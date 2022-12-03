Five criteria for selecting a snow brush

If your current snow brush has seen better days, or you’re buying your first one for a new car, keep these five criteria in mind when shopping for this must-have accessory.

1. Size

If you’re short or your vehicle is particularly wide or tall, choose a telescopic snow brush to easily clean hard-to-reach places.

2. Scraper

Instead of purchasing a separate ice scraper and brush, look for a model with a brush and ice scraper on opposite ends.

3. Brush

Although effective, bristle bru¬shes can damage your vehicle’s paint. Instead, look for a brush with flexible foam strips or a soft squeegee.

4. Handling

If you choose a telescopic snow brush or one with a rotating end, test it first to ensure the mechanisms won’t jam.

5. Sturdiness

Winter can be hard on snowbrushes, especially in icy conditions. Select a quality model that will last a few winters so you don’t have to replace it prematurely.

To find your new snow brush, visit your local automotive store.