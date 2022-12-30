Local News
Festival announces selection of Pages
Four boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 7th, 2023. The Pages are Lincoln James Cahak, Wyatt Randolph Estep, Bryce Wilbie Morrow and Clayton Donovan Sutphin.
Lincoln James Cahak is the son of Tara and Michael Cahak of Winchester, VA. He is the grandson of Barbara and retired Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Kolar and Carol and Charles Frailey, all of Winchester, Michael Cahak of Punta Gorda, FL and the late Dottie Cahak. Lincoln is a third-grade student at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. He plays Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Assocation (BRYSA) travel soccer, futsal and basketball. Lincoln enjoys running races, drawing, building and learning about history. He attends CCD at Sacred Heart Parish. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXI, Jennifer Wickliffe Robb.
Wyatt Randolph Estep is the son of Amanda and Eric Estep of Winchester. He is the grandson of Joyce and Bill Minor, Carolyn Clement and Roger Stover, and Linda and Randy Estep, all of Winchester. His great-grandparents are Elizabeth and William Minor and Hazel Carper, all of Winchester. Wyatt is a fourth-grade student at Garland Quarles Elementary School. He plays baseball for the Winchester Wildcats, wrestles with the Red Lion Wrestling Club, and enjoys playing basketball and golf. Wyatt also likes to fish and hunt. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXX, Amber Elizabeth Medlin.
Bryce Wilbie Morrow is the son of Jennie and Matthew Morrow of Stephens City, VA. He is the grandson of Denise and Douglas Canard of Linden, VA and Terry and Timothy Morrow of Winchester. Bryce is a fourth-grade student at Armel Elementary School. He plays basketball and football with Frederick County Parks and Recreation. Additionally, he plays baseball with Winchester Baseball. Bryce attends Abundant Life Church.
Clayton Donovan Sutphin is the son of Ashley and Timothy Sutphin of Winchester. He is the grandson of Paula and R. Wayne Corbett and Kathryn and Robert Sutphin, all of Winchester. Clayton is a member of Burnt Factory Church where he is involved in the Sunday School’s children’s group. He plays Winchester Baseball and BRYSA soccer. Clayton plays piano and enjoys STEM activities. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXVII, Cydney Cathalene Chase.
The Pages will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCVI at John Handley High School on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
Meanwhile, in her final “Shelter Tails” newsletter of the year, Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers listed many of the year’s successes, along with verbally worrying about a backlog of dogs being returned to the shelter as the Covid crisis becomes less virulent. Nationwide, thousands of dogs that provided comfort for Covid shut-ins apparently became dispensable as the crisis devolved. Many adopters in Warren County were among them. Bowers used the word “horrible” in describing the situation this put her no-kill shelter in. With every one of its 35 dog pens now occupied, Bowers is forced to open a waiting list for those wanting to return their dogs, leaning heavily on volunteers who are providing temporary homes for the returnees.
“It’s not a good situation, and I worry about it,” Bowers told us.
On the bright side as noted above, Bowers provided a “winter newsletter” providing highlights of the year past, and publicized local fundraising events for 2023, one of which, the fourth annual Polar Plunge, is scheduled just over a week away (January 7). For information, particularly if you’re up for a cold, cold dip in a local lake or sponsorship of someone else’s, call 540-635-4734. The event has raised some $10,000 in past years and launches several high-end fundraising events during upcoming months.
Maintaining the shelter’s no-kill status earned a “WOO HOO” from Bowers as she pointed to the November opening of the already popular thrift store in Front Royal, as well as the downtown spay/neuter clinic that over its first full year of operation completed more than 3,200 successful surgeries on dogs and cats.
She also gave a shout-out to Shear Elegance Pet Boutique that grooms all shelter pets that are in need of a little clean up. “They have worked more miracles than I can count and treat the animals like they are their own,” Bowers said.
Also listed in the newsletter is the late year, sold out “Tails and Ales” event that raised more than $12,000.
To conclude our shelter visit, we wished all of the caged animals, along with the shelter staff, a “Happy New Year”, and visited Precious in her pen, offering her hope that very soon a new and caring family will take her in. Precious, unfortunately upon arrival, was “terrified and defensive and uncomfortable meeting new people.” But today she has blossomed, does well with other dogs, is playful and super-energetic – in greeting us she jumped three feet high from a sitting position! – and would make someone an excellent walking companion. Let’s hear a “WOO HOO” for Precious to greet the year 2023!
Turnmeyer Galleries rebrands for growth
Turnmeyer Galleries, a unique shopping destination along Main Street in Front Royal, announced Thursday that the business would be going through a rebranding to the name Turnmeyers.
“We are moving our business into a state for future growth locally and nationally through e-commerce and future brick and mortar growth. We always strive to pay very close attention to our customers and by doing so our business has grown and adapted over the last three years. To continue to be able to adapt and grow, we have decided that now is the right time to rebrand.”
– Scott and Pam Turnmeyer, Owners
The rebranding began on December 29, 2022 with their website and social media platforms. You will see that continue into 2023 both online and in store as signage and other changes are made. Their web address of www.turnmeyergalleries.com will continue to work, but they have now added www.turnmeyers.com to their online shopping site, so either can be utilized.
Turnmeyers moved into what was Jean’s Jewelers, who moved to the Martin Shopping Center in 2020. Their address is 407b East Main Street and they are located directly across from the Tourism Center and Gazebo parking area. Their location will not change.
They are open 7 days a week, with Fridays and Saturdays staying open until 9pm. Visit their Facebook page or website for their hours.
For more information, visit www.turnmeyergalleries.com, www.turnmeyers.com, email info@turnmeyer.com or call/text them at 540-692-9550.
Long-Standing, Family-Owned Food Business to expand in Shenandoah County
On December 29, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food distribution company. The company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the new facility from Virginia farms, creating an important new market for local cattle and hogs.
“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of production and the entrepreneurial spirit of families like the Pences, whose company has served the Shenandoah community for more than 50 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I thank Wholesome Foods for its commitment to the Commonwealth and wish them success in the future serving the farmers and consumers of Virginia and beyond.”
“Virginia’s livestock producers benefit when family-owned companies with a strong commitment to local sourcing, like Wholesome Foods, make meaningful investments into the processing infrastructure,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Shenandoah County through the AFID program to support this important expansion of Virginia’s meat processing industry.”
“We are excited to grow our business with the help of the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County through the AFID program,” said Wholesome Foods President Wes Pence. “This expansion will increase our capacity, add jobs to our workforce and provide a much-needed service to the community and local farmers for years to come.”
Wholesome Foods has been a family-owned staple of Shenandoah County’s business and agricultural scene for over five decades. They’re a great example of entrepreneurialism, as the business has evolved from a start-up home delivery service to a robust food processing facility with two consumer market locations that serve our community today,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Karl Roulston. “We are proud to partner with them through this next stage of growth and as they continue to evolve to support the residents of Shenandoah County and enhance our local economy.”
“Growth of agribusiness is vital to Virginia’s economy, and this announced expansion by Wholesome Foods is good news,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I am pleased to see continued investments like this and commend Shenandoah County for supporting this family business and the farmers it serves.”
“For more than a half-century, Wholesome Foods has served our region’s community and beyond with quality protein food products,” said Speaker of the House C. Todd Gilbert. “I applaud the Pence family for their commitment to continued growth in the community and support of our region’s livestock producers.”
Wholesome Foods was established in 1964 by Dean and Syvilla Pence as a home delivery service of poultry, meat, and eggs to the Washington, D.C. market. The company has grown into a full-scale food distributor, supplying wholesale accounts in the mid-Atlantic and providing local home consumers with meats and cheeses. The coronavirus pandemic caused backlogs at local meat processors that the company had relied on for beef and pork products. This spurred the company to add in-house slaughter capacity to complement its existing operation and expand its meat processing capabilities. By becoming vertically integrated, the company will be able to control its meat processing schedule better, reduce operating costs, increase production efficiencies, and reduce customer lead times.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Shenandoah County and the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $40,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the County will match with local funds.
You never know what historical documents you might find laying around a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
When does a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office become a “museum”? That is the question that arose after a recent visit to the Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the spotting of a framed, under glass map of Shenandoah National Park on the wall. A closer examination of text printed at the bottom indicated that the map of the full length of the park from Front Royal/Warren County in the north to the City of Waynesboro, Augusta and Albemarle Counties 105.5 miles to the south, dated to a 1927-28 Department of the Interior geological survey citing “tentative boundaries”.
Further examination of the map revealed family names and plats of those families’ properties along the length of the map. Names surrounding a large swath of property cited as “U.S. Army Remount Station” on the northern end had names familiar to Warren County to this day, including: Sealock, Rudacille, Baltimore, Weaver, Millar, Mills, Derflinger, Merchant, Fox, Carter, Pomeroy, Tharpe, Hickerson, Eastham, Wines, and “the Sally Beatty heirs” (probably not Warren and Shirley yet), among others.
WHOA!!! What we appeared to have in front of us was a historical record of the pending, circa the early 1930s displacement of as many as 2,000 people from an estimated 500 families stretching across eight Virginia Counties, including our own. (Displacement numbers source: “Virginia Living” online, “Time to Leave” by Katrina Powell). Knowing people from here with a number of those family names on one side or the other of their genealogies, we decided to track down Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore to inquire about her new office wall hanging.
“Actually I was looking for another map ironically, and came across this. The Town had asked if there were any documents or maps directly related to the Byrd Act of 1932, which proposed putting local roads in the hands of the state for maintenance during the Great Depression, to relieve localities of such a financial burden. While I didn’t find what the Town was looking for, I did find this gem. I was pretty excited when I unrolled it, as it hadn’t been unrolled since 1932,” she noted of a markered date on the rolled up map. “So I was pretty happy about that,” Moore told us of her discovery made in August 2020.
“And it just so happened a couple weeks later Greg Brooks, a vendor with C.W. Warthen, came in to look at some of our conservation work to be sent off. I showed it to him and he was very excited because he works across the state and had never seen a full map from Warren County all the way down to the Albemarle area – the full park – and with the little individual plats for everybody (who owned property in the proposed national park area). He’s seen, of course, each area with their own section of the park but not of the park’s entirety. So, he was pretty thrilled about that as well, Moore began of her discovery process.
So, is what she stumbled across in the Warren County Circuit Court land record archives a one of a kind survivor of the process of creating Shenandoah National Park, we wondered. “All eight counties the Shenandoah National Park transverses should have one, they just may not realize it, as I literally stumbled upon this,” Moore reasoned, adding, “This is a draft map, used as an exhibit in the eminent domain case “The State Commission on Conservation and Development v. Virginia Atwood, and others, at Law 221”, which can be found in Deed Book 38. As a draft map, there were additions and deletions to what was actually acquired as a result of the condemnation/eminent domain case.
“I knew I wanted to share this map with Warren County and those who visit our courthouse. So, I asked Warthen vendor Greg Brooks while he was here a couple weeks after the map’s discovery if we could accomplish sharing this map by having it framed. He enthusiastically confirmed that could be done. I made the decision to have this beautiful map framed so others could enjoy it. It hangs in a central location of the clerk’s office and truly is a treasure.
“I have been told the Clerk of Madison County is a bit jealous of our find. She has been working on a preservation project on the park and has a map of Madison County, but not an overall map”. Has Moore invited her Madison County counterpart for a visit to see her discovery, we asked.
“I’ve invited her. She is welcome any time she wants to visit. And as I stated, she may have an overall map, but has not uncovered hers just yet”. This map has, after all, survived being housed elsewhere and moved to the current location in 1936 after the original brick courthouse, constructed in 1836 was torn down to make way for the current courthouse.
“The map was sent out for preservation and framing September 2020, with the volumes included in our most recently awarded grant from the Library of Virginia at the time. But due to supply issues with framing materials, we did not have the map returned to us until May 2022. Luckily, the volumes included in our $41,121.00 grant award did not take that long to be returned. I am excited to say we have quadrupled the amount of grant awards since my first year in office. I started with a $12,107 award in 2020, increased that to $41,121.00 in 2021, and will hopefully soon find out if our 2022 $40,819.75 grant was approved. Tracy Harter, Senior Local Records Archivist with the Library of Virginia, has been very helpful in our quest to conserve Warren County’s oldest records. Tracy travels the state visiting every courthouse to determine materials in the most vulnerable condition and makes recommendations for conservation and preservation.
Do we dare now call this court clerk’s office the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Historical Museum of the Creation of Shenandoah National Park, we asked.
“I am very proud of the efforts this office has taken to make land records more accessible through digitization and conservation in the past three years. I have managed to have all deed books, plats, and will books digitized. This is a huge benefit to those who most frequent the land record room, as land records are available through Secured Remote Access. This has cut down on overall foot traffic to the record room, which also helps in the conservation effort, as materials are not manually handled as often. My plan is to continue digitizing law books and chancery files in the future, as well as preserving additional Shenandoah National Park documents. Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood, who we have discovered also has a full park map, has put me in contact with Dr. Kevin Borg and Dr. Kevin Hegg with James Madison University, who have created Histories along the Blue Ridge, which is accessible by visiting https://omeka.lib.jmu.edu. My hope is to include materials located in Warren’s record room to this site. It’s a lot of work I look forward to completing in the years to come”.
Rooted in Wellness Campaign
Northwestern CSB’s Prevention and Wellness Services is gearing up for their 3rd annual “Rooted In” campaign. 2023’s message is “Rooted in Wellness” and will focus on eight different dimensions of wellness. “Each month we hope to encourage and challenge community members to get involved by either participating in a monthly challenge or attending a Lunch and Learn session.” Communications Specialist Corialise Pence stated. If you would like to learn more about the campaign please visit www.nwcsbwellness.com.
The goals of the campaign are to deliver the following through messages of wellness:
- To raise awareness about how being mentally well impacts not only one part of who we are.
- To encourage community members to become mentally well
- To foster connection and resilience in our communities by emphasizing wellness.
“Rooted in Wellness” is a collaborative project. Prevention and Wellness works closely with local coalitions to reach each community in their service area. These Include Family Youth Initiative, Page Alliance for Community Action, Warren Coalition and Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. In addition, the campaign hopes to bring awareness to 2 statewide initiatives: Activate Your Wellness and Lock and Talk Virginia.
Throughout each month, there will be a call to action with tips, activities, and education to build up a specific dimension of wellness. There are various ways to engage in the campaign including through social media. To stay up-to-date by following @NWCSBWellness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for infographics, photos, resources and quotes. As this campaign is yearlong, be sure to visit www.nwcsbwellness.com regularly for updates and scheduling of monthly activities. Share posts and include the hashtag #NWRootedinWellness. Get involved. Be creative. Take photos that reflect what wellness means to you and tag @NWCSBWellness on social media with the hashtag #NWPhotoVoiceChallenge. Implement #NWRootedinWellness into your everyday life this year.
Yard signs with wellness messages are also available as part of this effort. Reach out if you are interested in displaying a FREE sign by emailing PreventionandWellness@nwcsb.com
See signs? Take a picture and be sure to tag @NWCSBWellness and use the hashtag #NWRootedinWellness.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Sharp-shinned Hawk
This immature Sharp-Shinned Hawk came to us after it crashed into a window.
Thankfully, this bird didn’t have any broken bones but did show signs of respiratory distress like having blood in the mouth. This patient was given supplemental oxygen to help alleviate the respiratory issues, along with fluids and anti-inflammatory medications.
We’ve taken in more Sharp-shinned hawks just this December than we’ve admitted in any previous year! Four of the five we’ve seen this month came to us after striking a window.
Sharp-shinned Hawks and their larger cousins, Cooper’s Hawks, are incredibly agile birds. They speed through dense vegetation to take down their prey. Often, in more suburban settings, they stalk songbirds around bird feeders.
Unfortunately, while chasing birds, they may find themselves veering towards what they think is open sky or tree canopy, only to be struck by a reflective window.
Breaking up reflections on your windows can help birds realize it’s not a space they can fly through. Here are some ideas on how to prevent window strikes at your home.
As always, get all window-struck birds to a licensed professional as soon as possible!
You may be surprised by the size of this mighty hawk, which is around the size of a mourning dove (photo shows another one of our Sharp-shinned patients with a Sharpie, for scale.)
They may be tiny, but don’t be fooled—they are natural predators, with long toes and sharp talons for holding onto their songbird prey. They’ve also been seen taking woodpeckers, quail, shorebirds, and even falcons for dinner!
Even on holidays or snow days, we are here to serve our native wildlife.
This year, we have treated almost 3,400 patients, and we will keep admitting patients 365 days a year. Wildlife doesn’t take holidays or snow days, so neither do we!
But we can only provide this service because of the support we receive from people like you. If you haven’t already, please consider making an end of year donation to help us care for wildlife in need. We can’t do it without you!
