Find the recliner of your dreams

Finding the right reclining chair is surprisingly complicated. It needs to fit your body, your budget, and your personal taste and be durable enough to withstand years of regular use.

Consider your budget carefully. You should expect to spend at least $500, but a high-end model might cost as much as $2,000. You might spend much more if you want a specialty model or a prestige brand. Be cautious about inexpensive recliners — a $200 chair might represent savings now, but so-called “fast furniture” isn’t usually built to last.

Got kids or pets? A thick top-grain leather can withstand plenty of abuse and wipes clean but is usually more expensive than textile options. Synthetic microfiber is less expensive and very easy to clean but may not be as tough.

Classic recliners, not your style? Most makers offer modern and contemporary options that often take up less space and look just like regular chairs when they aren’t reclined.

If space is at a premium, a zero-wall recliner can be placed just a few inches away from the wall and is a great way to optimize your available room.

To alleviate back pain, look for a recliner with good lumbar (lower back) support. The footrest should also raise your feet above your heart to relieve pressure and improve circulation.

No matter what recliner you pick, do a quick quality check before you hand over your credit card. Make sure that any foam cushioning is rated 1.9 or higher and if possible, check the underside to ensure that the chair has a wood — not pressboard — base and heavy-duty metal screws to secure it.