First Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success
A crowd of about 30 participants and spectators gathered at the Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1 p.m. on a beautiful late spring afternoon, Sunday, May 29, for the first annual Dogs of War and Law Enforcement K-9 team event at the new Dogs of War Garden of Remembrance on the shelter grounds. Now if you’ve attended previous Memorial Day events over the past decade at either the downtown Front Royal Gazebo-Village Commons area or Warren County Courthouse lawn, you may be thinking “This isn’t the first Memorial Day Dogs of War remembrance here” – and you’re correct.
However, Sunday’s event is the first where traditional Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the sacrifice of American soldiers and the corresponding sacrifice of those soldiers’ four-legged companions on the battlefield has been separated into a Memorial Day weekend “doubleheader” as event organizer Malcolm Barr Sr. described it in our recent preview of the event.
And it was former HSWC Board President Barr’s initiative to create the War Dog and Law Enforcement K-9 Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds that led to the decision to make this a two-pronged Memorial Day weekend celebration. Current HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers helped kick off Sunday’s celebration of the wartime and law enforcement partnership between man and his canine companions by noting the year-round presence of the new Garden of Remembrance on the Wagner Shelter grounds. As Barr notes in the above-linked story, the first U.S. dogs trained for combat in World War II were trained at a facility in Front Royal.
Also participating, as they will at Monday’s noon Memorial Day ceremonies in town at the courthouse grounds, were a Color Guard from Randloph-Macon Academy, that was bagpiped into place by Jim Lundt. The R-MA Color Guard included Jacob Collyer, lead cadet, Ryder Perkins, U.S. flag bearer, Audrey Nielson, Virginia State Flag bearer, Trevor Walker, rear guard cadet, along with Matthew Kelley, cadet Special Teams Commander; all under the watchful eye of R-MA Junior ROTC instructor and Senior Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force retired Chris Eddington.
The Front Royal Police Department K-9 team of Corporal Anthony Clingerman and Boscoe were present representing the law enforcement side of the human-canine partnership celebration.
Keynote speaker was Able Forces Director and past military dog handler Skip Rogers, who gave a broad and emotional description of wartime partnership between man and dog. Michael Williams, who recalled his father’s work with military-trained war dogs, offered an also emotional invocation. Humane Society Director Bowers returned to the podium to lay the memorial wreath at the Remembrance Garden’s center. As event moderator, Barr also acknowledged the help of Doug Meador in setting up the event sound system.
See our remaining still photos of the event below, and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool's video of the entire ceremony in the video, also below:
Sons of the American Revolution conduct medal presentation ceremony
On May 24, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, with support from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter, conducted a medal presentation ceremony in Leesburg, Virginia. They presented a Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal to Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kecia Brown for her outstanding support of the SAR program in supporting the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution.
As we get closer to this event, plans are being made to commemorate numerous events from that war on the 250th anniversary of each. Planning and informing the public of this important anniversary are the beginning of the actual celebrations to be held. Ms. Brown has been a strong supporter of the SAR and partners with us at every opportunity.
The ceremony was conducted after a DAR dedication ceremony of a white oak tree that had been propagated at Mount Vernon and transplanted to Morven Park, Leesburg. A brass plaque has been forged and will be placed at the base of the tree by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter. Dale Corey and Brett Osborn conducted the ceremony and presented the Bronze medal to Ms. Brown, while the color guard combined from three chapters of the SAR stood in honor of the accolade.
From the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Brett Osborn. From Sgt Maj John Champe were Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer. Representing Fairfax Resolves Chapter were Dave Cook and Jim Cordes.
House of Hope will be selling home baked treats on June 3rd
The House of Hope will be hosting a BAKE SALE on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am to 1pm. We are so excited to partner with the Humane Society of Warren County on this effort. The animal shelter will be hosting its annual YARD SALE on June 3 & 4 from 10am to 2pm. The yard sale is “name your price” style shopping. Pay what you feel is fair.
The BAKE SALE will be set up outside of the animal shelter building with lots of goodies. Garcia & Gavino just confirmed they will be donating some yummy baked goods for us. We will most likely have a variety of cookies, breads, cakes, and brownies… maybe even a pie or two, all donated by the community! Please come out to support two great causes!
If you are interested in donating baked goods, we are very happy to receive your donation. Jen Avery is available to pick up on Thursday or Friday morning if it makes things easy on you! You can reach Jen at 540-683-0790.
Join the Facebook Event Page to stay updated.
- BAKE SALE (to benefit House of Hope): Friday, June 3, from 10am to 1pm
- YARD SALE (to benefit Humane Society of Warren County): Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: L&T”
Winchester SPCA is celebrating Adopt a Cat Month
June is National Adopt a Cat Month, and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating with $40 adoptions all month long!
Stop in at our adoption center, 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, Tuesday – Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. Adopt a cat or kitten for just $40. Adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchip, take home box.
For more information, call 540-662-8616 or visit our website: www.winchesterspca.org.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of June 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Friday, June 3rd
- 5:00PM – Cardinals Game @ Bing Crosby stadium. Join Samuels Public Librarians Miss Michal and Miss Pat as we team up with the Front Royal Cardinals. Learn about the Summer Reading Program and win prizes! Will you recognize us? We may look different.
Saturday, June 4th
- 11:00 AM – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Party. Celebrate your latest achievements in our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a private event; all attendees must be invited through the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Monday, June 6th
- Summer Reading Program begins for the whole family. Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities with our Summer Reading Program. Get your feet wet and read books of your choice to win prizes! Join us throughout the summer for an assortment of program celebrations which feature magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo! Registration required.
- 10AM – 12PM – Spin the wheel and get prizes as you sign up!
- 12PM – 2PM – 3D printer demonstrations!
- 2PM – 4PM – Hand & Face Painting!
- 6:00 PM – Magic Show by Peter Wood, Collector of the Impossible. Wood’s incredible magic show includes a medley of mysterious magical objects that have been used in magic shows throughout history. He will use these wonderful devices, his “collection of the impossible” to delight and mystify children and adults alike! Children and teens will leave the show with a renewed interest in mechanical objects, history and…magic!
Tuesday, June 7th
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Springtime Pigments! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 8th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Warren Reads Program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Warren Reads program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office! For children aged 3 1/2 to 5. Registration required.
Friday, June 10th
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails: Creek Critters at Burrell Brooks Park. Meet the librarians of Samuels Library and the wonderful ladies of Parks and Rec at the shelter to explore the fascinating world of critters that live in and by the creek! Be sure to bring water shoes. Registration required. For ages 2-5 years old.
Saturday, June 11th
- 11:00 AM – Storybook Walk at Eastham Park. Join us as we celebrate the new Story Walk book, Nobody Likes a Goblin by beloved local author Ben Hatke! The author himself will be joining us for a reading as well as a talk on his “3 Secrets of Visual Storytelling“. He will offer books for sale and a special book signing.
Monday, June 13th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 14th
- 3:30 – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Programming a Maze! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 15th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls! Registration required.
Thursday, June 16th
- 2:00 PM – Dance Program presented by Dancing by His Grace. School may be out, but reading is ALWAYS in! Join Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble for “Childhood Songs”. See a few storybook songs come to life, have a Q & A with the dancers, and make your own storybook ballet with the guidance of Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Elementary age and up.
Friday, June 17th
- 2:00 PM – Family Sing Along & Rounds. Join Ms. Rose in the garden as we learn to sing some old and new classic songs together! We’ll start with a brief singing tutorial, followed by some familiar songs. We’ll wrap things up with learning how to sing a few rounds! All ages are welcome. Children under 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. In case of rain, this event will be cancelled. Registration preferred.
Saturday, June 18th
- 11:00 AM – Family Hiking Program. Spending time on the trail offers a world of opportunity for family outings and vacations. Susan Tschirhart, a local hiking expert, will review tips and ideas to plan and implement hikes that engage and stimulate children’s interest in the natural world. List of local family friendly trails and tips will be provided.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 21st
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Kinetic Dough. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, June 22nd
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Thursday, June 23rd
- 11:00AM – Dance Program. Come explore Music and Movement with Dancing by His Grace Classical Ballet’s Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Sing, dance, explore musical instruments, and have fun putting them all together! Learn about Composer Camille Saint Saen and his beautiful “Carnival of the Animals” while dancing like the fish in the aquarium, or the swans on the lake, or maybe the elephant in the circus! Come one, come all, and have some fun! For ages 3 to 8 years old.
Friday, June 24th
- 11:00AM – Pirates: Lost at Sea by Tale Wise. Set sail with us on a thrilling action-packed adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to repair their ship before all hope is lost… at sea! Throughout the story, we’ll explore the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure, and more! Volunteers from the audience will help us conduct several hands-on science experiments that ‘ARRR’ sure to amaze you! For the whole family!
Monday, June 27th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, June 28th
- 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is making a Sun Dial! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, June 29th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Lifeguards sought to allow Community Pool to Open on schedule Memorial Day weekend; Splash Pad opens May 28
Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool 2022 Opening:
Due to insufficient staffing, the Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool is unable to open as scheduled on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022 through Monday, May 30, 2022. The pool is scheduled to open for its regular season, Monday, June 6, 2022. We will continue our efforts to obtain more staff and reevaluate the season opening prior to that date.
If you are interested in applying for a lifeguard position, please contact us at 540-635-1021 or visit www.warrencountyva.net/employment-opportunities to complete an application online.
Please continue to check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates, as we will send out more information in June.
Warren County Splash Pad 2022 Opening:
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to announce the Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park will open for the 2022 season, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Please review the rules and regulations posted at the site before using the Splash Pad.
The Splash Pad is located behind the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 200 East 8th Street, in the Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Park.
The Splash Pad will be open for water fun from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (weather permitting). Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at (540) 635-7750.
