Local News
Feast of Corpus Christi Eucharistic Procession attracts large crowd in Front Royal
Each year, Catholics around the world celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi (Latin for “Body of Christ”), symbolizing their belief in the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.
Traditionally the feast of Corpus Christi is held on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday. Thursday is the day that Jesus instituted the Most Holy Eucharist, the first Mass, at the Last Supper before his atoning sacrifice on the cross on Good Friday. In the United States, the celebration of Corpus Christi has been transferred to the Sunday after Trinity Sunday.
This annual celebration occurs two weeks after Pentecost toward the beginning of summer in the return to Ordinary Time following the Great Easter 50-Days. This is a time when Catholics can demonstrate their love for Christ in the Real Presence by honoring Him in a very public way. It is also a wonderful approach in which Catholics can also display a love for their neighbors by bringing Our Lord and Savior closer to the community.
In honor of this occasion, Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal held its 23rd annual Eucharistic Procession on Sunday, June 19 at 6:00 pm. Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament was carried from the church following the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. The congregation lined Main Street and joined in the procession after Our Lord (Eucharist in a gold vessel called a Monstrance) passed through. The monstrance itself is protected by a decorated canopy.
The procession was led by the United States Flag and the Papal Flag, followed by four additional priests and a deacon, First Communicants, Knights of Columbus in their 4th-degree regalia, altar servers in their cassocks, members of all parish ministries and lay people and their families. Church leaders estimated that 800 men, women, and children were gathered at the Town Gazebo to give public witness to their belief in the sacrament of the eucharist and to their devotion.
The congregation sang hymns and recited prayers as they walked down Main Street to the Town Gazebo. The Blessed Sacrament was placed on the altar in the Gazebo for a brief recitation of the Fatima Eucharistic Prayers and Benediction. Tantum Ergo was sung from the Eucharistic Hymn (Pange Lingua) composed by St. Thomas Aquinas in the mid-1200s, nearly 800 years ago. On the return procession to the church, the congregation prayed and sang various hymns (such as Anima Christi) that express belief in the True Presence of Jesus—body, blood, soul, and divinity–in the Most Holy Eucharist.
In procession with the Lord and with continuous songs of praise, the faithful returned to the church for the Concluding Benediction where the Blessed Sacrament was then reposed in the Tabernacle. The procession took approximately 45 minutes. Volunteers were positioned on every block to offer assistance, where necessary. Front Royal police officers were on hand to manage traffic control around Main Street and provide oversight.
An Ice Cream Social took place after the procession in the church basement as well as in the adjacent park. St John the Baptist Church thanks Garber Ice Cream Company of Winchester for providing a discount on their delicious ice cream.
The tradition of bringing the Eucharistic Procession out into the Front Royal streets began in 2000. That year was declared a Jubilee Year by Pope (now Saint) John Paul ll. Key members of the Knights of Columbus were motivated to express the Church’s belief in the Real presence of the Front Royal community and take Jesus into the streets to bless the town and all the souls that live in and around it.
“Over the last 23 years, St John the Baptist Catholic Church, led and organized by members of the Knights of Columbus, has faithfully held an annual procession with crowds from 400 to 500 to more than 1,000, depending on various factors such as time of day, weather, or COVID restrictions,” said Vince Criste, Past Grand Knight of Knights Council #7771.
“Since St. John’s sits on West Main Street and the town gazebo sits at the far end of East Main Street, it made sense to take the Blessed Sacrament straight down the center of town with a police escort to the town gazebo, a natural gathering place, which makes for a suitable altar for such a Divine guest,“ said Criste.
According to Criste, the town has always been cooperative and the police support over these many years has been fantastic.
One of the great privileges of liberty in this country is our ability to publicly practice our faith. St. John the Baptist is delighted to honor Our Lord in this way and to bring his love and blessing out into the streets.
“The Eucharist is one of the great mysteries of our Faith. We accept that the Eucharist is the body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ because Jesus himself instituted this great sacrament. As God, He is Truth itself. He can neither deceive nor be deceived. So, we don’t need ‘science’ … just faith and trust in Jesus said, Criste. “In his mercy and to sustain our Faith, Our Lord has confirmed this mystery by allowing amazing Eucharistic miracles in various parts of the world.” (To learn more about Eucharistic Miracles, please go to https://www.ncregister.com/blog/five-eucharistic-miracles).
Saint John the Baptist is located at 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA. The Church (currently a congregation of 6,000) was dedicated on September 7, 1884, by Rt. Rev. John J. Keane, Bishop of Richmond, who was assisted by Rev. O’Connell; the Rev. D. Roley of Baltimore was the Celebrant of the High Mass, with Rev. O’Reilly assisting.
About the Feast:
The Feast of Corpus Christi originated in 1246 when Robert de Torote, Bishop of Liege, ordered the festival celebrated in his diocese. He was persuaded to initiate the feast by St. Juliana, prioress of Mont Cornillon near Liège (1222–58), who had experienced a vision. It did not spread until 1261, when Jacques Pantaléon, formerly Archdeacon of Liège, became pope as Urban IV. In 1264 he ordered the whole Church to observe the feast. Urban’s order was confirmed by Pope Clement V at the Council of Vienne in 1311–12. By the mid-14th century, the festival picked up momentum and in the 15th century, it became one of the principal feasts of the Church.
Crime/Court
Grand Jury indicts Leadman in fatal 2021 ATV accident
The Warren County Grand Jury on June 13 indicted Bentonville resident Jerrell Stanton Leadman,62, on two counts of felony child abuse related to the August 2021 ATV accident that claimed the life of Olivia Clatterbuck, 7, and injured her then-four-year-old brother.
The Grand Jury wrote in its indictment, regarding Count 1, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
Regarding Count 2, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
As Royal Examiner had previously reported, the accident occurred on August 10, 2021, at 6:45 pm. Leadman was driving a 2007 Polaris Ranger ATV on private property on Whitney Lane, according to Virginia State Police, who say Leadman was not able to navigate the terrain and overturned.
The ATV flipped and ejected Miss Clatterbuck, killing her on the scene. Her brother was transported to Winchester Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Leadman had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.
He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2021, and charged with one count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. He was subsequently released on Aug. 19, 2021, on a $75,000 bond and remains free.
Leadman’s DUI charge was nolle prosequi during May 12, 2022, hearing in Warren County Circuit Court. The legal term means “to be unwilling to pursue” in Latin.
Royal Examiner reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell Tuesday, regarding the DUI charge. Bell replied in an email,” The nolle prosequi was based on the results of the blood test, which established that his blood alcohol levels were far enough below the legal limit that he is presumed to have been not under the influence under Virginia law.”
Leadman, represented by Winchester attorney William “Beau” Bassler, is scheduled to appear at a Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Aug. 8 at 1:30 pm. He stands charged with two counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas Manthos is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, the Bentonville man faces 2-10 years on each charge, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.
Leadman is not biologically related to the two children; according to Olivia’s father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, Leadman is Olivia’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
Clatterbuck stated Tuesday afternoon, “I just hope it’s a fair and honest trial, but the facts and situation should be looked over again because, in my opinion, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office dropped the ball on the charges. “
Local News
Williams’ investiture into local judiciary draws a crowd for latest step in a remarkable personal journey
If not “rags to riches” it was a “rags to judicial robes” story at the investiture of attorney Nancie Williams at a joint meeting of the Warren County Circuit and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judiciaries at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 17th. In front of family, friends, and a who’s who of area judiciary past and present, Williams was sworn in as a Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge. She will fill the seat being vacated by Daryl Funk, who is moving to Circuit Court in the Warren County Courthouse to replace retiring Judge William Sharp.
Overseeing legal protections, particularly of children in domestic situations, would seem a natural step in the legal career of Williams, whose early life included some familial instability that led to her and her sister’s oversight in area Social Services Departments, as described by several speakers and Williams herself, during the event that packed the older and grander Warren County Circuit Courtroom. Among those present were the aunt and uncle who eventually adopted Nancie and her sister, her own husband Arnold, and their two sons, among many other relatives and well-wishers.
That personal evolutionary aspect of Williams’ story, along with recollections of BAR associates of Williams’ influence and help in their careers, or work as Guardian ad Litems on cases in which Williams represented the legal interests of at-risk children, presented an unusually emotional aspect to the investiture ceremony.
Welcome to the bench, Nancie Williams.
Local News
Rescheduled I-81 Northbound sinkhole work is June 22 in Shenandoah County – Prepare to take alternate routes
Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 22-23 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. The work zone set-up will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, and extend from mile marker 266.5 to mile marker 269. The left shoulder and left lane will be closed within the work zone area.
This location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until the repairs are complete. Repairs may extend into the day on Thursday, June 23. It is possible, but unknown at this time if both northbound lanes will need to be closed.
The size, shape, and location of the sinkhole in relation to the travel lanes will determine how long the lane closure will remain. Once excavation begins crews can determine if the hole is located under the shoulder or if it also extends under the left lane and possibly under the right lane.
Work to stabilize the hole includes determining its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas. The I-81 travel lanes have an asphalt depth of approximately 10 inches, which will need to be replaced and cooled before reopening. The time to replace the asphalt and cool it to acceptable temperatures for travel can take several hours to approximately one day.
No detour is planned as the work zone begins, but if traffic begins to back up on I-81 travelers will be directed off of I-81 at exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy in Rockingham County and travel north on Route 11, rejoining I-81 at exit 269. Exit 264 will be closed at Route 211 in New Market due to tight turning areas for trucks trying to access Route 11 northbound.
If a full northbound closure is needed additional alternate route suggestions will be provided at that time.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.
All work is weather permitting.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 20 – 24, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through Thursday night.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7:00 am to 7:00 pm through July 29.
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), June 21-July15 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
School Board approves WCPS 2022-23 budget; reworks employee bonuses
The upcoming fiscal year budget for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) received unanimous approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, June 15 work session.
Board members also compromised on a plan to offer division-wide employee bonuses and voted 4-1 to nix them for the 90 WCPS employees who resigned their positions in May.
Both School Board actions still must be approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, which is slated to consider the items at its June 28 meeting.
The WCPS employee bonuses have received a lot of attention recently.
The School Board at its May 18 work session unanimously voted to give all full-time employees (as of May 31) a one-time net bonus of $1,500 and all part-time employees a one-time net bonus of $750 to acknowledge their hard work and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money to pay for the bonuses would come from the board’s fiscal year (FY) 2021-2022 budget using unspent funds left over from unfilled positions, mid-year turnover, new employees entering on a lower pay scale, etc.
Because the School Board is categorically funded, a motion was made at its May 18 work session to request that the Board of Supervisors (BOS) transfer funds between categories to allow payment of the bonuses to all employees — including administrators, teachers, instructional assistants, nurses, bus drivers, and others.
But when the School Board took its request to the Supervisors at the June 7 BOS meeting, the request to transfer the funds was tabled and the School Board was asked to return to the June 14 BOS work session.
During that BOS work session, School Board Chair Kristen Pence again asked the BOS to approve its request for the transfer of funds to allow the WCPS employee bonuses to happen.
“As a School Board, we felt that everyone who showed up during the 2021-22 school year should be recognized and acknowledged for essentially doing the work of all of the positions that were not filled during that time because the work still had to get done,” Pence told the BOS.
But the BOS wasn’t convinced.
Several supervisors, for instance, questioned why WCPS employees who had resigned at the end of the current school year should receive a bonus.
“I’m concerned about rewarding people who resigned,” BOS Vice Chair Delores Oates said during the supervisors’ June 14 meeting. “That is a problem. Would it not make more sense to perhaps rethink how this money is being used?”
Oates suggested, for example, that by not giving a bonus to the WCPS employees who resigned, instead that money could go toward sign-on bonuses to incentivize new employees. “We want to be prudent with taxpayer dollars and we want to be smart about this,” she said.
Supervisor Vicky Cook agreed that the bonuses should be limited to those WCPS employees who are staying with the school division for the upcoming school year because it “could help them want to stay longer.”
Cook also wasn’t thrilled about the idea to give a bonus to WCPS staff making more than $100,000 a year; neither was Supervisor Walter Mabe.
Pence said that while she appreciated the BOS being fiscally responsible, she said it’s also her duty to stand up for bonuses being given to all WCPS employees, including school administrators, who also had to step up during extraordinary circumstances during the pandemic.
“I understand they make a higher salary to begin with, but our purpose is to recognize the additional work they also had to perform,” Pence said.
“No offense Ms. Pence but that’s what they get paid for,” remarked Mabe.
“And that is your opinion, Mr. Mabe,” Pence responded.
BOS Chair Cheryl Cullers agreed that the WCPS employees who picked up the slack during the pandemic should get a bonus, including IAs, teachers in the classroom, and bus drivers. “But I don’t agree that anyone over a certain amount should get the bonuses — there’s gotta be a ceiling on everything.” Cullers noted that when she worked for WCPS she “never got a bonus.”
Cullers also said that Warren County taxpayers would have a hard time accepting these bonuses during inflation and rising gas prices.
School Board adjusts bonuses
Following that BOS meeting, the School Board at its June 15 work session discussed what transpired and decided to compromise.
Pence and School Board members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins voted to exclude any employee who has resigned from WCPS and will not be employed with the school division for the FY 2023 school year from receiving the one-time bonus and that the savings generated will be requested to be re-appropriated by the BOS for a renovation project at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. Employees with a retirement date after May 31 will remain eligible for this bonus.
School Board Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi was the lone opposer in the 4-1 vote, saying all WCPS employees deserved a bonus, though he agreed with his colleagues who worried that if they didn’t heed BOS concerns, then no one working for WCPS would get a bonus.
“Following the [June 15 School Board] work session, we as a board felt we needed to show willingness to compromise in hopes of saving the bonuses for our well-deserving employees,” Pence wrote the Royal Examiner in an email on Friday. “With reluctance expressed by all 5 board members, the motion to amend our May 18 vote to exclude those who resigned from the bonus was passed 4-1.”
Salins, who also wrote an email to the Royal Examiner, said it became evident that the BOS would not be approving the bonuses as the School Board’s request was originally written.
“I understand their need to balance not only the needs of the school system but also the needs of the County taxpayers. For this reason, our board amended our request, and eliminated bonuses for the 90 staff members who resigned,” wrote Salins. “Those employees retiring after years of loyal service will still be included in the bonus.”
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told the Royal Examiner that 27 retirees will receive bonuses if the BOS approves the funds transfer. And he said he supports the School Board’s action to adjust the bonuses.
“They recognize the struggles that all staff members experienced this year and they want to continue to support them for educating the students of Warren County Public Schools,” said Ballenger.
The School Board’s vote does not guarantee the bonuses will happen; its request to transfer funds will be revisited by the BOS at its June 28 meeting.
School Board passes FY23 proposed budget
Of the School Board’s action items on Wednesday, Pence said she considered the discussion on the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022-2023 WCPS budget the most important aspect.
According to the WCPS final proposed budget worksheet, the school division’s total expenditures with the salary increase is $71,108,401. Pence said some of the proposed budget highlights include:
- New WCPS positions: one English Language teacher; two elementary school art teachers; two elementary school counselors; a division-wide director of communications; two high school library assistants; two division-wide math coaches; one technology integration coach; one board-certified behavior analyst; a full-time career coach at the Blue Ridge Technical Center and one BRTC instructional assistant (IA); one Pathways and Connections IA; and two groundskeepers.
- A 5 percent salary increase inclusive of experience step.
- A $1,000 employee bonus and salary scale adjustments (Grade 12 Maintenance Journeyman Scale; Grade 13 Maintenance Scale; Grade 18 Bus Driver Scale).
- Dual enrollment tuition support for students.
“This covers a small piece of what the FY23 budget includes, but I hope it is easy to see why this is so important,” Pence wrote in her email. “This budget will allow us to make amazing positive strides for all of the students and families in Warren County Public Schools.”
The proposed FY23 budget was unanimously adopted as amended and the School Board will request BOS approval at the supervisors’ June 28 meeting.
Ballenger on Friday said he appreciated this board’s work on finishing out this fiscal year’s budget while working on next year’s budget.
“All five board members have been very proactive in supporting the School Board’s initiatives,” he said. “They are all keeping the lines of communication open as discussions occur over both budgets with the Board of Supervisors.
“I believe it is important for both boards to continue to work together,” added Ballenger. “I truly appreciate my board’s leadership as we are navigating through both budget years.”
Among other actions taken by the School Board on June 15, members voted 5-0 to approve a contract award of $32,249 to Hercules Fencing, which will install approximately 600 linear feet of additional 6-feet-high metal fencing with drive gates for the playground area at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Due to safety concerns with after-hours public use and vehicular traffic during normal school hours, the School Board previously approved the installation of the same fencing and driveway gates for the hard surface play area directly behind the school and between the vehicle travel lanes. This work was accomplished during the summer of 2021.
WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay told the board that additional fencing and driveway gates are now required to finish the entire installation, which will completely enclose the playground area between Chester Street and the remainder of the travel lane along with the fencing for the back side of the modular classrooms. This will prevent nearby business vehicles from parking on school property, he said.
Work session discussion items
The School Board also discussed several other items during its work session, including a grading policy change and student cell phone use.
“The biggest change and what will require the biggest adjustment from students is the discontinuation of the 50 percent grading policy,” explained Pence. “Meaning, students will no longer receive a 50 percent for work not performed. Failure to submit work will now result in a zero.”
During the June 15 work session, School Board members discussed the need to get its message out about the significant changes to the WCPS grading policies for the 2022-2023 school year, Pence said.
“We will have the updates visible on the website; at back-to-school nights; there will be emails and phone calls to contact parents; Dr. Ballenger also mentioned trying to do a Town Talk with the Royal Examiner,” she said.
Ballenger pointed out that the new grading policy is a culmination of his work with three committees over the spring semester “and this is the policy they came up with.”
“We have also received feedback from families and there is overwhelming support for the new grading policy,” the superintendent said. “We know that there will be some challenges next year for students and teachers. As Dr. Pence mentioned; we will be working on getting the message out.”
Ballenger said the new grading policy is a regulation that does not require School Board approval, only that the board is notified of the regulation.
WCPS also discussed proposed updates on cell phone usage during the school day. Pence said this will be an update to the Student Code of Conduct. The draft section on the Use of Personally Owned Electronic Devices states that student use of such devices during instructional time is prohibited.
“All students are expected to keep their personally owned electronic device secure at all times and not loan it to others,” the draft policy states. “During instructional time (class time) such devices are to be kept out of sight and turned off.”
Similarly, due to confidentiality, privacy, and legal concerns, a WCPS student may not use his/her personally owned electronic device to take photographs or record audio or video in school, during the school day, or on a school bus, the draft says, adding: “The use of technology is a privilege, not a right. This privilege can be revoked.”
The use of such devices, however, may be granted in an emergency situation as determined by a supervising adult, who also may grant their use outside of instructional time, such as during lunchtime and in between classes, according to the draft policy.
Regarding disciplinary consequences, the draft states: “Violation of this policy or of the administrative regulation will result in disciplinary measures. First action: Verbal reminder/warning.
Second action: Teacher calls home to parent. Third action: student referral to administration. A school administrator may take temporary possession of a personally owned electronic device if a student is attempting to use the device during any time when such usage is prohibited or if the use of the device violates any of the previously outlined inappropriate uses, disrupts the learning environment, creates safety concerns, violates the confidentiality or privacy of others, or otherwise contradicts this policy.”
The School Board also heard a presentation from WCPS Food Services and is discussing a plan to continue free meals for all WCPS students during the 2022-2023 school year.
“This would be a one-year trial and board members are excited at the possibility of offering this to Warren County Public Schools families,” Pence said.
Ballenger said this is “a great service to our community and takes away a burden on families. We want to make sure that we remove any barriers for our students so that learning can occur.”
Pence noted in her email that the number of free summer lunches currently being handed out on Wednesdays continues to increase. “The number of participants increased from last week to this week by a significant number and [WCPS] is preparing 900 meal bags for next Wednesday,” she said. “The meal bags are available to anyone age 1-18 in Warren County. We strongly encourage all families to participate.”
The School Board will hold a special FY22 closeout meeting on June 29 at 5:30 p.m. The location is to be determined.
Community Events
Commemoration to Dr. Joseph Warren
Dr. Joseph Warren, the namesake of Warren County Virginia, was martyred on 17 June 1775 at the Battle of Bunker Hill. He was remembered on June 17, 2022 at the Warren County Administrative Building by the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter. The County flag has been flying at half-mast all week in honor of him.
We thank Joseph Warren for his ultimate sacrifice. We salute you today.
The Sons of the American Revolution gave a 21-gun salute and taps was played as well as a prayer by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, Chaplain.
Rest in Peace Doctor Joseph Warren. Your legacy is a free people and the United States “Under God…not a King.” He left this earth at the age of 34 years.
Find out more about Dr. Joseph Warren at www.djwf.org or more about the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter at http://coloneljameswood.virginia-sar.org/
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.01"Hg
UV index: 1
75/57°F
86/63°F