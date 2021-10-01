Local News
Fire Chief James Bonzano encourages virtual fire prevention week participation
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign, which is held from October 3rd-9th, is meant to educate everyone about the simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of fire safety to include smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Fire Chief James Bonzano. “The goal of this campaign is to ensure that everyone in the home understands the sounds of these alarms and knows how to respond.”
“Our fire and rescue members will be releasing a series of educational videos and activities throughout Fire Prevention Week as a means to provide the valuable life-saving information while keeping our community from the effects from COVID” continued the Chief. “We hope our community takes advantage of these virtual opportunity’s”. These videos can be viewed online at www.warrencountyfire.com or on the departments Facebook Page.
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue wants to share the following safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:
- A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
- A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
- All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
- Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
- Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
You may be eligible to receive a free smoke alarm installation if your home is not currently equipped with the sound of a working smoke alarm.
For more information on how to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” as a means to protect your family and home from the dangers of fire, or to participate in the departments smoke alarm program, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office partners with NHTSA: Operation Crash Reduction starts October 8th
From 2015 to 2019, October was the most dangerous month on America’s roads, accounting for more fatal crashes than during any other month. Many Americans will take to the roads during the upcoming long weekend in search of that last late summertime adventure. The increased travel means more vehicles on the roads, and data shows an increase in motor vehicle crashes as well. To help drivers and passengers remember the importance of buckling up, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are teaming up for Operation Crash Reduction. This effort is focused on Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia — a region that sees some of the nation’s highest numbers of traffic crash-induced fatalities.
As the holiday weekend nears, Warren County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all drivers of the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices. Not only is it the law in every participating state but buckling up provides the best defense against injury or death in a crash. This regional campaign runs from October 8 through October 11, and its purpose is to save lives and prevent injuries due to traffic crashes.
According to NHTSA, from 2015-2019, this specific set of states had 885 fatal crashes from October 1-15. This is the highest number of fatal crashes for the first 15 days of any month during this same time period. In fact, from 2015 to 2019, October was the most likely month for fatal crashes to occur in these states, with 1,785 total fatal crashes. In these fatal crashes, more than 46% of occupant fatalities in passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses were unrestrained. From 2015-2019, more fatal crashes occurred on the October holiday Weekend (253) than during the holiday periods of Thanksgiving or Memorial Day.
“We know that these types of crashes typically occur around national holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving,” added Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant G. Phillips. “However, we were surprised to learn that over the past five years, more fatal crashes occurred in these states during the October holiday weekend than during more highly traveled holidays like Thanksgiving or Memorial Day weekend. That is why we are working with NHTSA to remind everyone to drive safely and buckle up during the holiday weekend.”
“During Operation Crash Reduction, we’ll be checking for seat belt use across the state, while educating drivers and passengers on the importance of wearing a seat belt,” said Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant G. Phillips. “Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — should remember to buckle up.”
Skyline High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society holds induction ceremony for new members.
On September 22, 2021, Skyline High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society held an induction ceremony for its new members.
Congratulations to the following new members:
Hannah Allen, Hannah Ballenger, Samuel Barber, Peyton Berger, Ava Bordner, Connor Clark, Taylor Clatterbuck, Ki-Aunna Dearing, Katelyn Doyle, Piers Dublin, Hanna Edsell, Kaitlyn Flebbe, Matthew Foreman, Austin Fritts, Ever Funes, Peyton Gilbert, Cody Henderson, Sierra Henry, Jocelyn Houck, Elsa Jakobsen, Madison Jenkins, Sarah Jerome, Peyton Kaufman, Riley Kraus, Colin Kuzmick, Dillon Lewallen, Riley Look, Ava Lubkemann, Kane McKeever, Jocelyn Moyer, Victoria Nguyen, Victoria Novak, Kaelyn Owens, Laney Phillips, Alexandra Reinhardt, Hailey Rhodes, Madison Salas, Judd Schuman, Brieana Scriva, Alexander Self, Nadine Smadi, Bethany Suhr, Jacob Testerman, Taylor Ruby Thompson, Brooke Thompson, Jenny Vaughn, and Luke Winningham.
Danelle Sperling, Skyline High School Principal presented the following remarks:
“Students and families, I am honored to be here to celebrate with you all this evening. As I recall the names I just read aloud and as I look out over the students gathered here this evening, I see a truly wonderful group of young men and women, and I am excited to see and be a part of the wonderful things I know they will do this year.
The National Honor Society is not simply an honor roll, but rather a service organization. Group projects of our chapter of the National Honor Society have historically included running two blood drives a year, helping out with Kids Voting on Election Day, and other projects benefiting our community as needed. Admission into the National Honor Society is an extraordinary accomplishment and is a recognition of the years of hard work, dedication, and service of the students in this room, accomplished with the support of their families.
As you learned this evening, the National Honor Society is built on the four pillars of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. As Honor Society members, you are the leaders of your classes, and you represent the very best of our school. I would like to share a very brief TED talk video where speaker Drew Dudley, who coined the term “lollipop moment”, emphasizes that we are all agents for change and capable of everyday leadership.”
“Students, in closing, I’d like to invite each of you to please rise one final time this evening. I commend each of you as you are well on your way to making wonderful contributions to our school, our community, our world, and on your way to leaving a legacy that will carry on for future generations of Skyline High School Hawks.
I challenge each of you to recognize the lollipop moments that have already occurred in your life and THANK the person or people responsible for them, AND I challenge you to be a catalyst for lollipop moments in the lives of your fellow SHS Hawks. This is what everyday leadership is all about. Students, now please turn and face your loved ones. Families, let’s give our 2021 inductees in the Skyline High School chapter of the National Honor Society a round of applause! Congratulations!”
About the National Honor Society
The National Honor Society (NHS) elevates a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921. Learn more about these four pillars of membership here.
Today, it is estimated that more than one million students participate in NHS activities. NHS chapters are found in all 50 states, US Territories, Canada, and around the world. Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.
As such, NHS chapters and students are in schools that care not only about student achievement, but also community engagement.
NHS students and their peers volunteer in their communities at the highest rates and make connecting with and serving within the community a priority. The average chapter contributes:
1,000 hours of school/community service
$26,000 in charitable donations
1,000 pounds of food to local, state, and national causes
100 pints of blood
History
The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) officially established NHS in 1921. Though many local and regional honor societies existed prior to 1921, no nationwide organization had been founded. Under the leadership of Dr. Edward Rynearson, principal of the Fifth Avenue High School in Pittsburgh, the organization grew from the original Alpha Chapter at the Fifth Avenue School to more than 1,000 chapters by 1930. Equipped with a constitution, an emblem and motto, and a group of dedicated principals as coordinators, the new NHS organization quickly developed into one of the country’s leading educational groups.
The ‘Old Comrades’ lead Va. Beer Museum through a 5th Anniversary Oktoberfest
On Saturday, September 25, the Virginia Beer Museum celebrated both its fifth Oktoberfest and anniversary with a special guest appearance of the Fairfax City-based Alte Kameraden (“Old Comrades”) Bavarian-style German brass and wind band. It was noted by event host Eric Bartok that the booking of the internationally recognized “Old Comrades” was made possible by a COVID-related event cancellation.
Founded in 1977 by the band’s first “Kapellmeister” Samuel Laudenslager, in 1995 it became the first American band to receive membership in the “MON” – Bavaria’s association of village bands”. Other recognitions include the 1990-bestowed “Federal Republic of Germany’s German-American Friendship Award”; the 1997 induction into Germany’s Honorary Society for bands and military music – “Deutsch Gesellschaft fur Militarmusik”; among others. According to the band’s bio they have also played at an annual Open House hosted by the German Embassy, at a Swiss Embassy “National Day of Celebration”, and at a German military staff Oktoberfest at Dulles International Airport.
Let it be said that with those credentials it was a successful propelling of Virginia Beer Museum patrons through a cheerful late September opening of the Oktoberfest season.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Bullfrog
Check before you mow!
This stunning American Bullfrog was admitted late last week after an unfortunate interaction with a lawnmower that resulted in the traumatic amputation of her left front foot and significant skin loss over her right hind leg.
On intake, the frog was given pain medications and antibiotics right away as her front foot had been amputated by the mower and her right hind leg severely damaged. Once these medications were on board and the patient was fully anesthetized, our veterinarian completed and closed the amputation site and used a donated segment of skin from the frog’s back to cover the missing area of the hind leg.
In this photo you can see the graft in place over the lower leg. Skin is very stretchy, but some degloving wounds are too severe and there is just not enough skin left at the site of trauma. In these cases, donor patches of skin are taken from other areas (the back in this case) and used to cover where necessary.
This frog is bright and alert just days after surgery and enjoying her water time and basking on rocks.
Even without that front foot, this frog maneuvers well and can easily burrow into mud, swim, and capture prey. We hope to have this girl back out to the wild before the October 1st deadline (in Virginia, reptiles and amphibians that are in care on October 1st must stay in care over the winter until May 1st).
Please check before you mow! Amphibians and snakes like to hide in tall grass. Many turtles are currently moving around looking for sites to overwinter. Walking your yard carefully or sweeping/disturbing the grass prior to mowing can help to prevent accidents like this.
Click here to donate to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – September 27, 2021; vaccination update
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Encouraging signs – number of cases down, hospitalizations leveling off
- Numbers are still too high
- 1997 new cases today
- Nearly everyone getting COVID is unvaccinated
- 80% of Virginias have received at least one shot of the vaccine, 60% fully vaccinated
- Vaccines are safe and effective
- Unvaccinated COVID patients are filling up hospitals
- Booster shots (Pfizer) are recommended if vaccinated at least 6 months ago
- Children under age 12 still not eligible for the vaccine, expected to change in coming (4-6) weeks
- When approval comes, Virginia will be ready
- Mask protect children, cases lower
11th St. verbal altercation leads to 2 malicious wounding charges
On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 11:15 am, Front Royal Police Department received a report of a fight in the 600 block of West 11th Street. Upon arrival, two victims were located outside of 654 W. 11th Street. Both were suffering wounds to their face and head. The offender had left the scene on foot but was located by officers approximately 2 blocks away. The victims were a 21-year-old male and a 50-year-old female who were both assaulted after a verbal altercation in the roadway. Both victims suffered blunt force trauma to the head and face after being struck multiple times by the offender. The victims were both transported to Warren Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained in the assault.
As a result of this investigation, Front Royal resident Michael A. Craig Sr., 36, was arrested on two counts of § 18.2- 51; Malicious Wounding and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond. A court date for these offenses is set for November 30, 2021, at 10:00 am in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with further information in connection to this investigation is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Name: Michael A. Craig Sr.
Description: 5’09” black male, black hair, and brown eyes
Address: 624 Massanutten Ave, Front Royal VA 22630
Offenses: § 18.2-51. Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc. (x2 counts)
