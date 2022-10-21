State News
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces October 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient
CHINCOTEAGUE, VA – On October 21, 2022, Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which provides twenty-four-hour fire and emergency medical response to the citizens and visitors of Chincoteague Island. The company also provides fire and emergency medical response to Assateague Island and assists the United States Coast Guard with search and rescue cases. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company owns and manages the world-famous Chincoteague wild ponies and puts on the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim.
“First responders are on the front lines of caring for Virginians and exemplify the spirit of giving,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “For close to 100 years, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has served its community and established a tradition through its annual pony swim. Thanks for saving lives and enriching the livelihoods on our Eastern Shore.”
“It is a great honor to see the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company awarded the Spirit of Virginia Award and to know this award has been made possible by the community of Chincoteague: the elected officials, those that volunteer at the local carnival, and those in various other departments, agencies and civic organizations which make the carnival and pony swim such a great success, thereby helping to provide emergency and life-saving equipment for Chincoteague Island. This community embodies the Spirit of Virginia,” said E. Bryan Rush, the director of emergency services for the Town of Chincoteague.
The Governor and First Lady were in Chincoteague for a second time after attending the 2022 pony swim. Governor Youngkin is the first sitting Governor in nearly a decade to visit the community.
The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions to private industries, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy. The inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award was presented to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, VA, in March, followed by Jill’s House in Vienna, VA, in May; Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton, VA, in July; and An Achievable Dream, a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools, in September.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name one more Spirit of Virginia Award recipient for 2022. Learn more about the award here. To learn more about Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, visit their website. All recipients of the Spirit of Virginia Award will be recognized at the end of the year at Virginia’s Executive Mansion.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.6%
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6%, representing a 1.0 percentage point decline below last year’s rate and remaining below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 885 to 113,220, representing the fewest Virginians unemployed since June of 2001.
According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics, the number of employed residents rose by 993 to 4,233,716. Simultaneously, the labor force population increased by 108 to 4,356,936. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, which measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, declined by 0.1 percentage point to 63.6% in September and remains below the pre-pandemic rate of 66.3%.
“Very little changed in September. We remain focused on returning Virginians to the workforce and implementing policies that get Virginians off the sidelines,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We will continue our efforts to build our workforce to meet the many opportunities for great jobs in the Commonwealth.”
“With 113,220 unemployed residents, Virginia is approaching numbers we haven’t seen since June of 2001,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “With a strong job market in Virginia, our top priority is getting more Virginians into the labor force.”
“The September unemployment rate of 2.6% is nearly a percentage point below that of the entire United States,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We have many job opportunities available across Virginia, and fostering cooperation between Virginia businesses with our citizens in the Commonwealth is paramount to returning more people to the workforce.”
Virginia nonfarm payrolls rose by 8,000 jobs in September to 4,093,600, according to BLS Current Employment Statistics data, from September 2021 to September 2022. BLS estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 134,700 jobs, an increase of 3.4 percent. In September, the split between the private and public sectors showed a year-over-year gain of 119,700 jobs and 15,000 jobs, respectively.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while one saw an employment decrease.
The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, up 36,000 jobs (+9.7%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Education and Health Services, up 34,800 jobs (+6.5%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, up 19,300 jobs (+2.9%). Other job gains occurred in Professional and Business Services (+17,600 jobs); Government (+15,000 jobs); Information (+4,500); Miscellaneous (+4,200 jobs); Construction (+3,700 jobs); Manufacturing (+3,400) and Mining and Logging (+400 jobs). Within Government, Local (+9,400 jobs), State (+4,400 jobs), and Federal employment increased (+1,200 jobs). The only job losses occurred in Finance (-4,200 jobs) to 206,200.
For more information, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Attorney General Miyares is thrilled to announce that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way. My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible. This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent, and treat addiction,” said Attorney General Miyares.
This opioid settlement also requires Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the United States, prevents them from promoting opioids or funding third parties that promote opioids, and prevents them from lobbying on legislation, regulations, or activities related to opioids.
Virginia has previously received payments from a separate settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. To date, Virginia has received approximately $108.3 million from the Distributors and the Johnson & Johnson settlements.
The total payouts for both settlements will be approximately $532.9 million.
The below spreadsheet details the total amount the state, the Authority, and each locality will receive from:
- First Johnson & Johnson payment
- First and Second distributor payments
- Total from Johnson & Johnson
- Total from Distributors
- Total from both settlements
- The total withheld for the Deficiency Fund (which may be used to pay the localities’ attorneys fees if a national attorneys’ fees fund is insufficient or otherwise) will be distributed to the localities.Read the spreadsheet HERE.
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the restoration of rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. Rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8th election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
“Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future. I am proud of the efforts made by these formerly incarcerated Virginians to regain their civil rights,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I applaud those who have committed to starting fresh with renewed values and a will to positively contribute to our society.”
“Civil rights are fundamental to active participation in one’s government,” said Secretary Kay Coles James. “Governor Youngkin strongly believes in the grace of second chances, and our team has given personal consideration to each approved candidate. We are committed to continuing our strong efforts for the fair consideration of all applicants.”
The administration will continue to restore rights on an ongoing basis. Individuals who want more information or would like to apply to have their rights restored should visit: www.restore.virginia.gov
Applicants waiting for rights to be restored may check the status of their application online.
Virginia elections offices hiring PR pros to fight misinformation and more headlines
• “To battle misinformation, more elections offices are hiring PR pros.”—WVTF
• Officials said a deadlier form of fentanyl, which is responsible for three-quarters of all overdose deaths in the state, has arrived in Virginia. The lab-made opioids known as nitazenes are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia is now offering contractor applications and exams in Spanish.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• The director of the state’s legislative watchdog commission told lawmakers that “one of the biggest challenges to developing more affordable housing is restrictive local zoning ordinances.”—WVTF
• The New York Times looks at Hampton Roads’ SWIFT project, which injects highly treated wastewater into the critical Potomac aquifer.—New York Times
• “Amazon opened the second-largest building in Virginia, and it’s powered by robots and 1,500 workers in Suffolk.”—Inside Business
• The Montpelier Station Post Office reopened quietly after the U.S. Postal Service closed it for four months because it had a historic exhibit on racial segregation.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• “Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins seemingly violated the town’s personnel policy manual by appearing in uniform on town property in a new television political advertisement endorsing Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for reelection.”—Culpeper Times
• A missing bronze otter statue named Adeline that was stolen from Fredericksburg’s downtown over the weekend was found on a bench in a local park. “Somebody came to their senses.”—Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star
• An iconic Outer Banks house shaped like a UFO was destroyed in a fire.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Board of Education delays review of history, social sciences standards again
On Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education accepted a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to delay the review of the state’s new history and social science standards until November 17.
The board will also receive a proposal for the curriculum framework at the same meeting.
“Our commitment remains that we want all of Virginia and American history to be told,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “We want all students to be engaged in fact-based and inquiry-based instruction throughout their education in an age-appropriate way, and that’s what we want to ensure. So in some respects, I want to be really unapologetic about taking extra time with this because we want to get it right.”
In a Monday letter to the board, Balow said that since the September meeting, when an earlier delay was discussed, new board members have raised concerns and questions about the roughly 400-page draft standards. Simultaneously, Virginia Department of Education staff has been reviewing the curriculum framework.
She also wrote that staff has worked to correct errors, reorder guidance, and edit language so parents, educators, and students can understand the standards document.
She said the work is “paramount,” urging the board not to settle for standards that “fall … short of our best because of strict adherence to a timeline.”
Five new members of the nine-member board who were appointed by the Republican Youngkin took office for the first time in September.
Board Vice President Tammy Mann, an appointee of former Gov. Ralph Northam, expressed concern about interfering with the existing review process by further delaying the standards.
And board member Anne Holton, an appointee of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, pointed out that the draft was first released in June and said she didn’t “understand who are the voices that want to weigh in on this that hasn’t been paying enough attention to have weighed in by now.”
VPM previously reported Balow is working with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative educational think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., to develop the standards.
On Thursday, Balow said representatives from American University, the University of Virginia, Baylor University in Texas, and Hillsdale College in Michigan have expressed interest in commenting on the draft standards.
The standards outline Virginia’s expectations for student learning in history and social science, which are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests. Virginia code requires the board to review the standards every seven years to update content and reflect current academic research.
The code does not provide a deadline for the board to accept the standards, although they are expected to be in place for the 2023-24 school year.
Under Balow’s plan, the board’s first review will begin on November 17, followed by community engagement sessions between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16.
Board public hearings will be delayed a month from the most recent plan, between Jan. 9 and 13. The final review and adoption will take place a month later, in February. VDOE staff will finalize the curriculum frameworks from March to August.
Board member Bill Hansen, a Youngkin appointee, said Balow’s plan would get the board where it needs to be, but he felt that members are having “a little bit of a scrum” over the additional months-long delay.
The state’s review of the history and social science standards began two years ago. It included repeated meetings by the Board of Education and a committee of experts and public input from over 5,000 commenters. The total number of comments has since increased to 6,000.
Several leaders push back against delay
Members of the Virginia Education Association called for “partisan politics to be put aside” on the draft history standards, according to VEA President James Fedderman.
He said the administration should have corrected the “handful” of grammatical errors in the standards after three months of delay.
“Delaying the standards further will cause real harm: If they are not released until late summer, educators will not have sufficient time to review them and create quality lessons and learning materials for a new school year,” Fedderman said in a statement.
Zowee Aquino of the nonprofit Hamkae Center also urged the board to move forward on Wednesday.
“Every delay means less time for teachers and school divisions to implement the SOLs properly,” Aquino said. “Keep the process going by incorporating the public input already provided to the original revised SOLs and stop the delays.”
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who is a teacher, tweeted Thursday that the “consistent delays” in approving the standards suggest the Youngkin administration is so busy with “ideological crusades” and “culture wars” that officials are “dropping the ball on academic matters.”
He said individuals and groups have had years to give input and still have months to do so.
“We don’t need to give far right-wing groups a hecklers veto,” VanValkenburg wrote. “We do need the admin to stop delaying academic policies [because] all of their energy is going to culture wars.”
Revised plan to adopt history and social sciences standards
October – November 2022
Seek additional input, incorporate changes, and make edits to the standards document
November 17, 2022
First review of the standards document
Nov. 28 – Dec. 16, 2022
Community engagement sessions
January 9-13, 2023
State board public hearings
January – February 2023
Final standards content review, public comments incorporate changes into standards document
February 2023
Review and adoption by the state board
March-August
Finalize curriculum frameworks for school divisions
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides
A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers.
Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked for March over the summer, filed the suit last week in Richmond City Circuit Court.
She’s seeking a judgment of at least $70,000 and court approval to initiate a class action that could involve 500 to 1,000 legislative aides whom Blankenship’s lawyers argue may have been improperly denied overtime pay by the General Assembly.
“State law requires that [legislative aides] be provided compensation for every hour worked,” the complaint says.
A woman who answered the phone at March’s district office Thursday said the delegate had decided not to comment.
Ironically, the case targeting General Assembly labor practices appears to center around an overtime bill the General Assembly passed in 2021. The bill was rolled back this year, and the suit only applies to legislative staffers who worked more than 40 hours in that yearlong window.
A state human resources document describing the impact of the 2021 law, an attempt to better align the state with a federal law requiring employers to pay some workers time and a half if they exceed 40 hours, said it allowed state agencies to be sued in class-action lawsuits. However, the idea that aides could be eligible for overtime came as a surprise to some on Capitol Square, where staffers have long been considered ineligible for overtime in unpredictable, salaried jobs.
The House of Delegates clerk’s office, which handles some of the body’s administrative functions but leaves individual delegates largely free to run their own offices, said it was looking into the matter and could not immediately comment. The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares also said it was looking into the issue. Neither the state nor March have filed a formal response in court.
The suit, filed Oct. 13 by attorneys with Roanoke-based Strelka Employment Law, says legislative aides are expected to be on call “around the clock” for state lawmakers, which regularly leads them to work well above 40 hours a week.
In more specific allegations against March, Blankenship claims she was asked to perform more than 40 hours of work per work, including tasks that had nothing to do with official General Assembly business.
“Del. March repeatedly tasked the named Plaintiff with job duties that benefited either a business enterprise of Del. March or a personal matter for Del. March or both,” the lawsuit says, adding none of the work fell within the “essential job duties” of a legislative aide.
The suit also claims March “directed employees to intentionally falsify time records to illustrate that employees were working less hours than the total number of hours actually worked.”
The 2021 overtime legislation, which generally made it easier for more workers to claim overtime pay, included a line waiving the state’s “sovereign immunity” protection from overtime claims, according to Blankenship’s complaint.
“The Virginia Overtime Wage Act was later amended to withdraw the waiver of sovereign immunity,” the suit says.
Thomas E. Strelka, an attorney representing Blankenship in the case, said the class-action status would only apply to those who worked as legislative aides during the period when the state waived its immunity from overtime claims. If the class-action status is approved, Strelka said affected employees can expect to get a mailer asking if they want to participate in the suit.
“It would go to current and former [legislative aides] for them to opt-in,” Strelka said, insisting no exemption in federal law applies to legislative aide positions.
The suit doesn’t go into detail about what kind of unofficial work Blankenship was asked to perform for March, and Strelka declined to elaborate.
March, a first-term legislator, is locked in an acrimonious election fight with Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, after the two conservative legislators were drawn into the same district. Last month, March claimed Williams assaulted her at a Republican fundraiser in Wytheville. Williams said the encounter was an accidental bump that March is embellishing for political gain.
The two legislators are expected to compete for the GOP nomination in the Republican-heavy district next year.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
