State News
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin names April 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award
Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today presented a 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award to Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, a business enterprise of the nonprofit Every1 Can Work, which provides permanent employment opportunities for young adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
“The celebration of Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates is extra sweet this Passover and Easter week. We laud this remarkable nonprofit that transforms the lives of Virginians with cognitive disabilities by providing a job that is much more than a paycheck, it is purpose in life,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.
“At Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, we are telling Virginia, the U.S., and the world that individuals with intellectual disabilities are capable of being productive members of society when given the right opportunities and support. We are proud of our past and current employees and honored to be recognized by the Spirit of Virginia Award,” said Ellen Graham, co-founder of Every1 Can Work.
At Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, employees with intellectual disabilities work alongside volunteers and culinary specialists to produce delicious chocolates as well as other food products and services. They develop essential workforce readiness skills that serve them beyond their time at the shop and into their broader lives and careers.
Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates first opened in 2013 with three employees with intellectual disabilities. Today, it employs 23 workers with intellectual disabilities and is serving as a model to other U.S. states and nations on how to effectively empower individuals with disabilities. On October 1st of this year, Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Earlier in the day, during a swing through Northern Virginia, the Governor and First Lady toured the Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health and met with Fairfax healthcare professionals and families to discuss solutions to concerning health challenges as part of the Governor’s Right Help, Right Now behavioral health transformation efforts. They also stopped at Fairfax’s HMart, where they met with Asian community leaders and discussed tax relief, cost of living, workforce readiness, and more.
The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions to private industries, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name four more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients in 2023. Learn more about the award here. To learn more about Cameron’s Coffee & Chocolates, visit the organization’s website. All recipients of the Spirit of Virginia Award are recognized during a holiday reception at the end of the year at The Virginia Executive Mansion.
Follow the First Lady on Facebook and Instagram as she celebrates Virginians all across the Commonwealth.
State News
D.C. Crime is Virginia Crime; Attorney General Miyares urges D.C. leaders to take meaningful action
On April 6, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to Washington, D.C. Mayor Bowser, and D.C. City Council regarding their inability and refusal to enforce their public safety laws and address their crime spike. This silence puts their residents and Virginians in danger.
The letter is a direct response to the tragic murder of Christy Bautista over the weekend. Bautista was visiting D.C. from Harrisonburg for a concert when she was murdered in her hotel room.
“Washington, D.C., is dealing with a crime explosion. Actions speak louder than words – and the only actionable items taken by Washington D.C. leadership have been ways to lessen criminal penalties, further fostering an environment for criminal activity. There is no deterrent for illegal behavior in Washington, D.C., as these repeat offenders know they will either not be charged or let back on the streets in no time,” Miyares wrote in the letter.
Real Estate
Mortgage rates are stabilizing, but that may not be enough to help house hunters
Home prices are cooling off, and mortgage rates fell last week, but the fallout from recent bank closures could continue to make it hard for some Americans to buy homes, economists say.
Mortgage rates fell to 6.32% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, Freddie Mac data released last Thursday shows. Last fall, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed to 7.08% — the first time in 20 years that rates rose above 7%.
Lower mortgage rates appear to have given home sales a boost in January and February due to “pent-up buyer demand,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic, which provides property, financial, and business intelligence.
Last week, the CoreLogic S&P Case-Shiller Index showed a 3.8% year-over-year rise in home prices in January falling from a 5.6% bump in December. There have been nine straight months of slowing annual home price growth, and this is the lowest annual increase since before the winter of 2019, according to Hepp’s analysis.
But regional banks, which saw depositors leave for bigger banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month, are now tightening credit. The result, according to a report from Fannie Mae, could be fewer residential construction loans and jumbo mortgages, as many originate from small and mid-sized banks. Less supply will keep prices high, and all of that will likely affect spring home-buying, Hepp said.
“If we had more inventory, we wouldn’t have the rate of appreciation that we had during the pandemic, and and the rate wouldn’t impact people to the extent that it does because home prices wouldn’t be as high,” she said.
Hepp is also watching the Federal Reserve’s action on interest rates. Many economists believe the Fed could stop raising rates after one more cycle. That would be good for mortgage rates, but not every buyer will benefit, Hepp said.
“There are two sides to this coin,” she said. “One is that we may see a more favorable mortgage rate during the spring home-buying season and into summer, but on the flip side, there may be some concern around the lack of mortgage lending. The mortgage lending that does end up occurring would be to very prime borrowers that have very strong credit, large down payments and things like that.”
Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said he is concerned about how commercial lending would be affected by the banking crisis. Commercial real estate has already been affected by the pandemic and continues remote work.
“Where someone wants to buy an office space, or someone has a restaurant, and they need to refinance their building, all this commercial real estate will come under stress just because it will be much more difficult to obtain those loans, and community banks are trying to conserve as much cash as possible, not lend that out,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean that commercial real estate couldn’t end up affecting home-buying all the same, Yun added.
“Weakness in commercial real estate could hinder job growth. Job creation indirectly impacts home-buying in a sense that there is a [lesser] job creation, and that means it’s creating fewer potential home-buyers down the line,” he said.
Hepp said that the Fed may not be particularly concerned with the housing market right now since it is rebalancing, with the possibility of “maybe over-shooting on a downside.” But credit availability will likely remain a concern, and there are things the Fed could do to address it.
“To whatever extent that there is liquidity in the market or there may not end up being liquidity in the market, I think that’s the point at which the Federal Reserve may end up utilizing some of the tools that they did at the onset of the pandemic,” she said. “In particular, I’m thinking about mortgage-backed securities.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve made large purchases of mortgage-backed securities and took several other steps to keep the flow of credit going. Any policies that would improve the inventory and affordability of housing would also be helpful to the housing market right now, she said.
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Rise in absences prompts Virginia to consider changes in accreditation requirements
Virginia education leaders are mulling another temporary pause in the use of chronic absenteeism as a factor the state considers in school accreditation decisions because of increases in student absences due to the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Chronic absenteeism, defined as a student being absent for 10% or more of the academic year, is one of nine factors the state looks at when determining whether a school should be accredited or designated as meeting the state’s educational standards.
The move wouldn’t be unprecedented. Last April, the Board of Education agreed to suspend the use of chronic absenteeism as a factor in accreditation for the 2022-23 school year due to similar concerns.
Virginia’s chronic absenteeism rate is more than four times higher this school year than it was in the two years before the pandemic, according to a survey by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
According to the VASS data, approximately a quarter of 85 school divisions surveyed had a chronic absenteeism rate of over 25%. The Virginia Department of Education has said approximately 2% to 4% of the state’s 132 school divisions had that level of chronic absenteeism in the two years before the pandemic.
On March 23, the Department of Education recommended to the board that it suspend the chronic absenteeism indicator for the 2023-24 school year. A memo stated that “due to the lingering impacts created by the COVID-19 pandemic, school division leaders continue to report increased absences despite the programs and procedures put in place to address chronic absenteeism.”
However, the recommendation was met with varied reactions.
“I think this is a very mixed message we are sending across the commonwealth, and I’m just having a hard time being able to come to grips on how I can support this,” said Bill Hansen, an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, at a March 23 meeting. “As we’re trying to address challenges such as this, we [need to] have a clearer understanding of where the priorities of the districts and the state are.”
Virginia began including chronic absenteeism in its accreditation decisions in 2018, after the Board of Education revised the accreditation guidelines the prior year. The change received some pushback at the time, said Board President Daniel Gecker, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
However, he said, between the time the new accreditation standards went into effect and the beginning of the pandemic, absenteeism rates decreased in certain parts of the Commonwealth.
“We always hear from the locals that ‘we know our schools’ and ‘we know our kids and let us do what we need to do,’” Gecker said. By adding absenteeism as a factor in the standards instead of imposing specific attendance policies on districts, he said, the board turned it over to the school divisions to “do what needs to be done in order to get kids in seats.”
‘One less thing that the school divisions have to fight for’
Supporters of suspending the chronic absenteeism factor another year say the change is necessary because school divisions have exhausted their efforts to meet the state requirement.
Scott Brabrand, executive director of the superintendents association, said the association supports eliminating the chronic absenteeism factor from the current accreditation framework.
“Despite our school divisions’ best efforts, the lingering effects of COVID, combined with increased rates of flu and [respiratory syncytial virus] this year, kept absenteeism rates high, and a continued suspension of this chronic absenteeism indicator is appropriate,” Brabrand said in an email to the Mercury.
The surge of cases began in September, Dr. Shari Barkin, physician-in-chief for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, told the Mercury in October. Typically cases of the flu rise in December and January.
Board member Dale Sturdifen, a Youngkin appointee, similarly said on March 23 that schools shouldn’t be faulted for decisions by parents to keep their children out of the classroom.
“This will be one less thing that the school divisions have to fight for as far as being penalized,” Sturdifen said. “When that kid comes in school, the teachers teach. They shouldn’t be penalized because a parent chooses at some point not to send their child to school because they have other obligations.”
A return to accountability
But other board members said they are concerned with the prospect of not considering chronic absenteeism in accreditation for another year even as the state is urging students to return to the classroom.
“We’ve made exceptions during the heart of the pandemic and now we are at a point where we’re managing and learning to live with this thing,” said board member Anne Holton, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. “Let’s get back to letting this accountability system have a shot at working.
Board member Pamela Davis-Vaught, another Northam appointee, said the board should also be mindful that some of the students missing school are coming from impoverished communities in Virginia and homes that don’t prioritize education. She said students with mental health issues and disabilities also face barriers in getting to school that should be addressed.
“There’s more at stake here in the community, in the locality, for these children,” Davis-Vaught said. “Elementary-aged children … they technically cannot get themselves up and out the door to get on that school bus. That is the responsibility of a parent and a lot of times that doesn’t exist in these communities.”
Absenteeism and student success
Researchers at the University of Virginia have connected chronic absenteeism to student success over the last several years.
Chronic absenteeism rates are particularly high in Virginia among high schoolers, low-performing students, and students who move between schools, according to a September 2016 report from EdPolicy Works, a research center at the University of Virginia.
“If students are not in school, they are not receiving instruction and may fall behind their peers,” the report states. “Students who struggle academically may disengage from school, putting them at greater risk of excessive absences.”
Charles Pyle, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education, said school divisions across the state had used federal pandemic relief funds to address attendance but said the agency does not track each division’s particular spending decisions.
Last October, Youngkin urged school divisions to spend their remaining funds to address achievement gaps and proficiency declines among Virginia students. Legislative efforts to require school divisions to spend the funds by July 1 or forfeit them failed.
Amy Siepka, director of VDOE’s Office of Accountability, said the agency has been offering divisions webinars and a course geared toward improving classroom attendance. The state’s ENGAGE Virginia program also aims to provide students with an academic success coach to help them navigate academic and life challenges, ensuring children remain on track and in school.
“There has been quite a bit of involvement by school leaders in this process,” Siepka said. “And the feedback we’ve been getting is —regardless of all of the supports they are putting into place — they’re still having issues.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Swatting bill passes with bipartisan support, stiffer swatting penalties take effect in July, including potential jail time
Legislation to increase penalties for alerting police, fire, or emergency medical services personnel to false emergencies passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support and will take effect on July 1.
House Bill 1572, introduced by Del. Wendell S. Walker, R-Lynchburg, will now make it a Class 1 misdemeanor to report a false emergency to emergency services, according to the bill. There are stronger penalties if someone is injured or dies as a result of the fake emergency.
Another term for this is “swatting.” Swatting involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, according to a 2008 FBI warning.
Celebrities who were popular victims of swatting in the 2010s included Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise, Selena Gomez, and Ashton Kutcher, according to an Indy Star article. More recently, schools and colleges have become the new targets of swatting, according to AP News. The increase in false threats to schools may not originate in the U.S., an FBI agent told AP News in November.
“We were finding out that a lot of the schools were getting these so-called bomb threats,” Walker said. “People calling in and saying something terrible is going to happen in the school or there’s a bomb going to go off.”
The bill came out of several conversations with the Lynchburg police chief, law enforcement, and local government, according to Walker. Young people are not taking these crimes seriously, Walker said.
“Not only is it a lot of cost to the localities as far as law enforcement, fire, 911, people like that responding,” Walker said. “What if in a situation, somebody was hurt or injured as a result of trying to evacuate a building or facilities?”
The law, when it goes into effect, will lead to either or both a $2,500 fine and up to 12 months in jail for calling in a fake emergency.
“If somebody was injured, say, had a heart attack or somebody was hurt trying to get out of the building, that would be a Class 6 felony,” Walker said.
A Class 6 felony can come with prison time of no less than one year, according to state code.
“If there were a death, a fatality, then this would be a Class 5 felony,” Walker said.
In Virginia, Class 5 felonies come with a sentence ranging from at least one year of prison up to 10 years or jail for no more than 12 months and a fine up to $2,500, according to state code.
“That was the message we wanted to send,” Walker said.
The individual who called in the threat would also be financially responsible for all costs associated with an emergency services response, according to Walker. Taxpayers should not be burdened with the cost because someone wanted to do something “dumb or crazy,” according to Walker.
“It was a much-needed bill, and it wasn’t a partisan bill, it was more about public safety and about protecting our localities, our schools, other institutions,” Walker said. “I was glad to see that it was passed with an overwhelming majority of the vote.”
The new law has a very strong preventative message to it, according to Dana Schrad, executive director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. The VACP is a nonprofit organization of over 600 active and retired law enforcement members, including administrators and managers, according to its website.
“This really does meet a need in terms of having an avenue to charge someone who makes a false report to law enforcement,” Schrad said. “We have these kinds of things happen at schools.”
Swatting can create a large public safety response, she said.
“You have a hard time determining whether or not you truly have an incident to respond to or whether it is based on a false report,” Schrad said.
Young people must understand the risk that comes along with prank calls, as they can “start an avalanche of events” that are both expensive and dangerous, according to Schrad.
The state legislature also passed an identical Senate bill. Both were signed by the governor on March 16.
By Cassandra Loper
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor amends bill ending subminimum wage for disabled workers
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently recommended the General Assembly accept an amended version of a bill that ends the practice of paying a subminimum wage to certain Virginia workers with disabilities.
A certificate exemption under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to determine pay for disabled workers based on a productivity calculation compared to other employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. These workers are currently listed within the “tipped employees” section of state code.
The original House Bill 1924 eliminated use of the certificate and increased the minimum hourly pay to $9.50 in July. This rate would continue to increase incrementally until 2027 when it reached Virginia minimum wage. The slow increase is meant to help employers adjust, according to Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, who introduced the measure.
Hope’s bill passed the House unanimously on a block vote, meaning it was not discussed prior to voting. The bill passed the Senate 22-18.
The governor’s proposed amendment adjusts timelines. It would remove the incremental pay bumps of the original bill. Instead, the wages of all previously exempt employees would be raised to Virginia’s minimum wage when the use of the certificates ended in 2030.
Any currently certified employer would be grandfathered in until 2030, but no new certificates would be issued after July 1.
The national average for workers being paid subminimum wage is $3.34 an hour, according to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights 2020 report.
“I don’t know how anybody could pay that and look themselves in the mirror,” said Sen. Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, when speaking to the Senate. “That’s disgusting. And there’s no other way to describe that.”
Disabled workers can encounter long Labor Department processing times that prevent them from getting back pay owed due to incorrectly calculated wages, according to a study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
The certificates gave disabled workers “an entry point” into the workforce in the 1930s, said Jewelyn Cosgrove, Melwood’s vice president of government and public relations. Such exemptions need to be reevaluated through a modern lens, she said.
Melwood is a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and opportunities for people with disabilities, according to its website. It held a certificate until 2014, Cosgrove said.
Disabled workers have access to more jobs these days versus when it used to be “get a job, any job,” Cosgrove said.
“People with disabilities should be and can be engaged in the workforce in meaningful ways in the careers of their choosing,” Cosgrove said.
There are six employers in Virginia with active certificates as of January. These employers pay at least 286 total workers subminimum wage, according to the Labor Department. Four more employers in Virginia are pending approval for their certificates.
Active certificates are down 46% since 2018, according to a study by the Association of People Supporting Employment First. The same study found employment of disabled workers is on the rise across multiple states.
“I would never, ever accept a job where I was making $3 an hour,” said Virginia APSE lobbyist Matthew Shapiro. “You wouldn’t do that, so why is it OK for us to do that to more vulnerable … folks than me?”
Shapiro was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that affects almost every part of his life, he said. He is the founder and CEO of the consulting firm 6 Wheels Consulting.
Resources such as job coaches, at-home work, and self-employment render the certificate exemption no longer necessary, Shapiro said.
“What kind of Virginia do we want to be?” Shapiro said. “Do we want to be one that pays people fairly for the work that they do and at good wages? Or are we OK saying we’re going to pay somebody $10 a week?”
Thirteen states already have legislation in place to prevent employers from paying subminimum wage, according to the APSE study. Reforms are also being attempted at the federal level.
“This is a very demoralizing issue, and it shouldn’t really be an issue in the 21st century,” said Charlotte Woodward, the National Down Syndrome Society’s education program associate.
Woodward was born with Down syndrome, she said. Her advocacy work is important to her because she believes disabled voices provide needed visibility, she said.
“The doctor told my mom I would never learn to read or write,” Woodward said. “That, when I grew up, I would work in a sheltered workshop.”
A sheltered workshop is traditionally defined as a supervised workplace for adults who have a physical or intellectual disability.
“Of course, my mom didn’t take those words to heart,” Woodward added.
Opponents of the bill question if sheltered workshops and subminimum wage are harmful to disabled workers. Sen. Thomas Norment, R-James City County, spoke to the Senate about the disabled son of his former administrative assistant.
“He never once, never once, mentioned how much he was paid or what the compensation was,” Norment said. “It was the intangible reward and satisfaction and fulfillment of his day that he got going to work.”
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, also opposed the bill. It would take away opportunities for employers to provide “a haven, a place, a job for people where they do not pay them minimum wage,” she said.
Almost all of the workers originally employed under Melwood’s former certificate are still employed by the organization but now at “full wage,” Cosgrove said.
“It’s about recognizing that our employees’ voices, and their desire for that full wage, brought that dignity — brought that stability,” Cosgrove said. “It improved our employee morale immediately.”
To assume disabled workers will thrive in sheltered production does not account for individual ability and interest, said Tonya Milling, executive director of The Arc of Virginia.
“Think of it as the same way you approach things in your own life,” Milling said. “When I looked for a job, I looked for something that matched my skills, matched my abilities, and could hold my interest.”
Shapiro sympathized with concerns over disabled workers and their well-being.
“There is a ‘dignity of risk’ argument that can be made here,” Shapiro said. “Are we going to allow [them] to go out into the world and break a nail? Or are we going to keep [them] in a bubble their entire lives?”
The Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services plans to aid transitioning employers with nearly $14 million in provided federal funding, according to the Disability Law Center of Virginia.
Youngkin’s amendment, in addition to codifying the funds, would require DARS to report to the governor’s office in 2024 about the transition away from certificates.
Lawmakers will vote on Youngkin’s changes when they reconvene on April 12.
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Youngkin recommends tighter parental approvals for children accessing websites
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending changes to a pending state law that would require a parent to approve whether or not their child can set up accounts on social media and other websites that process or sell data.
The extra layer of permission would be on top of the requirements of the original bill, which would order pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before granting them access.
“Under the governor’s amendments, the current protections for online privacy for children under the age of 13 would be extended to all children,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter in an email. “In addition, his amendments require parental approval for children who set up accounts on social media or other sites that process or sell data.”
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
Porter said parental approval would be needed for websites regulated under the new Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), which went into effect this year and gives consumers the right to access personal data that has been collected by businesses and request that it be deleted.
Regulated businesses include those that process the personal data of at least 100,000 consumers in a calendar year or process the personal data of at least 25,000 consumers while deriving over 50% of their gross revenue from the sale of that data.
Under Youngkin’s amendments, major websites and social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter would need verifiable parental consent for children to set up an account.
Websites or entities would need to make “reasonable efforts” to obtain parental approval by either a signed consent form, government-issued identification, or credit card, or online payment system.
Sites would be required to provide the parent with the option to consent to the collection and use of their child’s personal data.
The recommendation would also extend online privacy protections allowed by the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act from those under the age of 13 to all children under the age of 18.
“The governor is committed to empowering parents and protecting Virginia’s children from dangerous material on the internet, as well as ensuring that children’s data is not sold or used for targeted advertising or profiling purposes,” Porter said.
It is unclear how the new restrictions if passed, would be enforced. The General Assembly will convene in Richmond next week on April 12 to debate the governor’s amendments.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.34"Hg
UV index: 0
61/36°F
68/41°F