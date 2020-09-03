Fish Fry Social – FREE FISH Public · Hosted by David Downes and Warren County Beer Party

Warren County Habitat for Humanity (WCHFH) is excited to announce the musical entertainment line-up for “At Home with Habitat 2020” on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Music will begin at 11 a.m. with Southern rock band Downtown Garage, followed by country, gospel, and folk tunes from Passage Creek Rising, topped off with rock and R&B with Excel.

“At Home with Habitat 2020” is Warren County Habitat for Humanity’s first Home Expo. The event will feature home improvement and décor vendors and exhibitors, demonstrations of decorating techniques, and activities for children. Admission is free. The Expo will be open September 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, at 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal, Virginia.

Come check out the Upcycle Center where you can find tools and items for small home repair projects and home decorating. You’ll also get inspiration on what you can do with what you already have or with just a few repurposed pieces.

WCHFH is currently soliciting donations for the Upcycle Center. If you have items that can be used or re-imagined for home projects, bring them to the Fairgrounds on Friday, September 11 from noon until 7 p.m. Tools, paint, hardware, small furniture, new flooring, lights and lamps are just some of the items that could be donated. Donations of clothes and shoes will not be accepted.

The indoor flea market at the Fairgrounds will be open during the Expo.

Food will be sold by All Women of Christ Caterer and Event Planner and BEE Sweet Treats.

This event is sponsored by CBM Mortgage, Quality Title, Brandon Elizabeth Events, Hazard Mill Farms, and Stephen Marut with Exceed Home Loans.

Samuels Public Library will be on site for National Library Card Month and “Samicon: Readers Assemble! Discover the Heroes Among Us.” Don your superhero cape and stop by their booth to see what’s new at the Library and sign-up for a library card.

For more information about Warren County Habitat for Humanity or At Home With Habitat 2020 contact Jessica Priest-Cahill, WCHFH Executive Director, at (540)551-3232 or jessica@warrencountyhabitat.org.

Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes are sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for local affordable home ownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.