Financial tips for new parents

If you recently welcomed a new member to your family, you may be feeling some degree of financial stress. To avoid money woes, now and in the future, make sure to do the following.

• Have an emergency fund. Ideally, your emergency fund should contain at least three months’ worth of living expenses. This will ensure you can provide for your family in the event you fall ill, get into an accident, or lose your job.

• Review your budget. In some cases, you may need to make changes to your budget (for example, if one partner is no longer earning an income). Therefore, it’s a good idea to reassess your cash inflow versus outflow and make any necessary adjustments.

• Start saving now. If possible, start putting aside money for your child’s education right away. Compare different contribution plans so you can choose the one that offers the most benefits.

• Focus on cutting costs. There are many ways to save on the items you need for your baby. For example, it may be more cost-effective to purchase reusable diapers than disposable ones. In addition, you might want to purchase big-ticket items like the stroller and crib second-hand.

For more personalized advice, consult a financial expert in your region.