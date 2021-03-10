Local News
Fire and Rescue Training Center damaged by Tuesday evening fire incident
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at approximately 4:43 pm, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched for a reported trailer on fire at the Warren County Fire and Rescue Continuing Education and Training Center located on ESA Lane in Front Royal.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find one of the modular training and education buildings with significant fire conditions through the roof of the building and beginning to spread to a nearby classroom building. Firefighters were able to quickly control the incident and prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent classroom building.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested the assistance of the Fauquier County Fire Marshal’s Office to perform an independent and unbiased origin and cause investigation. This investigation determined the fire to be accidental in nature, a result of an electrical malfunction.
The building, which was being utilized as a training and education classroom and a storage area for spare fire and rescue equipment as well as training and educational materials, was determined to be a total loss.
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services will be working alongside Warren County Administration and the County insurance vendor to begin the replacement process of the equipment lost and to ensure the safety of the two remaining buildings at the Fire and Rescue Training Facility.
Units on the call:
- Warren County
- Engines 2, 1, 10
- Tankers 4, 5
- Medic 1
- Fire Marshal 1
- Fire Marshal 3
- Mutual Aid
- Fauquier County Fire Marshal
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – March 9, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- The future looks hopeful; vaccinations numbers are up. 51,00 vaccinations each day.
- Community clinics to begin next week, vaccinating more people each day.
- Use the preregistration information at Vaccinate Virginia website.
- More doses to arrive next week.
- Going back to school is a priority. 40% of school staff across Virginia vaccinated, 60% have at least one dose.
- Maybe easing limits on visitations for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
- Labs looking at COVID-19 variants.
- Virginia working toward herd immunity. Trials into vaccinating children. Vaccinations/following guidelines will get virus under control.
Need to get vaccinated? Preregister here.
Tuesday morning house fire damages home, displaces two families, challenges firefighters
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at approximately 7:40 am, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched for a reported residential structure fire located in the 800 block of Jonathan Road in Linden.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 4500 square foot, two-story single family home with a walkout basement with significant fire conditions throughout the attic/roof system of the home. Firefighters were able to confirm that all occupants were able to safely evacuate the home prior to their arrival. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire suppression effort but were challenged by construction features and concealed spaces throughout the attic. After approximately 45 minutes into the incident, firefighters were forced to evacuate the structure due to structural stability concerns and fear of collapse. Firefighters moved to a defensive/exterior operation for fire suppression efforts. Due to the magnitude of the incident, resources were requested from neighboring jurisdictions and emergency callback efforts performed. Firefighters continued to work throughout the afternoon to fully extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in property and contents damage and rendered the home uninhabitable. Two families consisting of four adults and three children were noted to be living in the home at the time of the fire. Both families have received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program.
Fire Chief James Bonzano stated “this unfortunate incident should serve as a reminder that a fire can strike anytime, anywhere. You must protect your home and family with proper fire safety within your home. This should include a working smoke alarm and a home fire escape plan.”
Anyone with information with regards to this fire incident is asked to contact Assistant Fire Marshal J. Jock at jjock@warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830. For more information on how to protect your home and family from the dangers of fire or learn how to receive a free smoke alarm, visit www.warrencountyfire.com.
Units on the call:
|Warren County
|Mutual Aid
|Station Fill
|Engines 1, 10, 2
|Fauquier Tanker and Wagon 1103
|Stephens City Medic 11
|Tankers 4, 5, 9, 8
|Middletown Engine 12
|Truck 10
|Brush 6
|Ambulance 6, 9
|Chief 100
|Fire Marshal 1
|Fire Marshal 3
|District Chief 4
People Inc. offering free virtual tax preparation
People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $57,000 a year or less now through the end of tax season. This year, trained volunteers will help community members file their taxes virtually using Zoom appointments.
“We want to make sure that we protect the health and safety of our community, staff, and volunteers during the pandemic,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator. “Going virtual this year seemed to be the best way to do that.”
Staff and volunteers will help clients set up their virtual appointments and guide them though the process of securely submitting documents. People Inc. offers free tax preparation to qualified clients in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County.
Call People Inc. at 276-619-2235 or email volunteerservices@peopleinc.net to set up an appointment.
Warren County Parks spring/summer hours
Effective March 15, 2021, the following parks are open for spring/summer hours:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
The 2021 park summer hours are as follows:
- March 15, 2021 through November 1, 2021
- Monday through Sunday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk
COVID vaccination update as second week of March approaches: supply chain, registration & volunteers
The following information is part of County Emergency Coordinator and COVID-19 point-man Rick Farrall’s “Phase-Three SITREP (Situation Report)” regarding vaccination information and anticipated schedules based on vaccine availability originating at the federal and state levels filtering down to localities:
COMMUNITY INFORMATION, as of March 4, 2021:
- THIS WEEK: There are no advertised “first or second dose” vaccination clinics this week at the 15th St. Gym.
- FOLLOWING WEEK:
- There is a limited amount of vaccine that will be distributed to the Lord Fairfax Health District (includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester) next week. Our local/District system is set-up to maximize distribution of the vaccine, once it is available. The limiting factor is the national supply chain distribution of the vaccine down to the local level. We ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work through this monumental process.
- Valley Health (Pfizer) and VDH (Moderna) will host two closed COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the 15th St. Gym; this is for “first dose” vaccinations only.
- Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 3/3/2021)
- STATEWIDE:
- Governor Northam Unveils Statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System
- Article: governor.virginia.gov/newsroom
- Pre-Registration Website & Phone Number: vaccinate.virginia.gov or 1-877-VAX-IN-VA
- Locally, VDH and Valley Health officials recommend that anyone who wants the COVID-19 vaccination (and is not currently scheduled to, or has already received the vaccination) to pre-register on this website.
- In the near future, VDH and Valley Health intends to fully transition to using this “list” by merging all current “lists” and processes into one.
- This list is not going to be a first-come, first-served list, but rather will be used to make appointment lists for planned clinics, whose invited patients will favor the more elderly and vulnerable. All 1a and 1b eligible persons should be able to now sign up.
- Governor Northam Unveils Statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System
- STATEWIDE:
- VDH COVID-19 Vaccination Response (Current VDH Information):
- VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
- PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION: The CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prioritized the initial distribution of the vaccine (as available) to health care personnel (hospital and EMS based) and residents of long-term care facilities. Other Phase I groups (in order) include essential workers, people at higher risk for severe disease (over age of 75); Phase II – other populations; and Phase III – the general public. See a December through February “Prioritized Distribution” status report below the Volunteer information.
- VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in quickest and most efficient manner, volunteers are needed to fill essential roles in the operation of the Warren County Point of Distribution (POD) site at the 15thSt. Gym. The six essential roles are:
- Greeter: an adult that checks patients in and directs them to the next station
- Navigator: a clinical provider that reviews forms and looks for any “red flags”
- Observer: an adult that monitors patients for 15 minutes after the injection of the vaccination to monitor for any adverse side effects; must have Basic Life Support certification or above
Pharmacist: prepares the vaccine for injection; must be currently licensed
- Runner/Floater: monitors vaccine inventory and assists in communicating between POD stations
- Vaccinator: a health care provider that administers the COVID-19 vaccination; must be a currently licensed/certified LPN, RN, M.D., D.O., AEMT, EMT-I, EMT-P
- SIGN-UP GENIUS: If you meet the above criteria, and are willing to volunteer during the operation of the COVID-19 POD in Warren County, please visit the below site to sign-up: signupgenius.com/go
- PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION report:
- December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine last week and this week (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).
- Health Care personnel (Round 1 complete, Round 2 planned)
- LTCF Residents and Staff (see below)
- December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine last week and this week (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).
- January-February 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally … (going directly to our long-term care facilities).
- Commonwealth Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Fox Trail Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Heritage Hall (Round 1 started, 2 TBD)
- Hidden Springs (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, 2 scheduled)
- Shenandoah Senior Living (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Lynn Care (Round 1 complete, 2 started)
- Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, Round 2 scheduled)
- January-February 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally … (going directly to our long-term care facilities).
- January-February 2021: The next allocation (“Phase 1b”) of vaccinations the County receives will be for front line essential workers and persons age 75 and older. Front line essential workers include (in priority order):
- Police, Fire, and HAZMAT(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Corrections workers(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Childcare, K-12 Teachers/Staff(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Food and Agriculture (TBD)
- Manufacturing (TBD)
- U.S. Postal Service workers (TBD)
- Public Transit workers (TBD)
- Grocery Store workers (TBD)
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (TBD)
- Persons Age 75 (65) and older(Round 1 ongoing, Round 2 scheduled)
- The following allocation (“Phase 1c”) of vaccinations will be for other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions. Other essential workers include (in priority order):
- Transportation and Logistics (all below 1-10 categories planning TBD)
- Food Service
- Shelter and Housing (construction)
- Finance
- IT and Communication
- Energy
- Media
- Legal
- Public Safety (engineers)
- Water and Wastewater
- There is no date established for the Phase 1c allocations at this time.
- No further details available at this time, more to follow.
LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy team up to vaccinate hundreds against COVID-19
More than 800 people received their first dose of a vaccine against COVID Friday thanks to a partnership between LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy.
Seventy volunteers, including LFCC employees and pharmacy workers, ensured a smooth process for the hundreds of people who came to the Middletown Campus to receive the first of their two shots of the Moderna vaccine. The shots were given by LFCC nursing students and faculty.
Rotz Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Winchester, has been administering about 100 doses each week at its Amherst Street location. Co-owner Jason Rotz said prior to Friday, the pharmacy had given 600-700 first shots and 200-300 second shots to customers since mid-January.
When a larger supply of vaccine became available – the snowy weather in February meant a shipment was delayed, resulting in even more shots being available on Friday – Rotz knew all the jabs couldn’t be given at his pharmacy, given its size.
“I knew from being born and raised here that the community would come together, and I started reaching out to those I knew had the space in which we could hold a large-scale clinic,” he said. “[LFCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services] Craig Short offered the facilities, and [LFCC Director of Health Professions] Kristina Simpson said her nursing students would love to help.
“Everyone has been really great. Patients have been so thankful.”
Contributing to the public health effort is in line with LFCC’s mission, according to Dean of Professional Programs Craig Santicola.
“We are a college for the community, and this is a great example of how we embody the word community that’s in our name,” he said. “Many people were involved in the planning of this event – Jason Rotz, Whitney Miller, director of facility planning, and Mary Catts, our nurse retention specialist. Their effort, along with many others, has resulted in a well-organized vaccination event that benefits residents in our community while providing our nursing students a great learning opportunity.”
More than a dozen LFCC nursing students were on hand all day Friday, giving the vaccine, as well as helping with the check-in and monitoring processes. First-year nursing student Nicole Cercy was one of them.
“I’m super-passionate about getting the vaccine out there and bringing an end to COVID,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be giving the vaccine to patients.”
Cercy’s classmate Ashley Napear was also enthusiastic to be taking part in the vaccination effort.
“I just think that this so important so we can get back to a somewhat normal, or post-COVID, society,” she said. “People are so excited to be here.”
Janet Frye, of Woodstock, was one of the hundreds of people relieved to have received a shot in the arm.
“The clinic was very nice, very easy, and everything was explained so well,” she said. “I feel happy now that I have the shot.”
Larry Adams Sr. said he was grateful to LFCC’s nursing students and staff, as well as Rotz Pharmacy.
“I have never seen such a well-organized group of people that took on a project of this capacity in my entire 40 years of military service,” he said. “Patients were sent to each station, making them comfortable and relaxed and on the scheduled time. Thank all of you for your service to me and the community.”
The pandemic has made it more difficult for nursing students to complete the clinical requirements of the program, according to adjunct faculty member Beverley Ridings.
“This helps them with their community health experience,” she explained. “It also gives them the hands-on experience for administering injections. I think it is also helping them with their communication skills. The students have been phenomenal today.”
Another adjunct faculty member Larry Symenow was impressed with what he saw during the clinic.
“This is one of the smoothest operations I’ve ever seen,” he said. “I was in the military for 26 years and this tops all the deployment lines I’ve seen. The flow of it, the timing, the number of patients per hour and the monitoring. Jason’s pharmacy staff made sure everything was prepped for us.”
Those who received the vaccine last week will return to LFCC for follow-up shots on April 2.
