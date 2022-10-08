Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 9 – 15: Save your home and pet with stove safety knobs

A dog that is big enough to steal the last piece of pizza off a counter is also big enough to turn on a stove.

Touch controls and knobs can inadvertently be activated by curious pets. That’s exactly what happened recently in Kansas City, Missouri. According to DogTime.com, the homeowners left a pan with grease in it on the stove the night before. Their two dogs stood on their back legs to take a look. One of the dog’s paws activated a touchscreen button for the stove. In short order, the kitchen filled with smoke, and a full fire began. Both pets and humans got out safely.

It isn’t as rare as it may seem. According to the National Fire Protection Association, pets accidentally start nearly 1,000 home fires yearly.

There are several safety devices for pet and child-proofing stoves, including stove knob covers and clips. You can also buy knobs that must be squeezed from both sides to turn on. Touchscreen devices have lockouts that can prevent accidental activation.

Cats are also to blame for incidents of house fires. In Seoul, South Korea, fire officials report that cats alone were responsible for 107 fires from January 2019 to November 2021. The culprit again was paws on the stove or hot plate controls.

Sadly, every year 40,000 pets die in home fires. To save your pet and home, install safety knobs and keep flammable papers and substances away from the stove.