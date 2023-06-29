Fireworks Frenzy: A pet owner’s guide to navigating noisy nights

We’re approaching that time of year again – June and July, when the spectacle of fireworks adorns the night sky, ushering in celebration and cheer. For us humans, it’s mesmerizing. But what about our four-legged companions? Well, it’s often an entirely different story for them.

For many of our furry friends, the bright lights and boisterous bangs associated with fireworks can lead to what can only be described as an “extended hell week.” Symptoms can range from trembling and drooling to howling and destructive behaviors. Some pets may even attempt to run away to escape the noise.

The good news? We’ve got your back! Here are a few tried and tested strategies to help your pets navigate firework season with minimal distress.

First up, set an example! Your younger dogs, especially, are like little sponges, soaking up your reactions to understand their environment. If they see you’re unphased by the fireworks, they might learn to be less anxious themselves. So, keep calm and carry on!

Next, create a safe space for your pet. Keeping them indoors is vital. For dogs, if they’re used to sleeping in a crate, that could be their sanctuary. Making the room as quiet as possible can also help, although some soft background music might help mask the sound of the fireworks.

It’s also a great idea to take your pet for a walk earlier in the day before the evening pyrotechnics start. Tired pets are more likely to sleep through the noise, so an extra-long play session or walk can do wonders.

Lastly, distraction can be a powerful tool. Provide your pet with toys to keep them occupied – puzzle toys like a Kong toy filled with treats can be a brilliant diversion. The focus on retrieving the treats can distract them from the noise outside.

While fireworks can be challenging for our pets, with these strategies, they need not be terrorized by the noise. After all, they deserve to feel safe and secure, just as much as we love to revel in the celebratory spirit. So here’s to a more peaceful fireworks season for all our furry companions. Happy early July, pet parents!