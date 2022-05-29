Connect with us

Community Events

First Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success

Published

2 hours ago

on

A crowd of about 30 participants and spectators gathered at the Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1 p.m. on a beautiful late spring afternoon, Sunday, May 29, for the first annual Dogs of War and Law Enforcement K-9 team event at the new Dogs of War Garden of Remembrance on the shelter grounds. Now if you’ve attended previous Memorial Day events over the past decade at either the downtown Front Royal Gazebo-Village Commons area or Warren County Courthouse lawn, you may be thinking “This isn’t the first Memorial Day Dogs of War remembrance here” – and you’re correct.

However, Sunday’s event is the first where traditional Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the sacrifice of American soldiers and the corresponding sacrifice of those soldiers’ four-legged companions on the battlefield has been separated into a Memorial Day weekend “doubleheader” as event organizer Malcolm Barr Sr. described it in our recent preview of the event.

A statue of a German Shepherd sits at the center of the War Dog Garden of Remembrance with a note of dedication. Below, HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers introduces event moderator Malcolm Barr Sr. after lauding his work in creating the War Dog Garden on the Wagner Animal Shelter grounds. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini – Royal Examiner video by Mike McCool

And it was former HSWC Board President Barr’s initiative to create the War Dog and Law Enforcement K-9 Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds that led to the decision to make this a two-pronged Memorial Day weekend celebration. Current HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers helped kick off Sunday’s celebration of the wartime and law enforcement partnership between man and his canine companions by noting the year-round presence of the new Garden of Remembrance on the Wagner Shelter grounds. As Barr notes in the above-linked story, the first U.S. dogs trained for combat in World War II were trained at a facility in Front Royal.


Also participating, as they will at Monday’s noon Memorial Day ceremonies in town at the courthouse grounds, were a Color Guard from Randloph-Macon Academy, that was bagpiped into place by Jim Lundt. The R-MA Color Guard included Jacob Collyer, lead cadet, Ryder Perkins, U.S. flag bearer, Audrey Nielson, Virginia State Flag bearer, Trevor Walker, rear guard cadet, along with Matthew Kelley, cadet Special Teams Commander; all under the watchful eye of R-MA Junior ROTC instructor and Senior Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force retired Chris Eddington.

The R-MA Color Guard in bagpiped into position for opening ceremonies, then leave the speakers area to observe the rest of the event at rest.

The Front Royal Police Department K-9 team of Corporal Anthony Clingerman and Boscoe were present representing the law enforcement side of the human-canine partnership celebration.

Keynote speaker was Able Forces Director and past military dog handler Skip Rogers, who gave a broad and emotional description of wartime partnership between man and dog. Michael Williams, who recalled his father’s work with military-trained war dogs, offered an also emotional invocation. Humane Society Director Bowers returned to the podium to lay the memorial wreath at the Remembrance Garden’s center. As event moderator, Barr also acknowledged the help of Doug Meador in setting up the event sound system.

See our remaining still photos of the event below, and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool’s video of the entire ceremony in the video, also below:

As moderator Barr listens, keynote speaker Skip Rogers of veterans assistance group Able Forces gives a stirring perspective on the partnership of man and dog at war. His accounting of a dog named Nemo, credited with saving a U.S. Air base from being overrun during the Vietnam War, was especially moving. Below, a perspective from behind the speaker’s area looking toward the Wagner Animal Shelter.

Following Rogers to the podium, Michael Williams added to the emotions recalled of the links between man and dog at war in an emotional invocation.

Meghan Bowers returns to place the Memorial Day weekend wreath in the Garden of Remembrance. Moderator Barr with wreath next to the garden’s central figure.

FRPD Cpl. Clingerman and K-9 team member Boscoe during the ceremony. ‘I wonder if that dog in the garden wants to play,’ Boscoe may be thinking.

As the event comes to a close, host Malcolm Barr Sr. with spectators Pablo Gutierrez, and, left to right, Chihuahuas Rico and Leo. Leo looks like he might want to meet that German Shepherd at the center of things too.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution conduct medal presentation ceremony

Published

3 days ago

on

May 26, 2022

By

On May 24, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, with support from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter, conducted a medal presentation ceremony in Leesburg, Virginia. They presented a Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal to Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kecia Brown for her outstanding support of the SAR program in supporting the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution.

As we get closer to this event, plans are being made to commemorate numerous events from that war on the 250th anniversary of each. Planning and informing the public of this important anniversary are the beginning of the actual celebrations to be held. Ms. Brown has been a strong supporter of the SAR and partners with us at every opportunity.

The ceremony was conducted after a DAR dedication ceremony of a white oak tree that had been propagated at Mount Vernon and transplanted to Morven Park, Leesburg. A brass plaque has been forged and will be placed at the base of the tree by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter. Dale Corey and Brett Osborn conducted the ceremony and presented the Bronze medal to Ms. Brown, while the color guard combined from three chapters of the SAR stood in honor of the accolade.

The color guard with Kecia Brown, from left to right: Brett Osborn, Barry Schwoerer, Sean Carrigan, Kecia Brown, Dave Cook, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Ken Bonner and Dale Corey (Photo courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel”)


From the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Brett Osborn. From Sgt Maj John Champe were Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer.  Representing Fairfax Resolves Chapter were Dave Cook and Jim Cordes.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

House of Hope will be selling home baked treats on June 3rd

Published

4 days ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

The House of Hope will be hosting a BAKE SALE on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am to 1pm. We are so excited to partner with the Humane Society of Warren County on this effort. The animal shelter will be hosting its annual YARD SALE on June 3 & 4 from 10am to 2pm. The yard sale is “name your  price” style shopping. Pay what you feel is fair.

The BAKE SALE will be set up outside of the animal shelter building with lots of goodies. Garcia & Gavino just confirmed they will be donating some yummy baked goods for us. We will most likely have a variety of cookies, breads, cakes, and brownies… maybe even a pie or two, all donated by the community! Please come out to support two great causes!

If you are interested in donating baked goods, we are very happy to receive your donation. Jen Avery is available to pick up on Thursday or Friday morning if it makes things easy on you! You can reach Jen at 540-683-0790.

Join the Facebook Event Page to stay updated.

  • BAKE SALE (to benefit House of Hope): Friday, June 3, from 10am to 1pm
  • YARD SALE (to benefit Humane Society of Warren County): Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of May 26th

Published

4 days ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, May 26:

• Thurs & Fri: 6:00 & 8:55
• Sat & Sun: 3:05, 6:00 & 8:55
• Mon – Thurs: 6:00 & 8:55
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 11 Minutes

• Thurs & Fri: 6:05 & 9:00 
• Sat & Sun: 3:10, 6:05 & 9:00 
• Mon – Thurs: 6:05 & 9:00 
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 06 Minutes


• Thurs & Fri: 6:10 & 9:05
• Sat & Sun: 3:15, 6:10 & 9:05
• Mon – Thurs: 6:10 & 9:05
Rated PG  |  2 Hours 04 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Jurassic World: Dominion”
  • “Lightyear”
  • “The Black Phone”
  • “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
  • “Thor: L&T”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Winchester SPCA is celebrating Adopt a Cat Month

Published

5 days ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

June is National Adopt a Cat Month, and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating with $40 adoptions all month long!

Stop in at our adoption center, 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, Tuesday – Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. Adopt a cat or kitten for just $40. Adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchip, take home box.

For more information, call 540-662-8616 or visit our website: www.winchesterspca.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of June

Published

5 days ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of June 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.

Friday, June 3rd

  • 5:00PM – Cardinals Game @ Bing Crosby stadium.  Join Samuels Public Librarians Miss Michal and Miss Pat as we team up with the Front Royal Cardinals.   Learn about the Summer Reading Program and win prizes! Will you recognize us? We may look different.

Saturday, June 4th

  • 11:00 AM – 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Party.  Celebrate your latest achievements in our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! This is a private event; all attendees must be invited through the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Monday, June 6th


  • Summer Reading Program begins for the whole family. Dive into an Ocean of Possibilities with our Summer Reading Program. Get your feet wet and read books of your choice to win prizes! Join us throughout the summer for an assortment of program celebrations which feature magic, pirates, water discoveries, and even a petting zoo! Registration required.
    • 10AM – 12PM – Spin the wheel and get prizes as you sign up!
    • 12PM – 2PM – 3D printer demonstrations!
    • 2PM – 4PM – Hand & Face Painting!
  • 6:00 PM – Magic Show by Peter Wood, Collector of the Impossible. Wood’s incredible magic show includes a medley of mysterious magical objects that have been used in magic shows throughout history. He will use these wonderful devices, his “collection of the impossible” to delight and mystify children and adults alike! Children and teens will leave the show with a renewed interest in mechanical objects, history and…magic!

Tuesday, June 7th

  • 3:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Springtime Pigments! For ages 6-11.  Registration required.

Wednesday, June 8th

  • 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Warren Reads Program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec. Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office!  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
  • 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Warren Reads program in collaboration with Warren County Parks and Rec.  Each month throughout the summer enjoy an important community member guest reading during story time. This month we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s Office!  For children aged 3 1/2 to 5. Registration required.

Friday, June 10th

  • 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails: Creek Critters at Burrell Brooks Park.  Meet the librarians of Samuels Library and the wonderful ladies of Parks and Rec at the shelter to explore the fascinating world of critters that live in and by the creek! Be sure to bring water shoes. Registration required. For ages 2-5 years old.

Saturday, June 11th

  • 11:00 AM – Storybook Walk at Eastham Park.  Join us as we celebrate the new Story Walk book, Nobody Likes a Goblin by beloved local author Ben Hatke! The author himself will be joining us for a reading as well as a talk on his “3 Secrets of Visual Storytelling“.  He will offer books for sale and a special book signing.

Monday, June 13th

  • 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.

Tuesday, June 14th

  • 3:30 – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Programming a Maze! For ages 6-11.  Registration required.

Wednesday, June 15th

  • 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time.  Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls!  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
  • 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time.  Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft, with a special guest, June Smalls! Registration required.

Thursday, June 16th

  • 2:00 PM – Dance Program presented by Dancing by His Grace. School may be out, but reading is ALWAYS in! Join Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble for “Childhood Songs”. See a few storybook songs come to life, have a Q & A with the dancers, and make your own storybook ballet with the guidance of Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira. Elementary age and up.

Friday, June 17th

  • 2:00 PM – Family Sing Along & Rounds. Join Ms. Rose in the garden as we learn to sing some old and new classic songs together! We’ll start with a brief singing tutorial, followed by some familiar songs. We’ll wrap things up with learning how to sing a few rounds! All ages are welcome. Children under 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. In case of rain, this event will be cancelled. Registration preferred.

Saturday, June 18th

  • 11:00 AM – Family Hiking Program. Spending time on the trail offers a world of opportunity for family outings and vacations. Susan Tschirhart, a local hiking expert, will review tips and ideas to plan and implement hikes that engage and stimulate children’s interest in the natural world.  List of local family friendly trails and tips will be provided.
  • 2:00 PM – Discuss This.  Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics.  For ages 12-18. Registration required.

Tuesday, June 21st

  • 3:30PM – Science Scouts.  Come in on Tuesday afternoons to explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Kinetic Dough. For ages 6-11.  Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.

Wednesday, June 22nd

  • 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft!  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
  • 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft!  Learning about our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.

Thursday, June 23rd

  • 11:00AM – Dance Program.  Come explore Music and Movement with Dancing by His Grace Classical Ballet’s Artistic Director and Professional Ballet Teacher, Karen Eriksson-Lee, and Classical Ballet Teacher, Katya Stafira.  Sing, dance, explore musical instruments, and have fun putting them all together! Learn about Composer Camille Saint Saen and his beautiful “Carnival of the Animals” while dancing like the fish in the aquarium, or the swans on the lake, or maybe the elephant in the circus! Come one, come all, and have some fun! For ages 3 to 8 years old.

Friday, June 24th

  • 11:00AM – Pirates: Lost at Sea by Tale Wise. Set sail with us on a thrilling action-packed adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to repair their ship before all hope is lost… at sea!  Throughout the story, we’ll explore the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure, and more! Volunteers from the audience will help us conduct several hands-on science experiments that ‘ARRR’ sure to amaze you! For the whole family!

Monday, June 27th

  • 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.

Tuesday, June 28th

  • 3:30PM – Science Scouts.  Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is making a Sun Dial! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.

Wednesday, June 29th

  • 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft!  For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
  • 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft!  Stars and the Moon will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Community Events

Lifeguards sought to allow Community Pool to Open on schedule Memorial Day weekend; Splash Pad opens May 28

Published

5 days ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool 2022 Opening:

Due to insufficient staffing, the Claude A Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool is unable to open as scheduled on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022 through Monday, May 30, 2022.  The pool is scheduled to open for its regular season, Monday, June 6, 2022. We will continue our efforts to obtain more staff and reevaluate the season opening prior to that date.

If you are interested in applying for a lifeguard position, please contact us at 540-635-1021 or visit www.warrencountyva.net/employment-opportunities to complete an application online.

Please continue to check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates, as we will send out more information in June.


Warren County Splash Pad 2022 Opening:

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is delighted to announce the Warren County Splash Pad at Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Memorial Park will open for the 2022 season, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Please review the rules and regulations posted at the site before using the Splash Pad.

The Splash Pad is located behind the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 200 East 8th Street, in the Dr. Saul Seide Memorial Gardens Park.

The Splash Pad will be open for water fun from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily (weather permitting). Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.

For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at (540) 635-7750.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
73°
Sunny
5:49am8:30pm EDT
Feels like: 73°F
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 0
MonTueWed
88/61°F
90/63°F
90/63°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
30
Mon
7:00 pm 2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Community Band... @ Gazebo
May 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
2022 Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
2022 Memorial Day Concert by Front Royal Community Band Monday, May 30, 2022, 7pm, at the Gazebo on Main St. (sponsored by American Legion Post #53)
Jun
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
4
Sat
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 11:00 am
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park. Stop by our Explorer Outpost table along the Boston Mill Road Trail where[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 10:00 am – Jun 5 @ 12:00 pm
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the intersection of Boston Mill Road Trail and Hadow Trail. Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience on Hadow Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance[...]
11:00 am Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
Jun 4 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Gospel Music Festival @ Gazebo
FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE | FUN ACTIVITIES! | LIVE MUSIC!
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
11
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back[...]