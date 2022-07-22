Crime/Court
First day of $11-million EDA vs. ‘Curt’ Tran civil liability trial concludes
Following opening arguments and the start of the plaintiff’s case, including presentation of its paper trail of nearly 50 Exhibits, we counted 48, it contends will illustrate Truc “Curt” Tran was not an unwitting but active accomplice of former “Warren Economic Development Authority” Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in acquiring a total of $11,913,308 in EDA loans and payments under false pretenses, a Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury was released for the weekend at 4:23 p.m. Friday afternoon, July 22. Attorneys, the media, and a few observers followed the jury out of the courtroom and courthouse two minutes later.
The evidentiary portion of the plaintiff’s case, which included its first three witnesses, hit a snag when lead EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer announced the plaintiff’s next evidence, a video of portions of a deposition interview of defendant “Curt” Tran. Defense counsel Gregory Melus objected to the introduction of that evidence. After the jury was sent out of the courtroom, Melus told the court he had not had time to review the video, having only seen a transcript of those sections of the deposition of Tran by plaintiff counsel. He also objected to the video being introduced, as opposed to the text of the deposition which the plaintiff had originally sent him.
After hearing from both sides, Judge Bruce D. Albertson overruled the defense objection to introduction of the video, but offered to recess the trial to Monday to allow Tran’s attorney to review the estimated hour-long video. Subsequent discussion with counsel indicated the plaintiff may complete presentation of its case Monday. Asked by the court if he was able to open his case at some point Monday, could he complete it by Wednesday, Melus replied in the affirmative. With that positive time-frame looming, if possibly with some longer days to achieve it early in the week, Judge Albertson allowed the perhaps unexpectedly early adjournment on the trials opening day. With the jury dismissed with instructions to avoid discussion, media or social media accounts of the case, and no further matters for consideration by the attorneys, court was recessed at 4:25 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday.
Prior to that adjournment, in addition to introduction of its paper trail, EDA attorneys called three witnesses. They were in order of appearance, former Warren County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) Assistant Director of Accounts Solutions Debbie Melvin, and Jennifer McDonald. Whitten was on the stand for over three hours, 1-hour-38-minutes on direct, and 1-hour-43-minutes on cross examination as counsel for both sides attempted to paint their contrasting evidentiary “roadmaps” of the case.
And as in the three earlier EDA civil liability trials this month, those contrasting “roadmaps”, or theories of the case, revolve around whether defendants were, pick one:
1 – Like the EDA itself, lied to and taken in by McDonald misrepresentations, and victimized themselves due to the EDA’s inability to provide adequate oversight of the alleged criminal actions of its executive director, or:
2 – Were willing participants in individual portions of the series of schemes McDonald is alleged to have hatched between 2014 and 2018 to defraud the EDA out of as much as $21 million dollars in assets to her own, and the benefit of others willing to provide needed “outside” the EDA co-conspirators.
The base compensatory claim of $11.9-plus million against Tran and his ITFederal LLC company is the largest in the EDA’s series of civil liability cases; and Tran has also filed a counterclaim for damages from a lack of EDA oversight of their former executive director. That former director McDonald made an out-of-court “no-fault” settlement for about $9 million in largely real estate assets in the EDA civil claim case against her in the wake of her bankruptcy filing. The only other million-dollar-plus jury award came last week when Donald Poe and his Earthright Energy Solar (ERE) were found liable for a base compensatory claim of $945,000, coupled with combined punitive damages against the two defendants totaling about another $300,000. All attorneys in the earlier civil trial cases have indicated they will file motions to overturn the verdicts based on a contention of inefficient evidence to convict.
Testimony by former EDA and County counsel Dan Whitten in the plaintiff’s case Friday noted former U.S. Sixth District of Virginia Congressman Robert Goodlatte’s championing of Tran and ITFederal as an economic development opportunity here at the former Avtex Superfund environmental remediation site. Whitten testified that both McDonald and Goodlatte presented Tran as a successful Northern Virginia businessman, with a $140-million federal government contract with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission as the basis for his planned Data Center development based out of a 28,000 square foot building on a 30-acre parcel at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park. However, it turned out that federal contract was an “IDIQ” (Indefinite Demand Indefinite Quantity) that essentially puts one in a position to bid on coming government contracts, rather than any guarantee of a contract.
The Goodlatte-championed ITFederal project also suffered financially when it didn’t qualify as an EB-5 Visa project. Whitten noted the EB-5 program was utilized nationally to encourage foreign investment in the millions in local economic development projects in the U.S. in return for “green cards” and family access to U.S. citizenship. Not testified to was the fact that the program has a rather notorious reputation for not usually realizing exactly what was promised in the way of financial support at the outset.
Whitten testified that Goodlatte had suggested the $10-million loan to ITFederal and Tran to illustrate to the media and public a working cooperative relationship between a local municipal EDA and the private sector. Whitten said that Goodlatte even said that Tran didn’t really “need” the loan, but that it would be a good public relations effort. Whitten testified that the EDA had anticipated that the loan would be short-term as more of a public relations effort, than an actual business loan. That helped explain the EDA board’s acceptance of McDonald’s representation that Tran was going to be an “anonymous investor” to the tune of $8 million in a planned Criminal Justice Academy project.
Responding to a question, Whitten also said Tran had never come to an EDA Board of Directors meeting during the ITFederal recruitment, proposal, loan acquisition, and planning process. In fact, he said he, as EDA counsel, had never previously met Tran.
McDonald was on the stand a rather brief time compared to her previous EDA case appearances, three minutes for direct, and two minutes for cross examination. Asked about her interactions with Tran, and a false claim of VEDP grants for the ITFederal project at Avtex by EDA counsel, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right not respond at risk of self-incrimination a total of eight times. She added two 5th Amendment replies to cross examination questions, before defense attorney Melus cut his questioning off.
Plaintiff second witness Debbie Melvin testified that after one meeting with Tran in 2016, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership never received follow-up information sought from Tran about his company to verify its eligibility for a Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant, and that VEDP never authorized any grant funding for the ITFederal Avtex project or any Tran project in Warren County. Earlier Whitten testified that the EDA didn’t find out that paperwork indicating that grant was achieved had been forged, apparently by McDonald, until the EDA financial scandal investigation was underway in 2018-19.
Lambert found liable to EDA for $183,562 in compensatory and punitive damages
After hearing an hour-and-45 minutes of direct and cross-examination of defendant William Lambert, as well as two hours of combined closing arguments by plaintiff and defense counsel Wednesday, July 20, a seven-person Warren County Circuit Court civil case jury took less than an hour, 45 minutes to be precise, to reach a verdict in Lambert’s civil liability case related to the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) financial scandal.
That verdict was for the plaintiff EDA on all five claims of Fraud, Conversion, Conspiracy, Unjust Enrichment, and Ultra Vires; the latter, as regular readers now know after three EDA civil liability trials this month, a legal term for a public or business official overstepping their legal authority. The EDA was seeking $345,000 in compensatory damages, the total amount moved out of an EDA credit line account by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in a 2014-15 home purchase and sale in which Lambert acted as a straw man in the purchase and sale of the 400 Craig Drive, Stephens City parcel. Two past EDA officials, former Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson and past board member Ron Llewellyn, both testified that there was no record of and no vote by the EDA Board of Directors to approve EDA involvement in the Stephens City home sale.
However, the jury awarded the EDA only $11,062.49 in compensatory damages. That was the total amount of three payments made directly to Lambert during the August 2014 to February 2015 purchase and resale of the Stephens City property done in his name as the initial purchaser and then owner-seller. Plaintiff attorney Cullen Seltzer pointed out that that purchase was made in Lambert’s name in 2014 for $320,000 and sold six months later for $270,000, a $50,000 loss.
“Who doesn’t care about a $50,000 loss in six months,” Seltzer asked rhetorically in closing arguments, suggesting an answer to the jury – someone consciously involved in a fraudulent transaction. During his testimony beginning shortly after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lambert said his then-girlfriend, Kathy Butler, Jennifer McDonald’s sister, brought the proposition on the use of his name in her sister’s home sale transaction to him as an effort by McDonald to help an old college friend, Michele Bower, and her husband, sell a home she and her husband were “saddled with” after purchasing a home in Rockland in Warren County.
Lambert denied any knowledge that something untoward might be transpiring with McDonald illegally accessing EDA assets. However, as juries have been in the two earlier cases this month against defendants April Petty and Donald Poe, this jury appears to have found the paper trail presented by the plaintiff counsel convincing enough for a finding of liability. And with that finding, the jury imposed punitive damages of $172,500, particular to the claim of statutory conspiracy.
Following Judge Bruce D. Albertsons’ polling of the jury to determine a unanimous consensus and their dismissal by the court with thanks for their two days of attention and work, defense counsel Philip Griffin II told the court he would file a motion to set aside the verdict, particularly as to the punitive claim of statutory conspiracy and fraud. Griffin said he felt there had been no hard evidence presented indicating defendant’s actions related to “ill will, hatred, or spite,” as stated in the statute.
In fact, speaking to the media outside the courtroom, Griffin pointed to his client, noting he had previously had virtually no relationship with the EDA other than cutting some trees down on properties for them. During his time on the stand, Lambert noted one of his jobs was as a “logger.”
As he has in the earlier EDA civil liability trials, Judge Albertson set a time frame for motions related to setting the verdict aside. This one was for a 30/30/10-day turnaround, with 30 days for the defense motion filing, 30 days for a plaintiff response, and 10 days for filing of any additional material.
And next comes jury selection Thursday in the EDA versus Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal case, with that civil liability trial involving a compensatory claim of around $9 million slated to begin Friday morning, July 22, and continue through the following week.
RSW Regional Jail now utilizing new body scanner
On Friday, July 8, 2022, RSW Regional Jail began utilizing our new body scanner. This device, which is housed in our Intake area, will be used on all new arrestees upon committal to the facility and on all housed inmates as part of our scheduled housing unit searches. All security staff have received training on the body scanner and we have obtained the training materials to train new staff as they are hired.
The device was purchased from and installed by TEK 84, a company out of San Diego California, which has been in business for over thirty years. TEK 84 provided trainers to ensure our staff were properly trained and will offer tech support should any problems arise. The machine is the TEK 84 Intercept Body Scanner, which is capable of scanning an inmate’s entire body in approximately four seconds, using very low dose radiation. The scanner offers thousands of gray scales to allow better imaging and detection of contraband.
This device was purchased to assist with locating and preventing contraband and illegal substances from entering the facility to help keep our staff safer and better protect our inmate population.
Suspect hits/damages FCSO cruisers during pursuit
On July 14th at approximately 1:02pm, a call of a suspicious situation and complaint of reckless driving was received by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The Emergency Communications Center fielded a call about a female removing and switching license plates on a vehicle in the parking lot of a local hotel before leaving the scene and running two different red lights.
Deputy Chase Smallwood located the suspect vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota Corolla with Delaware tags, improperly stopped in the roadway near the intersections of Martinsburg Pike and Route 37 where he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Upon activating his emergency lights, the driver put the vehicle in motion and then refused to stop while making several erratic maneuvers and u-turns. Deputy Smallwood signaled that he would be in pursuit as the suspect got onto Route 37 headed southbound. As units converged on the suspect, Deputy Trey Cram attempted to keep her from traveling the wrong way on Rt. 37, near the Route 522 exit, after she drove through the median and into oncoming lanes, where his vehicle was struck by the suspect.
The Toyota u-turned, crossing the median again, and continued south on Route 37 ignoring the lights and sirens of deputies following behind. With speeds ranging between 60 – 90 mph, attempts were made to deploy spike strips without success. After passing the Cedar Creek Grade exit, the suspect drove through the median once again, making a u-turn, and hitting Deputy Nick Dempsey’s vehicle. The suspect’s actions became more dangerous as she crossed the median for a fourth time and was now heading northbound in the southbound lanes. With deputies beside and behind her, the suspect got onto the southbound on-ramp, headed in the wrong direction, forcing oncoming vehicles to avoid her. She continued through the Cedar Creek Grade intersection onto the southbound off-ramp, still in the wrong direction, headed towards oncoming traffic. With this increased risk to the motoring public, Lieutenant Warren Gosnell came up behind the suspect and executed a PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique) that sent the Toyota spinning off the right side of the ramp where the pursuit ended and the female driver was taken into custody without incident. The suspect identified herself as “Peace Freedom”, refusing to provide any identification and was transported to the regional adult detention facility.
Ms. Freedom has been charged with Felony Eluding, Assault on Law Enforcement (2), Reckless Driving (2), Possession of Controlled Substance, Altered License Plates and Improper Stopping on the Highway. She is being held without bond. No property damage or injuries were suffered by any members of the public. No injury was suffered by the suspect or any deputies involved. Property damage to the cruisers struck by the suspect are estimated to be approximately $8,000.
Warren County Grand Jury of July 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of July 12, 2022, has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about February 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lynsey Marie Burke did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine is listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about November 8, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael Giovanni Cruz did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to commit aggravated sexually battery by sexually abusing A.S. against her will by force, threat, or intimidation with the victim being 13 or 14 years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-67.5/18.2-67.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about July 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Malik Demonta Dearing did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Clonazolam listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about January 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Conway Burke did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Amphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashleigh Michelle Hutzell did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Steven Wendell Timbers, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 8.2-270 within the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The prior violations and the current offense were not all committed within the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT TWO: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully after having been arrested for a violation of Sections 18.2-266 and 18.2-266.1, subsection B of Section 18.2-272, or of a similar ordinance, unreasonable refuse to have a sample of breath taken for chemical tests to determine the alcohol content of the blood. Within 10 years prior to the date of the refusal, the accused was found guilty of a violation of this section, a violation of section 18.2-266, or a violation of an offense listed in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 arising out of separate occurrences or incidents, in violation of Section 18.2-268.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT THREE: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully fail to obey a highway sign, in violation of Section 46.2-830 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
COUNT TWO: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended.
On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard Wayne Knuckles did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about April 20, 2019, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, while being eighteen years or over and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship with T.O., a child under the age of 18 who was not the spouse of the accused and who was not emancipated, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361 to such child, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.
COUNT TWO: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or over and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship with T.O., a child under the age of 18 who was not the spouse of the accused and who was not emancipated, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose that such child engages in sexual intercourse, sodomy, or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.
COUNT THREE: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews, while being eighteen years of age or older and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship over T.O., a child under the age of 18 to whom he was not legally married and such child was not emancipated, did unlawfully and feloniously with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally (i) propose that the child feel or fondle his sexual or genital parts or that he feel or handle the sexual or genital parts of the child; or (ii) propose to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361; or (iii) expose his sexual or genital parts to such child; or (iv) propose that any such child expose her sexual or genital parts to such person, or (v) propose to the child that the child engage in sexual intercourse, sodomy or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, or (vi) sexually abuse the child as defined in subdivision 6 of in violation of Section 18.2-67.10 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended
COUNT FOUR: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews, while being eighteen years of age or older and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship over T.O., a child under the age of 18 to whom he was not legally married and such child was not emancipated, did unlawfully and feloniously with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally (i) propose that the child feel or fondle his sexual or genital parts or that he feel or handle the sexual or genital parts of the child; or (ii) propose to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361; or (iii) expose his sexual or genital parts to such child; or (iv) propose that any such child expose her sexual or genital parts to such person, or (v) propose to the child that the child engage in sexual intercourse, sodomy or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, or (vi) sexually abuse the child as defined in subdivision 6 of in violation of Section 18.2-67.10 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.
Maryland man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, Warren County Sheriff Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as a 23-year-old male, Kevon Fontaine Gregory Curtis, and a 14-year-old female passenger. Patrol Deputies determined that Curtis drove from Silver Spring, Maryland to pick up the juvenile. Curtis was charged on July 2nd with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and the juvenile was transported home.
Through further investigation, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) uncovered the illicit relationship that began through Instagram. Curtis and the juvenile female met in person on several occasions in Warren County during the months of April and July 2022 for the purpose of smoking marijuana and having sexual intercourse.
Mr. Curtis was interviewed on July 10, 2022, and arrested on three charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. He was transported to Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional jail where he went before the magistrate and is currently being held without bond. The court date for these charges was set for August 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. The Warren County CID encourages anyone having information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to please contact Investigator K.M. Hajduk at (540) 635-7100 or by e-mail at khajduk@warrencountysheriff.org
Hearings in RSW Regional Jail inmate overdose death cases continued to mid-August
On Monday morning, July 11, preliminary hearings, including anticipated setting of trial dates, were continued to August 16 on the 9 a.m. docket in the cases of Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail inmates Brian T. Martin and Daniel E. Shifflett. Martin and Shifflett have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges related to what is believed to have been the accidental drug overdose death of fellow inmate Jonte Smith on December 12, 2021. Shifflett also ODed in the jail the evening of December 11 into the early morning hours of December 12, but survived.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, Martin was arrested in the Town of Front Royal on December 3rd after law enforcement chased him down on foot and recovered a bag of what was described as “Scramble” a Fentanyl-based mixture of drugs, that Martin dropped or threw down during the pursuit. Material attached to a search warrant on file related to the case indicates Martin is believed to have snuck opioid drugs into the jail during his December 3rd processing into RSW. He then began distributing those drugs for profit through deposits made into a cash app in his name for service expenses inmates are charged for while incarcerated. Those deposits were apparently made by non-incarcerated associates of inmates seeking the drugs.
Several inmates have since failed urine tests, including Martin, who was discovered to have a bag of powder believed to be heroin stuffed down his pants in the wake of the December 12 overdose incident and fatality.
Comments made in court Monday morning by Shifflett attorney Louis K. Nagy indicated his client could be called as a witness in Martin’s trial, if that case goes to trial. So, it would seem the Shifflett defense team is tracking the status of the Martin case as it may pursue a potential plea negotiation of its own.
