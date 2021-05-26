Home
Fireproof your microwave
Microwaves are one of the safest appliances in the home, but they can still cause fires through misuse or accidents.
In one unusual case in Chicago, food that was wrapped in foil and then microwaved caused a fire that wiped out six homes. But this is exceptionally rare.
At least 90 percent of homes have microwaves, according to the New York Times. Microwaves are the cause of only 4 percent of home cooking fires and 1 percent of associated deaths. They are very safe when compared to ranges and cooktops, which account for 62 percent of cooking fires and 89 percent of deaths.
Overheated food is usually the cause of microwave fires. It is usually because someone entered the wrong cook time and left the appliance unsupervised. Luckily, microwaves are designed to contain small fires, so if you manage to start one, unplug the microwave and keep the door closed.
To microwave safely:
* Watch for metal. Utensils, bowls, cups, twist ties, and foil can spark and cause fires.
* Don’t wave recycled paper products. Some contain flecks of metal. Check any packaging to ensure it’s approved for microwave use.
* Keep the inside clean. Food residue and grease can ignite and cause a fire.
* In case of flames in a microwave, unplug it immediately.
* Don’t microwave grapes, peas, blueberries, or any round food with high water content. They can easily cause sparks.
4 steps to patch up drywall
If you want to repair dents and shallow holes in drywall, here are four simple steps to ensure you get the best possible result.
1. Sand down the edges. This step ensures the wood putty or spackling compound adheres to the wall. Use fine-grit sandpaper (120 or 150) to lightly sand the area around the hole.
2. Clean the surface. Once you finish sanding, vacuum up dust and debris clinging to the wall, then wipe down the area with a damp cloth. Be sure to let the wall dry completely before you apply the filler and paint.
3. Apply enough product. Use a trowel to completely fill the hole with a wood putty or spackling compound. The product should overflow slightly around the edges. Once it dries, you can sand down the filler until it’s smooth and blends in with the wall. If the hole isn’t completely filled, you’ll need to repeat this step until the surface is even.
4. Repaint the entire wall. While it might be tempting to only paint the affected area, the repair work will likely be noticeable if you do. For seamless results, take the time to repaint the entire wall.
To find all the materials you need to complete this repair, visit your nearest hardware or home improvement store.
Bring your houseplants outside this summer
This summer, consider bringing your houseplants outdoors. Doing so will enhance the appearance of your garden and provide your plants with more light to grow.
In particular, cacti, spurges, and succulents will benefit from time spent outside. You can transplant them into flower beds or arrange them in pots.
Hanging plants such as ivy, pothos, and spider plants are a great way to adorn a pergola or gazebo. If you have large potted plants, use them as accent pieces for your deck or patio decor.
Give them time to adapt
Remember that your plants need time to acclimate to outdoor weather conditions before being exposed to the elements full time. Start by placing them outside for a few hours a day. Make sure the temperature is above 54 F and that they’re protected from wind, rain, and direct sunlight.
Gradually, you can increase the time your plants spend outdoors. This process should take about two weeks. However, be sure to wait until overnight temperatures remain above 54 F before you leave your plants outside for the rest of the season.
Plant inspection
Before you bring your houseplants back inside, check them thoroughly for bugs. Shower them in warm water, including the underside of the leaves, to wash away any unwanted pests. If necessary, repot your plants prior to bringing them indoors.
How to reduce your home’s energy consumption in summer
Making your home more energy efficient is good for the planet and your wallet. Here are a few tips to help you reduce your energy consumption during the summer months.
• Upgrade your air conditioner. You can lower your energy bills considerably by switching to an Energy Star certified model, especially if your current unit is more than 10 years old. For best results, use HEPA filters.
• Allow fresh air to circulate. A ceiling fan can help cool a room and reduce strain on your air conditioner. Choose an Energy Star certified model to minimize energy consumption.
• Keep the heat out. Close blinds and curtains during the day, especially those on southern-facing windows. This will help regulate your indoor temperature.
• Rethink outdoor lighting. Use solar-powered lights to brighten up the patio and opt for motion-sensor lights around the sides of your property.
• Set up timers. Program your outdoor lights to go on when it gets dark and turn off when you go to bed. You should also consider installing a timer for your pool pump.
• Dry laundry outside. A clothesline or drying rack allows you to take advantage of sunny days and avoid turning on the dryer.
Visit the stores in your area to find everything you need to maximize your home’s energy efficiency in summer.
What to do if your dog keeps running away
Does your dog have a habit of running away from home? Here’s what you should know about this behavior and what you can do to stop it.
Why dogs run away
Most dogs are naturally curious, and there are various reasons why one might wander. While dogs, especially males, are more likely to roam if they’re looking for a mate, they might also take off if they’re scared, bored, or chasing potential prey.
How to prevent it
If your dog has a tendency to explore, it’s best not to leave Fido unsupervised outdoors. Additionally, having your pet spayed or neutered will significantly reduce its temptation to run away. Other precautions you can take include:
· Fencing off the entire backyard
· Installing a gate that automatically locks
· Giving your dog toys to play with outside
· Getting a longer leash, so your pet can wander around the yard
Following these tips can reduce the likelihood of losing your dog, but your pet should wear a collar and tag just in case. You should also consider microchipping your dog. Whereas a tag might break or fall off, a microchip is a more reliable way to ensure your pet can be identified and returned to you.
If you continue to have trouble with your dog’s behavior, consult a veterinarian or enroll your furry friend in an obedience training class.
5 tips for taking care of rose bushes
Roses can easily become the star of your garden. While the climbing varieties are tricky to care for, rose bushes present less of a challenge. Here are some tips for taking care of them.
1. Water them sufficiently
Roses need to be watered on a regular basis, especially in the spring. Do so early in the morning and apply mulch to help the soil retain moisture. Water the base of the plant to avoid getting the leaves wet.
2. Fertilize them sparingly
Rose bushes don’t need to be fertilized every year. However, if the soil is lacking in nutrients, you can apply a natural, nitrogen-rich fertilizer in the spring to stimulate new growth. In July, opt for a phosphorus mixture to promote flowering.
3. Prune them annually
In spring, remove branches that are diseased, damaged, or growing inward before the buds open. Keep healthy canes, but cut them back by about a third of their length. Always prune just above a bud that’s pointing outward from the plant.
4. Rejuvenate them periodically
Rose bushes benefit from being severely pruned back every five years or so. This is an effective way to rejuvenate the plant and encourage new growth. Identify a few older canes and cut them just above ground level.
5. Check them frequently
Rose bushes are susceptible to diseases such as powdery mildew, rust, and black spot. They also attract a number of harmful insects including aphids, caterpillars, and beetles. Inspect your plants regularly and treat them as needed.
Find everything you need to care for your rose bushes at your local nursery or garden center.
How to help kids overcome sports performance anxiety
There are numerous benefits to playing team sports growing up. However, as your child advances to more competitive levels or strives to be as good as a friend, they may begin to experience anxiety and fears about their performance. This can affect their self-esteem and even cause your child to abandon the sport they love. As a parent, here’s how you can ease some pressure and help your kid have fun.
Win as a team, lose as a team
Let your child know they’re not the only player on their team, and the outcome of a game depends on a lot more than just one individual’s performance. Teamwork, practice and the skill level of opponents are all contributing factors when it comes to the result of a particular game. Remind your kid that losing doesn’t mean they didn’t play well or have fun.
Be respectful on the sidelines
Never boo or get angry in front of your child, even if you’re upset about the conduct of another player or disagree with a call made by the referee. If you want to express your concerns about a decision, wait until after the game to speak with the coach. This will help you avoid embarrassing your child and give you time to calm down.
Most importantly, remember to offer your child plenty of encouragement both on and off the field.
