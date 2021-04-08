First aid: What should you do if you burn yourself?

Scalds and burns can happen to anyone, even if you’re careful. Here’s what to do if you get burned.

1. Run the affected area under a gentle stream of cool water for at least 10 minutes. In addition to easing the pain, cooling your skin will help limit the severity of the injury.

2. Clean the wound with mild soap and pat it dry with a clean towel.

3. If your skin looks damaged, cover the affected area with a sterile gauze bandage. You can also apply an antibiotic ointment to help prevent infection.

If the wound is itchy, swollen, or painful, consult your pharmacist. You may be able to take an antihistamine, anti-inflammatory, or analgesic to reduce your discomfort.

If the burns are white or charred, cover a large area of your body, or are unbearably painful, seek medical assistance right away.

Burn-care don’ts – If you burn yourself, remember:

• Don’t leave your rings on if the injury is on your hand

• Don’t apply butter or a greasy ointment to the wound

• Don’t break blisters (this will increase the risk of infection)

• Don’t cover the burn with a material that can get stuck to the wound