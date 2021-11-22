Find your passion at any age

Age isn’t a barrier to learning new things. In fact, once you retire, you’ll have more time to explore your passions. Here are some tips for how to follow your bliss.

Ask yourself the right questions

Here are a few questions you can ask yourself to help you identify your interests:

• What did you love as a child?

• What do you enjoy talking about with your friends?

• Do you have a secret dream?

• What are you good at?

Now is the time to take up that hobby you’ve always wanted to try.

Explore the possibilities

Do you want to learn something new or increase your knowledge about a particular subject? If so, you may want to take an online course or go back to school. In addition, taking up a hobby such as swimming, walking, gardening, cooking, painting, writing, pottery, or woodworking can allow you to connect with a newfound interest.

Inspiring people

Here are three inspiring people who found success later in life:

• Colonel Harland Sanders was more than 60 years old when he succeeded in franchising his fried chicken restaurants.

• Laura Ingalls Wilder published her first novel, Little House in the Big Woods, at the age of 65.

• At 77, John Glenn became the oldest person to go into space.