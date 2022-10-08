Home
Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 9 – 15: Save your home and pet with stove safety knobs
A dog that is big enough to steal the last piece of pizza off a counter is also big enough to turn on a stove.
Touch controls and knobs can inadvertently be activated by curious pets. That’s exactly what happened recently in Kansas City, Missouri. According to DogTime.com, the homeowners left a pan with grease in it on the stove the night before. Their two dogs stood on their back legs to take a look. One of the dog’s paws activated a touchscreen button for the stove. In short order, the kitchen filled with smoke, and a full fire began. Both pets and humans got out safely.
It isn’t as rare as it may seem. According to the National Fire Protection Association, pets accidentally start nearly 1,000 home fires yearly.
There are several safety devices for pet and child-proofing stoves, including stove knob covers and clips. You can also buy knobs that must be squeezed from both sides to turn on. Touchscreen devices have lockouts that can prevent accidental activation.
Cats are also to blame for incidents of house fires. In Seoul, South Korea, fire officials report that cats alone were responsible for 107 fires from January 2019 to November 2021. The culprit again was paws on the stove or hot plate controls.
Sadly, every year 40,000 pets die in home fires. To save your pet and home, install safety knobs and keep flammable papers and substances away from the stove.
4 household items you didn’t know were fire hazards
House fires affect thousands of families every year. Therefore, it’s essential to eliminate potential hazards in your home to keep you and your family safe. This year, Fire Prevention Week takes place from October 9 to 15, and the occasion is an ideal time to brush up on your fire safety knowledge. Here are four things in your home you might not know are flammable.
1. Oranges contain a naturally occurring and a flammable chemical called limonene. This substance is present in many cleaning products because it has a fresh scent and potent degreasing properties. Consequently, you should avoid spritzing limonene-based cleaning products near fire sources like your stovetop.
2. Hand sanitizer has become a household staple in recent years. However, it contains ethanol, which is a flammable ingredient. Although small amounts of hand sanitizer don’t pose a fire hazard, it’s important to store and use it safely to minimize the risk.
3. Nail polish remover is made with flammable chemicals like acetone and nitrocellulose. Therefore, you should always thoroughly wash your hands after using nail polish remover. Ensure the container is tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dry place when you put it away.
4. 9-Volt batteries have the potential to start a fire. If these types of batteries touch metal, they can spark and ignite. It’s best to store batteries in their original packaging or keep the tips covered with tape.
Fire safety starts with knowing the facts. Protect your family by learning about common hazards and taking steps to minimize them.
100 years of fire prevention
This year marks the centennial anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. A campaign teaching children and adults how to avoid fires and stay safe if one occurs was first launched by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 1922.
Are solar-powered homes cost-effective?
Are you concerned about your carbon footprint and considering solar panels to power your property? Are you wondering if this environmentally friendly solution is cost-effective? Here are some things to consider.
Payback period
In recent years, photovoltaic panels have become increasingly affordable. However, depending on how much you spend upfront, it can take 15, 20, or even 30 years of reduced energy bills to make back your initial investment.
Profitability
The profitability of your solar panel setup depends on several factors, including where they’re installed and how they’re positioned. Solar panels can turn one kilowatt of power into approximately 1,200 kilowatt-hours of electricity in ideal conditions. You can use an online calculator to estimate how long it would take to get your money’s worth.
Additional benefits
On top of saving money over several years, using solar panels helps offset the demand for energy during winter. It also ensures you have power even if there’s an outage.
If you want to find out if solar panels are right for you, contact an engineer or solar energy supplier in your area.
3 reasons to add an island to your kitchen
Islands are increasingly common features in many home kitchens because of their practicality and attractive design. If you don’t already have one, here are three reasons you should consider installing an island in your kitchen.
1. Multifunctionality. Kitchen islands are a great way to maximize your space. For example, an island gives you more counter space and can be used to house appliances like a dishwasher or extra sink. Moreover, you can use the island as a table if you have a small kitchen.
2. Sociability. An island creates a focal point for gathering and engaging with friends and family. Instead of preparing food facing the cabinets and windows, you can work on the island while conversing with your guests.
3. Modern look. Many modern kitchens feature islands. Consequently, installing one in your home will give your space an updated look, undoubtedly adding value to your home.
If you’re considering renovating your kitchen, talk to your contractor about adding an island.
Lawn care: must-do fall chores
In the fall, you need to do several things to prepare your yard for the cold winter weather and ensure green and lush growth come spring. Here’s what you need to know.
Hedges and shrubs
Cut away leaves, prune stems, and branches so the hedge can breathe and absorb more light. You should also cut back shrubs when they begin turning yellow, or their stems start to droop.
Flowers and vines
Bring potted plants inside and use burlap to cover plants that don’t handle the extreme cold. Dig up non-hardy bulbs like dahlias and cannas and store them inside. Thin out your perennials and protect the roots by applying a generous layer of mulch. If you want a colorful garden come spring, plant tulips, crocuses, daffodils, and other hardy bulbs.
Vegetable garden
After your last harvest, compost your plants and till the soil. Fall is also the ideal time to plant certain vegetables, like garlic, leeks, and Egyptian onions.
Lawn
Rake up dead leaves and mow your lawn to a height of at least two inches to promote light absorption and weed resistance. You can also use a potassium-rich fertilizer that’s low in nitrogen to strengthen the lawn.
Finally, turn off your outdoor water taps and drain any garden hoses. If necessary, remove the pumps from your pond.
Trend: Cannage
Cannage is an antique style of furniture that originated in southeast Asia. It consists of braiding rattan and is sometimes referred to as mesh or grid. Designers and trend spotters have seen a resurgence of interest in this cool and classic furniture style. Here are some reasons why cannage is an excellent choice for your home.
Versatile design
Modern cannage is made primarily of rattan from Indonesia and can give your home a vintage feel or contemporary vibe. Balance cannage with rich tapestries and heavy wooden pieces for an antique effect. You can also pair it with solid colors and clean lines for a crisp, modern feel.
Lightweight pieces
Cannage is a lightweight material, making it an excellent furniture choice if you like to redecorate according to the seasons. Likewise, this furniture travels well if you expect to make frequent home moves.
Natural material
Classic cannage is left unpainted to highlight the natural texture, hues, and craftsmanship. It complements many colors, especially bold shades of blue and green.
Durable construction
The cane braiding technique creates a solid and durable product. The natural materials make it resistant to weather and suitable for indoor and outdoor environments.
Visit your local furniture retailers to browse their selection of modern cannage pieces.
The importance of National Bullying Prevention Month
According to a recent federal study, within the past year, 20 percent of U.S. high school students reported being bullied on school properties, and 15 percent reported being cyberbullied.
October marks National Bullying Prevention Month, a campaign that aims to raise awareness about the impacts and dangers of bullying. This month-long event encourages everyone to work together to create a safe place for children to live, learn and grow. Here are three reasons why this campaign is so important.
1. It makes students feel safer. When students feel safe and secure, they can focus on their schoolwork. Moreover, teachers can spend more time teaching, and parents can worry less. Everyone wins when you put a stop to bullying.
2. It fosters a sense of teamwork. Bullying prevention involves students, teachers, parents, counselors, coaches, and school administrators. Everyone must work together to stop bullying. No one person or school can do it alone.
3. It makes back-to-school a more positive experience. When schools open in the fall, it’s a chance for kids to reconnect with old friends and establish new relationships. National Bullying Prevention month happens in October and can help set the tone for the school year and confront bullying in schools early on.
This October, get involved in your community’s events and say no to bullying.
