Connect with us

Home

Financial tips for new parents

Published

9 hours ago

on

If you recently welcomed a new member to your family, you may be feeling some degree of financial stress. To avoid money woes, now and in the future, make sure to do the following.

• Have an emergency fund. Ideally, your emergency fund should contain at least three months’ worth of living expenses. This will ensure you can provide for your family in the event you fall ill, get into an accident, or lose your job.

• Review your budget. In some cases, you may need to make changes to your budget (for example, if one partner is no longer earning an income). Therefore, it’s a good idea to reassess your cash inflow versus outflow and make any necessary adjustments.

• Start saving now. If possible, start putting aside money for your child’s education right away. Compare different contribution plans so you can choose the one that offers the most benefits.


• Focus on cutting costs. There are many ways to save on the items you need for your baby. For example, it may be more cost-effective to purchase reusable diapers than disposable ones. In addition, you might want to purchase big-ticket items like the stroller and crib second-hand.

For more personalized advice, consult a financial expert in your region.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Home

3 reasons to install a skylight

Published

2 days ago

on

February 20, 2022

By

A skylight can be an excellent addition to almost any home. Here are three reasons you may want to install this type of window.

1. To allow natural light in
A skylight can brighten up a space and make it feel more inviting. This is particularly true during the winter months when there are fewer hours of sunlight. In fact, natural light is a mood booster that can help you feel calm and focused.

2. To save on your energy bills
When installed in high-traffic areas, such as the kitchen or living room, a skylight can help minimize your electricity bill by reducing the need to rely on artificial lighting. Additionally, the natural heat from the sun can help warm your home during the winter so your furnace doesn’t have to work as hard.

3. To beautify your living space
Skylights are stylish and can make your home more attractive. Plus, if you plan to sell your home, natural light is a key selling point for potential buyers.


To install a skylight, make sure you work with a qualified contractor. Only a professional has the experience needed to ensure this job is done right.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

Lone workers face various safety issues

Published

3 days ago

on

February 19, 2022

By

When we consider remote workers, we could say a lot of people work alone today. But there are those for whom the word ‘remote’ means something entirely different than the living room.

Lone workers are often in danger simply because their tasks are solitary or the environment extreme: A night maintenance worker, cell tower technician, or just a convenience store clerk working at 2 a.m. Even a social worker calling on a family could be considered alone.

Those working at solitary sites, during non-standard hours, or alone in the presence of strangers, have special safety needs.

First among those needs is a means of communication.


Lone workers should check their communication devices daily before going on the job. Cell phones should be charged and they should have a backup method of charging. Depending on how extreme the circumstances are, a portable battery backup for the phone may be necessary.

In some cases, remote workers are provided with touch-to-talk gear in case cell service isn’t available and these, too, should be checked before beginning a shift.

Along this line, remember to inform contacts if your cell phone number changes.

Most solitary workers will have to check in daily or hourly. They should make sure contacts know how long a task is expected to take.

Solitary night workers should have regular check-ins with other shift workers and managers.

There are some instances when people should never work alone:
* Environmental conditions: The risk of avalanche or severe weather.
* Exposure to chemicals or work that requires a respirator. Confined space workers, for example, should never work alone.
* Dangerous public or private spaces. Anywhere the potential for violence exists.
* Sites where wild animals are present. Alligators, snakes, bears, and more can be found in wild and swampy areas.

Before starting a task, lone workers should take time to assess a situation for hazards.

During a task, lone workers must decide when to stop work.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to involve your dog in your wedding

Published

4 days ago

on

February 18, 2022

By

If you’re getting married and want your pooch to be a part of the wedding, here are three ways you can incorporate your canine companion into the big day.

1. As a ring bearer
Place your wedding rings in a small box and attach them to your dog’s collar. During the ceremony, call your dog to the alter or have someone guide Fido up the aisle to present the rings.

2. As a guest
If some of your other guests have dogs, you may want to set up a fenced-in area where all the pooches can play to¬gether. However, it’s probably best to place this area away from the main party.

3. As a model
Pets are photogenic. Why not include your dog in your wedding photos? Your pup is sure to enjoy the time away from the party.


Remember, your dog should look its best for your big day. Consider making an appointment with your pet’s groomer.

Prepare a grab bag for your dog with their treats, bowls, toys, food, and anything else you think they might need. It’s also a good idea to designate someone to take care of your pooch during the day’s events.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

How to care for non-stick pans

Published

5 days ago

on

February 17, 2022

By

Did you know that non-stick pans require special care? Follow these four tips to protect them from damage and wear.

1. Avoid cooking sprays
Ironically, non-stick cooking sprays can cause food to stick to the pan. These sprays create a residue that can build up over time and ruin the pan’s non-stick surface. If necessary, use butter or vegetable oil instead.

2. Use the right utensils
Avoid using metal utensils on non-stick pans as the sharp edges could damage or chip the protective coating. Materials made of wood, rubber, silicone, nylon, and plastic are safest.

3. Opt for medium heat
High heat can cause a pan’s non-stick coating to bubble and warp. Therefore, when you cook with your non-stick pan, you should use low to medium heat. It’s also best to never pre-heat a non-stick pan with nothing in it. Make sure you have oil, water, or food in the pan before turning on the burner.



4. Pre-season first
Before using a non-stick pan for the first time, season it by lightly rubbing vegetable oil over the surface and heating it on the stove over medium heat for two to three minutes. Once the pan cools down, wipe away any excess oil with a paper towel. This will help smooth out any imperfections in the coating.

Lastly, always wash non-stick pans by hand, and avoid using abrasive tools such as steel wool, scouring pads, and stiff scrubbing brushes. This will help ensure the non-stick coating remains intact.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Home

Student loan payments paused again

Published

6 days ago

on

February 16, 2022

By

Americans worried about repaying their student loans have gotten another reprieve with President Joe Biden extending a pause on repayment and interest accumulation until May 1, 2022. The government paused student loan repayment shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when millions suddenly found themselves without jobs. Since then, the government has extended the reprieve several times.

With student loan debt totaling $1.75 trillion and the average borrower owing nearly $40,000, the extension could benefit millions and may also fuel consumer spending. Every dollar kept in a consumer’s bank account rather than sent to pay down student loans is money that can be spent on goods and services.

Besides the payment freeze, interest rates on qualifying loans have been set at 0 percent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest will begin accumulating once again come May 2022.

The Student Debt Crisis Center has found that nearly 90 percent of borrowers are not prepared to start repayment. The Center found that nearly 70 percent of borrowers were working full-time. Regardless, many people remain financially restrained, with 87 percent reporting that suspended student loan payments allowed them to pay other bills.


Student borrowing has increased dramatically as college costs have risen over the years. In 2018-19 dollars, tuition and living costs at four-year public universities cost on average $8,981 in 1985-86. By 2018-19, costs had risen to $20,598. Roughly 43 million Americans have student loan debt as of May 2021 and 5.3 million federal loan borrowers are in default.

President Biden, among others, is urging borrowers to prepare to restart repayment come May and to consider applying from income-based repayment plans.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Home

What to include in a reading nook

Published

1 week ago

on

February 15, 2022

By

Whether it’s in your bedroom or a quiet corner of the living room, everyone deserves a cozy spot they can retreat to for some downtime. Here are a few must-haves for your reading nook.

• A fabric armchair with a small ottoman or pouf, or a soft chaise lounge

• A source of natural light as well as a conveniently placed floor lamp

• An end table where you can put your comforting beverage of choice


• A few plush throw pillows and a large, soft blanket

• A pop of color to make the space feel soothing yet inviting

• A small area rug to define the space and keep your feet warm

• An assortment of potted plants or a dried flower arrangement

• A candle or essential oil diffuser with a relaxing scent like lavender or rosemary

Finally, don’t forget to add a classic bookcase, built-in shelving, or an elegant magazine rack with an assortment of your favorite reads.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Cloudy
6:53am5:58pm EST
Feels like: 63°F
Wind: 14mph SSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
66/34°F
37/36°F
57/28°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
1
Tue
6:00 pm Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
No experience is necessary for this workshop being held in partnership with the Strasburg and Signal Knob FFA and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District. This is an easy do-it-yourself project that includes a[...]
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Front Royal United Methodist Women will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 pm. Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee & tea will be served. Costs: $3 for[...]
Mar
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
5
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
12
Sat
8:00 am 2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
Mar 12 @ 8:00 am – 10:30 am
2022 Edward Jones 5k - Race for Education @ Warren County Middle School
The Edward Jones 5K run/walk supports the College Access Network and Skyline and Warren County Cross Country teams. Register today! Event details and schedule: 8:00 am – Registration opens 9:00 am – Race begins 9:45[...]
10:00 am Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Welcome spring with the appearance of frogs and salamanders in our vernal pools! These interesting habitats, shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very[...]
Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]