U.S. in exchange for green cards for investor’s families. Zhao explained that wealthy investors from the four primary nations invested in the program, China, Vietnam, India, and Korea (he did not note a north or south), among others, often used the program to educate their children in America’s school system, particularly at the higher educational levels. Zhao noted that eventually Front Royal-Warren County were ruled ineligible to qualify for the EB-5 Visa Program, creating issues with ACRC and ITFederal being able to fund the project. The EB-5 Visa funding was believed still on the table when Goodlatte made his initial assertions to the EDA board about the viability of ITFederal to be a major job creator for this community.
Former County and EDA attorney Blair Mitchell was the defense’s second witness, first of two successive by remote hook up. Mitchell, Dan Whittens predecessor, was queried on his knowledge of difficulties in marketing redevelopment of the Avtex property as a developmentally limited, federal Superfund environmental reclamation project, compared to other EDA industrial and commercial properties. Having retired in April 2016, he was also questioned on his knowledge of McDonald’s work as EDA executive director and the EDA’s recruiting of ITFederal as the first commercial development project at the Avtex site.
In response to a question about whether McDonald or anyone with ITFederal had qualified the NRC $140-million contract as an IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity) federal contract, Mitchell replied, “No”. As plaintiff counsel has pointed out the IDIQ contract simply qualifies a company to bid on future federal contracts, guaranteeing nothing. In Tran’s second deposition video, asked about ACRC’s actual financial benefit from the $140 million NRC IDIQ contract, Tran replied $5,000. However, defense counsel has pointed to notations of “IDIQ” in some documents related to the ITFederal proposal to the EDA on Avtex Lot 6.
The defense’s second remote hook-up witness was James I. Marasco. After reviewing records of the EDA between 2014-17/18, from his home base in Rochester, New York, Marasco supported the defense contention that during that time period the EDA had very poor financial oversight and safeguards in place to prevent the type of financial misdeeds McDonald has been accused of. Marasco’s particular field of expertise is forensic auditing, he noted during direct examination.
Before dismissing the jury shortly after 5 p.m., Judge Albertson told them to expect to be in court later on Tuesday, to 6 p.m. or longer, despite the fact the case is still proceeding ahead of schedule. Due to a trip out of state for a real estate closing, final plaintiff witness and former EDA board member Ron Llewellyn is likely to open testimony at the trial on Tuesday prior to the defense calling its last series of witnesses, including defendant Truc “Curt” Tran. Defense counsel Melus has pointed out to the jury his client is not running away from questions about his role in the aborted ITFederal project at Avtex, as McDonald did in invoking her 5th Amendment right not to respond to questions at risk of self-incrimination during earlier testimony as a plaintiff witness.
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 6th
It’s time for Waggin’ for Dragons! The United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Humane Society of Warren County, and Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to bring you this fantastic summer event along the Shenandoah River.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 15 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 6th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Music, refreshments, fun, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are encouraged to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each participating team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $1,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons and follow the event Facebook page, or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Town Talk: A conversation with Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Capt Crystal Cline, National Night Out 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher, Mike McCool, speaks with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Captain Crystal Cline about the upcoming National Night Out. This year the event is on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and the community throughout Front Royal/Warren County is being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the National Night Out 2022 (NNO) crime and drug prevention event.
This year’s event is from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at the Town Commons (Gazebo) on East Main Street, downtown Front Royal. Local businesses, organizations, and law enforcement officers from various agencies working in the Front Royal/Warren County area will be on hand to greet everyone. Exhibits and demonstrations will be centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention, activities, entertainment, and refreshments for all to enjoy. Live music by Raised on Analog too.
About National Night Out
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much more.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Kickoff Labor Day Weekend at the 2nd Annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® HoneyCar BBQ & Brews event
Avoid the high gas prices and plan a staycation on Labor Day weekend. The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and Concern Hotline are partnering once again for a fun-filled community celebration on Labor Day weekend.
Kickoff your three-day weekend at the 23rd Annual Concern Hotline Fish Fry on Friday evening, September 2, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Concern Hotline will be serving fried fish with sides. Junkfood and DJ Skyhigh will play live on stage. Visit this event link to purchase tickets.
On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy local BBQ, craft beer, hard cider, live music, bourbon tasting, a Cornhole Tournament and other fun tailgate games at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® HoneyCar BBQ & Brews. The event takes place from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 and Noon to 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Enjoy a wide selection of BBQ from on-site vendors who will be serving up pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and lots more with all the fixins’. Other food options will be available on-site. Stop by the local artisan and crafter booths to check out their selection of unique, custom and handmade goods.
Several local craft beer breweries, hard cider and bourbon distilleries will be on hand including:
Craft Beer
- Alesatian Brewing Co.
- Escutcheon Brewing Co.
- Devils Backbone
- Winchester Brew Works
- Dividing Creek Beer Company
- Broken Window Brewing Co.
Hard Cider
- Old Town Cidery
- Winchester Cider Works
Bourbon & Whiskey
- Catoctin Creek Distilling
- Evan Williams Bourbon
- Filibuster Distillery
- KO Distilling
Enjoy live local and regional entertainment both days on the MC Fence of Winchester Stage.
Saturday, September 3 Lineup
- 11:00 am Downtown Garage
- 2:00 pm Rock Bottom Band
- 5:00 pm Raised on Analog
Sunday, September 4 Lineup
- 12:00 pm Shotgun Shiver
- 3:00 pm Brickyard Road – Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band
Pick a partner and compete in the Valley Cycle Center Cornhole Tournament for a chance to win great prizes! Three tournaments are scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm on Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. The fee to compete in the tournaments are included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. Register for the tournament when you order your event tickets at thebloom.com.
Labor Day weekend means the start of the college football season. Sit back and enjoy live games and cheer on your favorite team on several monitors throughout the venue. The Carmeuse Tailgate Area is a great spot to enjoy nostalgic and traditional tailgate games with your friends. Giant Jenga, Spike Ball, axe throwing, Kan Jam, giant Connect 4, basketball pop-a-shot, and oversized chess & checkers are just a few of the fun games in tailgating area.
Tickets are on sale at thebloom.com.
Single day ADVANCE VIP Tickets ($45.00) include:
- 9 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- BBQ dinner plate
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
- VIP Tickets will only be sold in advance and are not available at the gate.
Single Day General Admission Tickets ($25.00 in Advance/$30.00 at the Gate) include:
- 6 sampling tickets for your choice of craft beer, hard cider or bourbon
- Souvenir tasting glass
- Live entertainment
- Entry into the Cornhole Tournament, tailgating games and live college football games
Non-Drinking Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are FREE.
