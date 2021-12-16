Festive pomegranate cocktail

Whether you serve up meat and vegetables, cheese and bread, or chocolate and fruit, fondue is a great option if you want to have a fun, interactive meal with loved ones. Here are some features to keep in mind if you’re shopping for a new set.

Size

You can find fondue sets able to accommodate between two and eight people. While you should consider the size of your family — as well as the possibility of sharing a meal with additional guests — keep in mind that it can be harder to maintain fondue at the desired temperature in a larger pot.

Type

One decision you’ll have to make when choosing a fondue set is whether to opt for an electric model or the traditional pot that sits over a burner. The latter has the advantage of working even if there’s a power outage. However, it’s easier to control the temperature of an electric pot, which is practical if you alternate between types of fondue.

Material

Fondue pots come in a variety of materials, each with properties that suit certain needs better than others. For example, cast iron retains heat very well, making it ideal for meat fondue. Stainless steel, however, is lightweight and won’t break. Be sure to opt for a pot with a non-stick coating on the inside to make cleaning easier.

Finally, while most fondue sets include long forks, certain models also come with other practical accessories such as small ramekin dishes and a revolving stand.

Family-friendly fondue

If you have young children, look for a fondue set that has non-skid rubber feet and a cool-touch exterior. Keep in mind that electric models are less of a fire hazard than ones with a burner.