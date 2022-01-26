Features to ignore when house hunting

If you’re perusing listings online or visiting a property in person, there are a lot of red flags to watch out for. However, there are also several features that shouldn’t affect your decision to make an offer on a home.

Paint colors and wallpaper

Painting a home is easy and affordable, even if you need to remove a bit of wallpaper first. In fact, you shouldn’t let any of the seller’s questionable decor choices distract you from seeing the potential of each room.

Carpets and popcorn ceilings

With so many attractive low-cost flooring options, there’s no need to be dissuaded by ugly carpets. Similarly, an expert can take out a popcorn ceiling in no time. For the sake of convenience, just be sure to have both removed before you move in.

Privacy and curb appeal

Don’t be discouraged if you’re not wowed when you first see a property. Landscaping the yard and repainting the front door can make a big difference. And you can always add hedges as fencing for more privacy.

Finally, don’t judge a home by its age. In many cases, an older property will have higher quality materials — not to mention more charm and character — than a new build.