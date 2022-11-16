State News
FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs
WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students.
The FBI, in a statement on Monday, did not release any further details — only that the individual is under 18 — but said the agency is working with state prosecutors to “hold the minor accountable.”
“Given the federal limitations for charging under-age perpetrators with federal crimes, the Department of Justice worked with state prosecutors to hold them accountable on charges unrelated to the specific threats to the HBCUs,” according to the FBI. “This individual is under restrictions and monitoring of his online activities.”
According to the FBI, this youth made bomb threats to those HBCUs between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. The threats were decried by HBCU leaders and civil rights leaders at the time.
Threats against Virginia HBCUs:
- Jan. 4, 2022: Norfolk State University
- Feb. 23, 2022: Hampton University
- Feb. 25, 2022: Norfolk State University
- July 12, 2022: Norfolk State University
In February, just before the Southern Poverty Law Center held a virtual panel about the bomb threats made to dozens of historically Black colleges, another bomb threat was reported to Spelman College in Georgia.
“This was a racist attack that aims to not only disrupt the start of Black History Month, but the perpetrators, we believe, wanted to send a message that even learning while Black is not safe from hate,” said Lecia Brooks, the chief of staff and culture for the SPLC, at the panel. “They clearly underestimated the strength of our treasured centers of learning, whose very existence is rooted in resilience.”
In March, an FBI official told a panel of House lawmakers that the agency believed that one juvenile was behind the more than 30 threats made to HBCUs at the time.
Ryan Young, the executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said at the hearing that the agency was treating these bomb threats as domestic terrorism and they were the agency’s top priority.
“It’s meant to inflict harm within the African American population,” Young told lawmakers, who convened the House Oversight Committee hearing to grill federal law enforcement officials as to why those individuals making bomb threats to HBCUs had not yet been caught.
In a bipartisan vote, the House and Senate passed a resolution condemning the bomb threats made to HBCUs, and several congressional hearings on the threats to minority institutions have been held.
The FBI said in the Monday statement that it is still investigating two sets of unrelated threats that appear to have originated overseas. One set primarily targeted 19 HBCU institutions from Feb. 8 to March 2. The second series of threats began on June 7 in which more than 250 colleges — including seven HBCUs — and more than 100 high schools and two junior high schools have received either bomb or active shooter threats, or both.
Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress
In Virginia, shortly after two bomb threats were made against Hampton University and Norfolk State University in late February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he would ask the General Assembly for additional funding to increase security at the state’s HBCUs. The budget deal passed this summer ultimately included $4 million for campus safety and security initiatives, including $1 million to each of Virginia State University, Norfolk State University, and the cities of Richmond and Hampton to support efforts at Virginia Union University and Hampton University, respectively.
The FBI said more than 50 HBCUs, places of worship this year alone, “and other faith-based and academic institutions across the country have received racially motivated threats of violence.”
The agency said in its statement: “Hate-fueled and racist threats of violence cause the victims real distress. These threats disrupt the learning environment and the education of college students and other citizens. The FBI will not tolerate anyone trying to instill fear in any community, especially one that has historically experienced violence and threats of violence. The FBI will continue to vigorously pursue anyone responsible for these ongoing threats with help from our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
Attorney General Jason Miyares, on November 15, 2022, announced that his office had reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores appropriately. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally, approximately $60 million to Virginia, and will require significant improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. State attorneys general on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have agreed to this settlement, and it is now being sent to other states for review and approval.
“Companies who facilitated the dispensing of opioids contributed to the opioid epidemic that has devastated millions of lives. This significant settlement will help us fight back against the epidemic and provide abatement and rehabilitation resources to suffering Virginians,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The settlement will include:
- $3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes for abatement and remediation of the opioid crisis, including treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.
- Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.
The parties are optimistic that the settlement will gain support from the required 43 states by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023. Further details about how the money will be distributed will be forthcoming. Last month, states confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS. The parties continue their efforts to achieve those agreements.
Read the agreement and term sheet here.
State News
October General Fund revenues above forecasts
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on November 15, 2022, the General Fund Revenue collections for October exceeded budget forecasts at a 10.3 percent year-over-year increase. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues increased by 3.0 percent for the month.
October revenues reflected the issuance of an additional $88 million in taxpayer rebates for Virginians allocated in Governor Youngkin’s first budget. Adjusting for these tax reductions, in the first four months of the fiscal year, general fund revenues were up 8.3 percent.
“With the impacts of planned policy actions, including the historic tax rebates of nearly $900 million recently delivered to Virginians, October revenue collection increased more than 10 percent compared to a year ago,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Recent economic data remains mixed and we’re closely monitoring consumer indicators like sales and use revenues whose upward trends are unlikely to continue long-term. The impact of sustained inflation and misguided actions out of Washington have undermined national consumer confidence and employment growth.”
October marks the first month in which withholding tables were updated to reflect the previously authorized increase in the standard deduction. The impact of the increased standard deduction is expected to reduce withholding starting in October.
Year-over-year growth was driven by growth in payroll withholding, individual income non withholding collections, and sales and use tax revenues. Growth in sales tax collections primarily reflects the impact of heightened inflation, which is significantly impacting families.
“Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve to halt inflation are likely to result in an economic downturn that significantly impacts tax revenues.”
For the month, payroll withholding increased by 4.2 percent (8.2 percent after adjustments to withholding to account for the increase in the standard deduction). Wage growth and a strong labor market drove growth in payroll withholding.
There were 123,000 more Virginians employed in September 2022 than there were in September 2021, an increase of 3.0 percent year-over-year.
The full October 2022 revenue report is available here.
Regional News
Virginia War Memorial announces winners of 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The winner in the middle school category is Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke. His teacher is Mrs. Robin Garrett.
The winner in the high school category is Katie Wittenbraker, a 10th grade student at Monacan High School in Chesterfield. Ms. Erica Harris is her teacher.
The annual contest was open to middle and high school age students throughout Virginia enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled. The essay topic for the 2022 competition was, “A Virginian who served in the United States Military during the Vietnam War who inspires me.”
The contest winners, Mason Bibby and Katie Wittenbraker, traveled to Richmond accompanied by their parents and teachers, and read aloud their essays on stage as part of the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Each winner received a prize package presented by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
The students were personally congratulated by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, and Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.
“We join with all our fellow Virginians in congratulating Katie and Mason on their winning entries in our 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest and also congratulate all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that took the time to write essays and participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Thanks also to Katie and Mason’s teachers, Mrs. Garrett and Ms. Harris, who encouraged them to write their submissions. Educating our young people and passing on the stories of service and sacrifice of our men and women who served is one of our most important missions here at the Virginia War Memorial. With their inspiring words, these students demonstrate the importance of this mission.”
The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
State News
Six GOP-led states win national injunction against Biden student debt relief plan
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Monday issued a nationwide injunction indefinitely blocking the Biden administration’s student debt relief program in response to a challenge by six GOP-led states.
The unanimous ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — argued that the loan relief program threatened those states’ future tax revenues and that the plan by the Biden administration overrode congressional authority.
“The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States,” according to the order by a three-judge panel.
Those judges are Bobby E. Shepherd and Ralph R. Erickson, both President George W. Bush appointees and L. Steven Grasz, a President Donald Trump appointee.
The White House, in a statement, defended the program, which has been the subject of several lawsuits.
“We are confident in our legal authority for the student debt relief program and believe it is necessary to help borrowers most in need as they recover from the pandemic,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “The administration will continue to fight these baseless lawsuits by Republican officials and special interests and will never stop fighting to support working and middle-class Americans.”
The Biden administration stopped accepting applications for its student debt relief program last week following a decision from a Texas judge on Thursday that struck down the program, calling it “unconstitutional.” The Department of Justice has filed an appeal of that decision. Current applications are being held by the Department of Education.
Missouri connection
A federal judge in Missouri originally rejected the six-state lawsuit, ruling that those states lacked legal standing to pursue a case on the grounds that they would be harmed in the future.
However, the appeals court found that Missouri, that state had shown likely injury, as a major loan servicer that is based in the state — the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, known as MOHELA — would lose revenue because of the debt relief program.
“Due to MOHELA’s financial obligations to the state treasury, the challenged student loan debt cancellation presents a threatened financial harm to the state of Missouri,” according to the panel. “Missouri, therefore, likely has legal standing to bring its claim. And since at least one party likely has standing, we need not address the standing of the other states.”
The three-judge panel decided against restricting the injunction to those six states because it would “be impractical and would fail to provide complete relief” and because MOHELA has loans nationwide.
“Given MOHELA’s national role in servicing accounts, we discern no workable path in this emergency posture for narrowing the scope of relief,” according to the order.
More than 43 million Americans have student loan debt, and the Federal Reserve estimates that the total U.S. student loan debt is more than $1.76 trillion.
The Biden administration’s plan would forgive up to $10,000 for eligible student loan borrowers, while the recipients of Pell Grants could apply for up to $20,000 in debt relief. The program is intended to assist borrowers who in 2021 earned no more than $125,000 per year and couples who earn up to $250,000 per year.
More than 26 million student loan borrowers applied for the program, and 16 million have been accepted, according to Jean-Pierre.
Student loan repayments have been paused since early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and are set to resume Jan. 1. The Biden administration has not announced if it will extend a pause on student loan repayments.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
State News
A shooting at UVA and more Va. headlines
• Three University of Virginia football players were killed in a shooting Sunday night allegedly committed by a former member of the team. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody Monday morning outside Richmond and charged with murder. Two other victims remain hospitalized.—Washington Post
• The Richmond Times-Dispatch published a profile of Jones when he graduated from Petersburg High School four years ago, painting a portrait of a young man who had seemed to be on the verge of overcoming a troubled upbringing marked by “a fractured family, school fighting and suspensions.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Parents, students and Charlottesville leaders were stunned by the shooting as the city turned into a “ghost town” before the suspect was caught. “There was no traffic and more police than pedestrians—pretty eerie feeling on a Monday morning in November.”—Daily Progress
• Former President Donald Trump called Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears a “phony” after she said she wouldn’t vote for him in 2024 and called for the GOP to move on with new leaders.—Newsweek
• Outdoorsmen from Southwest Virginia are trying to separate the reality and myth of mountainous hunts for “mind-sharpening” wild ginseng. TV shows that portray people finding several pounds at once, says Mike Reed, are fake or “nuttier than fruitcakes.”—Bristol Herald Courier
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills.
This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions, and additional groundwater monitoring.
Kathryn Perszyk, a division director with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in a release, said the changes “strengthen waste management practices to be more protective of human health and the environment while increasing certainty for the regulated community.”
But the citizen group Virginians for Conservation and Community Rights, an organization that emerged out of local opposition to the proposed Green Ridge landfill in Cumberland County, says the regulations still fail to protect the environment and surrounding communities, particularly when it comes to groundwater contamination. Especially concerning to the group is a continued lack of protection for private wells that lie near landfills.
“We are very disappointed because it didn’t address any of the concerns that we have,” said Victoria Ronnau, executive director of the VCCR.
The regulations
DEQ proposed the changes to the regulations in response to a report from former Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew Strickler that called for revisions to how the state handles landfill siting and pollution.
The new regulations increase setback requirements from 200 to 500 feet between the landfill’s boundary and any residence, school, daycare center, hospital, nursing home, or recreational park area.
“These changes will create a larger buffer between the waste management boundary and development on properties adjacent to the landfill” and are consistent with both requests received from the public and what is found in surrounding states, a DEQ memo on the new regulations notes.
Landfills will also have to conduct periodic topographic surveys, which will provide updated information on their capacity and cover exposed waste at active sites on a weekly basis.
According to the memo, the latter change followed DEQ observations of “an increase in the number and severity of occurrences of fires, odors, blowing litter” and other impacts at landfills.
In June, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department spent about two and a half hours extinguishing a fire at the Smith Gap Landfill. Air pollution and odor control problems at the Bristol landfill also sparked a lawsuit from neighboring Bristol, Tennessee. The facility stopped accepting waste on Sept. 9, and officials estimate it will take $30 million to clean up.
Additionally, landfills will be required to notify occupants of structures within a 500 feet radius of any excess levels of methane gas, which is a byproduct of decomposition, and to monitor groundwater for contaminants, including perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are colloquially known as “forever chemicals.”
The groundwater monitoring regulations don’t specify maximum contaminant levels for PFAS in groundwater near landfills. A Virginia workgroup has been developing recommendations for contaminant levels under 2020 legislation, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recently been rolling out proposals to limit PFAS pollution.
That’s where the regulations fall short, according to Ronnau and Keith Buch, a retired environmental engineer who has advocated for more stringent landfill rules.
While Virginia requires any landfill sited within a certain range of a public water system to use a double liner, which can prevent leakage of contaminants, the state has no such requirement for landfills near private wells, said Buch.
Private wells are used in a “majority” of counties in the state, Buch said, and primarily by rural residents, such as those who would live near the Green Ridge site.
“There’s a huge group of individuals, homeowners that could be negatively impacted either through a landfill or some other industrial activity,” Buch said.
In its memo on the new regulations, DEQ said the agency is waiting for the state to set maximum contaminant levels. The regulation “can be modified in the future if necessary” based on those actions, wrote DEQ.
‘A lack of value’
The potential harm around the Green Ridge site is just an example of deficiencies in Virginia’s landfill regulations, Ronnau said. At risk in Cumberland, she added, is the Pine Grove School, a century-old Rosenwald school founded to educate Black children during segregation.
“A landfill would destroy both the environmental ecosystem and, just as important, it would destroy the historic ecosystem,” said Muriel Branch, 79, who attended the school.
The proposal includes rerouting a portion of Pine Grove Road, which leads to the school.
“It just makes me very angry that you would consider upending and rerouting a historic road so … your trucks can have easier access to the dump,” Branch said. “It just shows a lack of value that Green Ridge placed on our predominantly historically Black community.”
Community members hope to use the school, which is in need of stabilization, as a cultural center, museum, and place for research on the surrounding African American community. The Agee Miller Mayo Dungy group, named after four descendants of the school, recently obtained a $290,000 grant from the National Park Service for work on the building.
Green Ridge has said its plans will not impact the school and its immediate area.
“We have every intention of complying with all the rules and regulations,” said Jay Smith, a spokesperson for the company. The road change will happen on their property and “doesn’t block access to Pine Grove,” he noted.
Regulatory impacts
Green Ridge would not be subject to the new regulations because it submitted its application for a new solid waste landfill before the new rules’ effective date, DEQ spokesperson Aaron Proctor said in an email.
Still, “it appears that the proposed landfill meets the revised requirements,” Proctor added.
Proctor was unable to immediately say how the regulations might impact the Bristol, Virginia landfill.
When the Green Ridge site could become operational is also unclear, as its permit is currently undergoing review by DEQ and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The landfill is expected to provide Cumberland $1.4 million to $2.8 million in revenue each year over the roughly 30-year life of the project. Smith said that thirty-five jobs, ranging from commercial drivers to laborers, with salaries that can exceed $60,000, will also be created.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
