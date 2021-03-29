Fishing rod buying guide: key factors to consider

Whether you’re buying your first fishing rod or making an upgrade, here are the key factors to consider when shopping for a rod.

Size

Fishing rods come in a variety of sizes. Shorter ones don’t cast as far and are designed to be used with lightweight lures. They have the advantage of giving you greater control when fighting with a fish. In addition, they’re more powerful, which makes them a better option for big-game fishing.

Longer rods cast farther and are needed for fly-fishing or if you want to use heavier lures. In addition, they’re the best option for surfcasting, which is when you fish from the shore rather than a boat or pier.

Material

The most common materials for rods are graphite, fiberglass, and composite, which is a combination of both materials. Graphite rods are lighter, stiffer, and more sensitive than fiberglass rods. As a result, they allow you to detect lighter bites. Fiberglass rods, in turn, are heavier, more flexible, and less sensitive. However, they have the advantage of lasting longer and costing less.

Composite rods offer the best of both worlds. However, they’re also the most expensive option.

Action

Another factor to consider is the ease with which a rod flexes. This is referred to as its action, which can be categorized as light, medium, or heavy. When deciding on a rod, keep in mind the following:

• Light or slow-action rods bend near the butt of the rod. They’re ideal for fishing smaller species.

• Heavy or fast-action rods have a stiffer backbone and bend near the tip. They’re ideal for hunting bass and other large species of fish.

• Medium-action rods represent a middle-of-the-road option and are a good pick if you intend to fish a wide variety of species.

Reel type

There are two types of reels: spinning and casting. Spinning reels are the best option for beginners, as they’re easier to use and control. However, many seasoned anglers prefer casting reels as they allow for more precise casting.

For more personalized advice, talk to a pro at your local tackle shop.