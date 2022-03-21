Connect with us

Fishing gear checklist

Published

1 hour ago

on

Whether you're going on a day trip or a week-long excursion, you need to pack the right fishing gear. Here's a checklist of everything you need to be a master angler.

Equipment
• Fishing rod and reel
• Boating license
• Map of the area
• Bathymetric map
• Fish chain
• Pail
• Tacklebox
• Seat cushion
• Dip net
• Fishing rod case
• Fishing line
• Cooler
• Hooks
• Lures and bait
• Fishing license
• Pliers, scissors and a fishing knife
• Sleeping bag and pillow
• Garbage bags
• Fish sonar
• Tent
• Downrigger

Health and safety
• Cellphone or GPS system
• Sunscreen and after-sun lotion
• Water and food
• Bailer or water scoop
• Hand sanitizer
• Insect repellent and sting treatment
• Flashlight and batteries
• Buoyant heaving line
• Personal hygiene products
• Whistle
• First aid kit
• Lifejacket

Clothing and accessories
• Fishing boots or hip waders
• Warm, windproof sweater
• Hat with mosquito netting
• Socks and underwear
• Fishing shirts
• Raincoat
• Sunglasses
• Shorts and pants
• T-shirts or tank tops


Please note this isn’t an exhaustive list. Feel free to modify it to meet your needs.

Happy fishing!

4 fishing tips

Published

1 week ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Whether you like to go fishing for fun or want to bring in a large enough catch to have a fish fry, here are four expert tips to ensure you have a great time.

1. Get the right lures
It’s important to choose your lures based on the size and type of fish you want to catch. The depth of the water, the environment, and the weather conditions are also key considerations. For example, using a brightly colored or oversized lure in a clear lake will look very unnatural and could prevent you from getting any bites.

2. Use suitable fishing line
Regularly inspect your fishing line to ensure it’s in good condition. You don’t want your line to break when you’re reeling in a fish or your lures to sink to the bottom of the lake. If you see any nicks in the line, change it immediately. However, it’s a good idea to replace your fishing line every year and refill your spool as soon as 3/8 of an inch of the line is missing.

3. Follow nature’s cues
Did you know that observing nature can provide you with clues about where you should fish? For example, you’ll know you’ve found a great location if you see diving seabirds or insects on the surface of the water. Be sure to limit conversations and stay alert to avoid missing any signs.

Front Royal Virginia

4. Learn about the area
If you want to reel in fish after fish, you need to focus on the best locations. Consequently, you can study maps, talk to local fishers or hire a guide to help you identify the best places to cast your line.

Good luck!

Health

How to avoid getting sick overseas

Published

2 months ago

on

January 10, 2022

By

Do you have an upcoming trip? If you're headed abroad, it's important to take precautions to avoid getting sick. You don't want to ruin your travel plans by accidentally eating or drinking something that makes you ill.

Remember, even if you’ve received the recommended vaccinations and taken preventive medication, you won’t be protected against common pathogens and bacteria. You should still adhere to the following tips to avoid getting sick:

• Only eat fruits and vegetables that are cooked and peeled

• Avoid raw food, especially shellfish and salads


• Don’t eat food that’s left sitting out uncovered

• Only drink water that’s boiled or bottled and opened in front of you

• Skip the ice cubes unless you’re sure they’re made with decontaminated water

• Avoid unpasteurized dairy products

• Don’t eat food from street cart vendors

If you’re careful about what you eat and drink, it’s likely you’ll remain healthy when you travel overseas.

Travel

Travel the world by cargo ship

Published

3 months ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

If you want to see the world, have a little extra time, and aren't fussy about the accommodations, consider ditching the cramped economy seats on a noisy airplane and travel by cargo ship instead.

Most travel bloggers say it’s not going to be faster or cheaper or more entertaining than a plane or cruise ship. And you might not want to try this right now, with cargo ships stacked up at ports and shipping at an all-time high-stress level. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, there were more than 400,000 seafarers (and presumably their handful of travelers) stranded at sea. The ship’s delays are your delays.

According to ABC News, the shipping company CMA CGM charges just over $100 per day to travel on one of their ships. Fares include meals (eaten with the crew), cabins with private bathrooms, and access to the ship’s library and recreational areas. You can take a short trip — as few as eight days on a Rickmers Group vessel — or spend months on board during an 83-day “around the world” adventure with a CMA CGM ship.

If you’re hoping for a budget-friendly cruise ship experience, though, you might want to think twice before booking passage on a cargo ship. Passenger space is always limited, so you’ll be one of just a handful of passengers or even all by yourself. According to Transitions Abroad, cargo ships usually don’t offer much in the way of planned activities, so you’ll need to make your own fun. Flexibility is also important — departure times and locations can and often do change. It’s a cargo ship first and a passenger vessel second, so seasoned cargo ship travelers say a sense of patience and a sense of humor are indispensable.


You won’t pay for luxury and you won’t get any, but if you’re an intrepid traveler who doesn’t care about frills and wants to see the world a little differently, cargo ship travel might be for you.

 

Paws & Claws

Does my pet need a passport to travel?

Published

3 months ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

If you're planning to travel internationally and you want to bring your pet with you, you'll need to make sure you have specific documentation. Here's what you need to know about pet passports.

Requirements by country
The documentation that’s required varies depending on the country you visit. You may also be asked to provide an international health certificate from your country of origin, or you may be asked to obtain a health certificate when you arrive at your destination. Other common requirements include:

• Proof of vaccination
• Microchip details
• Proof of ownership
• Treatment records
• A description of the animal

A pet passport contains most or all of the required information listed above. A pet passport is needed to travel through Europe and several other countries. If you travel frequently with your pet, you’ll want to consider getting one.


Each country has different requirements depending on the type of pet you have (e.g. dog, cat, parrot, snake, etc.). Some exotic species require a specific permit from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in order to travel.

Talk to your veterinarian about your travel plans as soon as possible. And don’t forget to check your airline’s pet policy before you book your flight.

Travel

Cultural travel: The problem of modesty

Published

7 months ago

on

September 4, 2021

By

Flip-flops, shorts, tank tops — that is the ticket for summer travel, or so we think, but if your travel takes you to places with certain religious or cultural standards, think again.

The problem of modesty, both in apparel and behavior, has been a serious issue with travelers from the West to Europe and Asia and even within the Americas.

In mosques, temples, and churches, a good rule of thumb for both men and women is to cover legs and shoulders.

Acceptable for men and women: Lightweight, straight trousers. Women may wear a long skirt and loose-fitting top that, at minimum, covers the shoulders and chest. Men can usually wear a pair of shorts that covers their knees.


Don’t wear shorts, tank tops, sundresses, or spaghetti strap dresses. Carry a shawl for a cover if you absolutely can’t change clothes. Don’t wear leggings or skin-tight jeans to a religious site.

In mosques and Buddhist temples, everyone is required to remove their shoes. Be prepared by wearing socks. In some temples in Asia, you may also be asked to remove your socks.

At mosques, women may be asked to cover their heads, but not always. Look for a tour guide and stow your opinion at the door. Shoes are also often removed.

Save the public displays of affection for other venues.

Buddhist temples
The Buddha may be a pop-culture symbol in much of the West, but Buddhists revere figures of the Buddha.

Don’t touch the Buddha. Don’t hop on it for a great selfie. Don’t stand taller than the Buddha. Don’t take pictures. Be prepared to remove your shoes.

Don’t point your feet at the Buddha or at a Buddhist. Don’t point with your index finger. To indicate something, use your right hand, fingers together, palm up.

Monks are friendly, but don’t touch them. They are the ones in orange. Women should not get close enough to even brush the sleeve of a monk. If a woman buys something from a monk, she should put the money on the table, not in his hand. Women should not hand anything to a monk. Greet them with a bow. For extra respect, put your hands in a prayer-like gesture.

Cover your Buddha tattoo. It is considered disrespectful.

Travel

Trip alert: A unique oasis for lovers

Published

7 months ago

on

August 22, 2021

By

Leave it to Dubai to surprise the world by building an Instagram-ready oasis in the middle of a desert.

The city is already renowned for the tallest building in the world, an indoor ski slope in a mall, and the world’s highest infinity pool (a dizzying 1,000 feet above sea level), among other attractions.
In 2018, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, revealed a surprise new tourist attraction in an Instagram post.

Love Lake is two water-filled lagoons in the shape of intertwined hearts, with vegetation below (when viewed from above) spelling out the word “Love.” The attraction is located in the man-made desert oasis of Al Qudra on the outskirts of Dubai, already home to a number of artificial lakes.

Sheikh Hamdan’s father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, commissioned the project.


Work was done around the clock and in secret over the course of 20 months leading up to Sheikh Hamdan’s reveal, then continued for another year. Thousands of flowering plants and more than 16,000 trees were planted at the site and seating facilities all use eco-friendly materials, including bamboo water sinks. There’s a running track around the site, which is also home to more than 150 species of birds and other desert wildlife.

And don’t forget about social media. Signage lets you know the best selfie points, and a variety of vegetation around the lake is crafted into interlocking hearts.

