First Black superintendent of VMI faces backlash and more Va. headlines
• The U.S. Supreme Court turned down an appeal from the Fairfax County School Board, arguing it couldn’t be held liable for an alleged sexual assault on a school band trip. The case, now going to trial in Alexandria, hinges on whether a school system can be held at fault for a “single alleged assault when there had been no prior notice of a problem.”—Associated Press
• Fauquier Hospital is facing a $15 million lawsuit from the superintendent of the county’s school system over the death of his 28-year-old son, who died seven days after being hospitalized for severe vomiting.—Prince William Times
• Mike Hollins, a University of Virginia football player who survived the shooting that killed three of his teammates, has been released from the hospital.—CBS News
• The first Black superintendent of Virginia Military Institute is facing growing attacks from conservative alumni over his efforts to make the military school more inclusive.—Washington Post
• With nods to Tidewater icons like Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Allen Iverson, The Atlantic magazine has dubbed 2002 “The Year Virginia Rewrote the Rules of Popular Culture.”—The Atlantic
Community Events
Holiday wreath laying events scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
At the Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee, other community partners, and Wreaths Across America. There will be a special program featuring speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Some parking is available at the cemetery – as many vehicles will be accommodated as possible. Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool. The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House VA 23002.
At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at the Dublin Lions Club (100 Lions Club Road, Dublin VA 24084) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle bus service begins at 12 p.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information available at swvavcv.org. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.
At the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at Kings Fork High School (351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle service begins at 7 a.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information is available at hortonwreathsociety.org. The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434.
“The Commonwealth’s three state veterans cemeteries are beautiful and fitting final resting places for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We invite all of our fellow citizens to visit the cemetery nearest to their home, participate in our wreath laying programs, and pay respect to all our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade. “We especially appreciate the dedication and hard work of the hundreds of wreath committee members and other volunteers who raise the funds to purchase the wreaths and place them at each grave each year in December.”
The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov/cemetery-information or contact the offices of any of the three cemeteries.
Economic indicators remain mixed in October employment surveys
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million in October 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 1,162 to 4,348,072. According to LAUS, the number of employed residents decreased in October by 2,503 to 4,231,191.
Since January, 92,673 more Virginians have been employed. Virginia’s unemployment rate of 2.7 percent edged up 0.1 percent from September and is one percentage point below the national rate, which rose to 3.7 percent in October. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents increased by 3,665 to 116,881.
BLS publishes an additional employment figure from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”). Virginia CES employment rose by 6,900 jobs in October to 4,101,000.
The CES survey utilizes payroll records of establishment employers and is designed to provide a count of jobs under which the employer pays unemployment insurance. The LAUS survey is based on household interviews conducted each month for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed.
The household survey only distinguishes whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed persons, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.
“We continue to see economic indicators at the state level and nationally delivering mixed messages, but we should be encouraged by the slight pickup in establishment jobs in October,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Policies from Washington creating inflationary pressure and keeping Virginians out of the labor force is ongoing, and we must remain vigilant in creating the environment for businesses to start, invest and grow in the Commonwealth and get more Virginians off the sidelines and into the workforce.”
Despite the decline in household employment in the month, growth throughout the year remains strong, with changes averaging over 11,000 a month. This is over twice the 2021 average and nearly 60 percent more than the pre-pandemic average in 2019. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.7 percent is 0.7 of a percentage point below the rate from a year ago.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, which measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, was unchanged at 63.6 percent in October from September revised rate.
“While household employment shows modest declines, the Commonwealth continues to add establishment jobs month after month, and our unemployment rate remains low – a full percentage point lower than nationwide in October,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “In this environment, Virginia offers great opportunities for its citizens to succeed in a career, regardless of skill level or background.”
“The unemployment rate has been in a narrow range of 2.6 to 2.8 percent for several months,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “However, there are many great jobs still waiting to be filled across the Commonwealth, and we remain focused on getting Virginians back in the labor market”
From January 2022 to October 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 107,400 jobs, an increase of 2.7 percent. The private sector recorded a gain of 86,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector increased by 20,600 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases on a seasonally adjusted basis, while one saw an employment decrease. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 34,700 jobs (+6.5%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 31,500 jobs (+8.4%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 20,300 jobs (+2.6%). Other job gains occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (+14,900 jobs), manufacturing (+9.000 jobs), government (+8,900 jobs), construction (+5,800 jobs), information (+2,900 jobs), miscellaneous services (+2,700 jobs), and mining and logging (+400 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance, with a decrease of 3,500 jobs. For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan multistate effort urging DEA to extend telehealth capabilities for opioid use disorder treatment
Attorney General Jason Miyares is joining 44 other attorneys general to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment. Buprenorphine is one of three medications that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat patients suffering from addiction.
As a condition of the COVID-19 public health emergency, in March 2020, the DEA allowed audio-visual telemedicine services to prescribe buprenorphine. However, this condition is set to expire when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Without the proposed permanent extension, the current expiration of the public health emergency could cut off an estimated 2.5 million U.S. adults who utilize opioid use disorder treatment.
“The need to ensure medical resources for Virginians battling opioid abuse has never been greater. Enabling creative, effective strategies, such as verified telemedicine, provides those suffering with potential treatment options, which is especially important to those living in underserved areas,” said Attorney General Miyares.
More than 100,000 Americans died in the United States due to overdose last year alone. State attorneys general are on the front lines fighting the crisis to protect Americans from deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Interdiction efforts alone will not end the crisis; therefore, attorneys general are urging for this treatment to remain easily available for those in need.
The attorneys general of the following states and territories signed on to the letter led by Florida and North Carolina: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
To read the full letter, click here.
Crime/Court
Arizona man sentenced in southwest Virginia meth conspiracy
A defendant in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia was recently sentenced in federal court on drug conspiracy charges, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.
Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison this week. He was previously convicted of one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
In all, five individuals were charged as being part of this drug trafficking conspiracy, four of whom have now been sentenced for their roles in the scheme. Paul Warren Rucker previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison in July 2022. Defendants Amber Lynn Tackett and Benjamin Alvis entered guilty pleas and are scheduled for sentencing in April 2023. The lead defendant, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, is scheduled for trial in March 2023.
This case arose from a series of indictments stemming from an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy operating primarily in the Smyth County, Virginia area. In total, 26 defendants have been charged in connection with the investigation.
This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol, Virginia Office, with assistance from the Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Numerous other agencies also provided assistance throughout the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Birmingham, Alabama, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Abingdon, Virginia Police Department, the Rockingham County Virginia RUSH Drug Task Force, the Rockingham County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the
Harrisonburg, Virginia Police Department, the Bessemer, Alabama Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Unit, and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Senior Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case for the United States.
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.
“After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make Virginia Home plan. It is designed to address the restrictions on housing supply, improve and streamline permitting processes, and protect property owner rights. For far too long, Virginians have faced unnecessary burdens that have limited their housing options and opportunities. Today’s plan is needed to improve housing options and keep my commitment to lower the cost of living and make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“During our efforts to attract and retain businesses to Virginia, the availability of workforce housing for their future employees was consistently raised by employers. It’s clear there is a strong connection between economic growth and the need for attainable housing options. This plan will align housing development with economic growth as part of our site development process, and we will engage with site selectors earlier in the recruitment process on housing to ensure workforce housing needs are addressed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.
The MAKE VIRGINIA HOME plan will focus on several key areas to increase accessibility, affordability, and attainable housing in the Commonwealth:
Increasing the supply of land for housing
- Create reasonable linkages between discretionary state grant funding to localities and local policies and actions that encourage housing growth through executive action or statute.
- Establish guard rails for zoning/land use review processes that include deadlines by which localities must act and consequences if they do not for localities seeking state assistance to increase the growth of their economies.
- Create transparency by requiring localities to report on their policies and actions that impact housing development.
- Investigate comprehensive reforms of Virginia’s land use and zoning laws.
Remove regulatory barriers to housing development
- Provide a more efficient way for public and private economic development and infrastructure projects to meet mandated wetlands and stream mitigation requirements in a way that does not jeopardize the quality of that mitigation by working to operationalize Virginia’s existing Wetland and Stream Replacement Fund.
- Continue to improve and streamline environmental permitting processes.
- Translate Virginia’s building regulations into Spanish.
- Investigate potential procedural changes in the building code adoption process that balances technical code provisions more closely with construction cost controls.
Align housing development with economic growth.
- Housing is prominently included in the Commonwealth’s economic development planning and site development process.
- Establish public/private partnerships with site selectors early on to include workforce housing in the site development and selection process.
45-day election season went smoothly, Virginia registrar says
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters now have a lengthened, 45-day election period to vote in person or by mail via absentee ballot. The state also offers same-day voter registration now, having scrapped the traditional cut-off date of about three weeks before the election.
The longer election period has appeared to be popular among voters, according to Keith Balmer, director of elections for the City of Richmond. However, he said that turnout in Richmond seems to have dropped compared to the 2018 midterm elections.
“The turnout was over 50%,” he said. “Four years later, the turnout for this election looks like it’s going to be about 41, maybe 42%.”
Voter turnout statewide this election is projected to be around 48%, according to the Washington Post. Over 972,000 people voted early, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, or VPAP. Almost 70% of those votes were cast in person.
The midterm elections went smoothly around the state, other than a few hiccups, according to an election night update from Susan Beals, the commissioner of the Department of Elections. According to the Virginia Mercury, there were no specific reports of voter harassment or intimidation at the polls.
There has not been a need to increase the number of election officers in Richmond in response to the long election season, according to Balmer. He said fewer election officers are needed during midterm elections compared to presidential elections, and even fewer are needed during early voting because the lines aren’t as long.
Richmond had approximately 700 election officers for the midterm elections, according to Balmer. About ten officers, on average, are deployed throughout each of the district’s 72 precincts, he said.
“It’s like having an election precinct, but for 45 days,” he said. “So it requires more resources as far as staffing to make sure everybody can cast a ballot.”
According to the Virginia Department of Elections website, election officers have many positions to fulfill, including being a greeter, poll book officer, ballot officer, voting equipment and booth officer, chief officer, assistant chief officer, and electoral board.
Evelyn Davis has been an election officer for 20 years and was previously chief of elections in her Richmond precinct, she said. Davis started working behind the scenes at the Central Absentee Precinct, or CAP, four years ago.
CAP functions as one precinct that handles all absentee ballots, whether done by mail or in person.
“I have learned quite a bit about politics, which at first I had no interest in,” Davis said.
According to Davis, early voting and Election Day went smoothly for the midterm elections. Davis hopes to return to the normal precincts eventually because she’s a people person, she said.
“To see the people just coming out like they did to vote,” Davis said, referring to her favorite part of being an election officer.
According to Davis, election officers play an important role in getting voters to come back for each election.
“They work year-round here,” Davis said.
Davis said her respect had grown substantially for those that work at the Office of Elections after seeing the work they do to prepare officers.
“You get to see the hard work they put in,” said Katherin Cardozo, communications director for Richmond’s Office of Elections. She is a recent Virginia Commonwealth University graduate with a double major in Criminal Justice and Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. This was her first time working during the election season, she said.
“Now they kind of make more time out of their daily lives to work for that early voting period,” Cardozo said.
Last year, the Department of Justice created a task force to address increasing hostility toward election workers, namely in states with close elections. According to an August DOJ update, the Election Threats Task Force reviewed over 1,000 contacts reported as harassing or hostile. Virginia was not 1 of 7 states that experienced the majority of potential criminal threats.
By Cassandra Loper
