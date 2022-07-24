Health
Fitness trackers: Your coach or your evil taskmaster?
Is your fitness tracker your happy coach? Does it make you feel better? More motivated?
Or is it … a parasite?
After all, a device maker somewhere is intimately involved in the life of your body: steps, exercise, heart rate, calories, and blood oxygen. That maker is sending you messages about your goals, your achievements, and your failures.
What does this relationship mean for you?
That’s what Julia Craven wondered when she realized she was obsessed with her watch metrics. Writing in FiveThirtyEight, Craven said she found herself anxious and focused on creating flawless health metrics — chasing perfection.
It stopped being a device that told her something about her health and started being a device that told her who she was as a person. If she missed a goal, she started feeling guilty, even lazy.
The fact is, it’s just a device.
It shouldn’t govern whether your weekend dog walk is a mile or two miles, fun or boring. The walk should be pleasurable for you (and the dog). Not everything is a fitness metric.
Sports psychology expert Michele Kerulis of Northwestern University says obsession and perfectionism with health metrics can actually make you ignore the real, physical signs your body is sending. The positive messages from fitness devices feel good and can help motivate, but when hitting goals becomes a cruel master, it’s time to reevaluate.
Health
4 tips to prevent swimmer’s ear
Known medically as otitis externa, a swimmer’s ear occurs when water remains in the ears after swimming. This infection is characterized by inflammation of the auditory canal, which can cause pain, especially when you touch your earlobe. Other common symptoms include itchiness, a blocked feeling in the ear, hearing loss, and discharge. Here are a few tips to prevent swimmer’s ear this summer:
1. Dry your ear canal gently with a towel every time you get out of the pool or the shower. Tilt your head to the side to allow any extra water to drain out.
2. If you use cotton swabs, stop. These small rods can cause abrasions or minor injuries or even push earwax into the ear canal, all of which leave the skin more susceptible to infection.
3. Check your pool water regularly. Polluted or overly chlorinated water can create a welcoming environment for bacteria.
4. Wear earplugs designed to prevent water from penetrating the ear canal while you swim. You may also want to avoid putting your head underwater.
Despite taking the necessary precautions, do you or a family member think you have a swimmer’s ear? See your doctor or pharmacist and ask about antibiotic drops to treat the infection. If you want to soothe the pain, acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help.
If you have recurrent otitis externa, ask a health professional about preventative drops you can administer after swimming.
Health
Get out there and walk, run and play
All through the winter, you promised yourself that when warm weather came, you would start walking. Well, it’s here.
Being, busy doesn’t cut it now. All you have to do is put your shoes on and walk out the door. Just start with a 15-minute walk. Once you do, you’ll enjoy it so much that extending the time, little by little, will be a pleasure.
Another thing you will enjoy is how you will look after walking for a few weeks. Your waistline will thank you and you’ll have a more toned look.
According to exercise tables, it could seem as if a few hundred calories won’t count for much when it comes to losing weight. The better part of exercising is that your body will continue to burn more calories for a time after your session is over.
As you exercise more, particularly if you add some weights to your exercise routine, you will build more muscle. Muscle burns more calories than the fat you are losing, so you will burn more calories 24 hours a day.
Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say exercise will improve your mood and calm you down when you are stressed. It promotes better sleep and better sex life.
Exercise helps to manage or prevent chronic diseases, such as heart disease, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, and breathing problems. Doctors at Duke University say walking is the magic pill for better health.
And it’s fun, so get out there!
Health
Nutrition tips for seniors
Eating healthy, nutritious foods gives you the energy you need to go about your daily life and stay in good shape. For seniors, it’s essential to have a varied diet to help maintain independence and quality of life. Here are some healthy eating tips to follow as you age.
50 to 59 years old
At this age, women should focus on eating foods that help reduce the unpleasant symptoms associated with menopause. For example, they should reduce their sugar intake and consume foods like soy and flaxseed, which are good sources of phytoestrogens.
On the other hand, men should reduce their consumption of red meat and saturated fats to help prevent prostate cancer. They should also include plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and fish in their diet.
Both aging men and women can benefit from eating more protein to help prevent their muscle mass from deteriorating.
60 to 69 years old
As you age, your metabolism gradually slows down. Therefore, you don’t need to consume as many calories as you used to. However, you must ensure you’re still getting enough calcium, vitamins, and nutrients by eating the appropriate foods. If you lack the necessary appetite, you may need to supplement your diet with quality meal-replacement bars or drinks. Consult a health care professional for advice.
70 years and older
Hunger is less of an issue at this age. Therefore, the goal is to consume enough protein to meet your nutritional needs while still eating plenty of healthy fruits, vegetables, and starches. You may also need to take vitamin and mineral supplements to strengthen your immune system.
On top of maintaining a healthy weight, fuelling your body with healthy foods can help prevent muscle and bone loss and the onset of disease. Consult your doctor or a dietitian-nutritionist to help you adopt healthy eating habits.
Health
Why your child should see an optometrist before starting school
The period before back-to-school is the ideal time to book an optometrist appointment for your child. Here’s why.
• Vision problems are common among schoolchildren. One in five children develops vision problems in preschool and primary school. At this age, the most common issues are myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, strabismus, and amblyopia. These conditions can impede your child from seeing well and reading information written on the board or in their textbooks. It can also make it difficult for them to participate in physical education.
• Most learning is done with the eyes. In the first 12 years of your child’s life, most of their knowledge is acquired visually. Over time, vision problems can lead to learning difficulties or developmental delays.
• Children with vision problems don’t always express their difficulties. Children aren’t necessarily aware that they have trouble seeing. In fact, most will devise strategies to work around their vision challenges. An annual eye exam will help you track any changes in your child’s vision and adjust their prescription if needed.
Taking care of your child’s eye health is one of the ways you provide the resources they need to learn.
Health
New advances in ministroke care
People who experience a transient ischemic attack — also known as a TIA or ministroke — may not require immediate hospitalization, according to Harvard Health. Typically, patients who seek emergency medical attention after a TIA are admitted for a brief hospital stay for further testing and follow-up care. But new research suggests that TIA patients who receive additional care at specialized outpatient clinics fare just as well, without the hassle and expense of a hospital stay.
Instead of hospital admission, patients can be discharged to return home from the emergency room. Follow-up testing is usually scheduled at TIA clinics within days, and only the highest risk ministroke patients are admitted to the hospital. Risk is determined according to the ABCD2 scale, which takes age, blood pressure, clinical features, duration of symptoms, and whether the patient has diabetes into account.
As many as one in six ministroke patients will suffer a regular stroke within three months, so further testing is critical, whether it’s conducted in a TIA clinic or the hospital. Additional testing can help uncover the underlying cause of the ministroke and potentially prevent a stroke in the future.
Ministrokes arrive swiftly and symptoms usually depart almost as fast — within minutes to hours. The symptoms are similar to a stroke and include numbness or muscle weakness (usually on one side of the body), difficulty speaking or understanding speech, dizziness or loss of balance, and vision problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Health
The differences between chemical and mineral sunscreens
With the broad selection of sun protection products on the shelves, choosing the best one for your skin can be challenging. You must think about the sun protection factor (SPF), water resistance, and mode of application.
Beyond these options, you must consider the type of sun filtering, be it from a chemical sunscreen or a physical sunblock, also known as mineral sunscreen. Here’s an overview of each type to help you think through your options.
Chemical sunscreen
As the name indicates, this sunscreen is formulated with chemicals like octocrylene and oxybenzone. It works much like a sponge, absorbing harmful rays rather than letting them pass through. While quite effective, some people are allergic or intolerant to these ingredients.
Chemical sunscreen works by penetrating the skin. Therefore, you must apply it about 30 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun to give it time to activate.
Mineral sunscreen
Mineral sunscreens are composed of natural ingredients, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that are less likely to trigger allergic reactions. For this reason, they’re often preferred by people with sensitive skin. Mineral sunscreens reflect the sun’s rays rather than absorb them.
Because this type of sunscreen doesn’t penetrate the epidermis, it starts working as soon as you apply it to your skin. It’s resistant to humidity and doesn’t pollute water. It may, however, create a white cast on your skin.
Although mineral and chemical sunscreens act differently, they both reduce your risk of cancer and premature aging by protecting you from UVA and UVB rays. Whichever type you choose, remember to reapply every two hours. Ask for advice in the store to help you make the best choice.
Wind: 1mph SE
Humidity: 69%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 0
77/66°F
86/70°F