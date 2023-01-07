Five fresh bridalwear trends for 2023

What you wear as you walk down the aisle is one of the most significant decisions for your wedding day. Do you envision yourself in a classic bridal gown, or do traditional styles feel confining to you? To help you express your unique personality on your big day, 2023 has plenty of fresh design trends to inspire you.

1. Something blue

An alternative to classic white, blue is the darling of bridal dress designers for 2023. Look for gowns in shades like periwinkle, ice blue, and cornflower.

2. The little white dress

If you have a playful spirit, a daring cocktail dress provides ease of movement so you can kick up your heels. Bridal designers offer an array of white party minidresses embellished with ornate details befitting the classic bridal gown.

3. Bridal pantsuits

Do you want a less fairy princess look but doesn’t compromise on the drama? Bridal fashion is making huge strides with striking white heirloom separates. These immaculately tailored suit pieces will easily integrate with your post-wedding wardrobe. You may add romantic flourishes like lace, bows, or a tulle train.

4. High slits

Picture the classic bridal gown with a flash of femme fatale. An elongating glimpse of the leg can balance the fullness of your dress’s silhouette. Wear a delicate strappy sandal to extend your leg line.

5. Conscientious choices

If you want to express your values in your gown choice, look for a brand that uses sustainable fabrics or repurposed antique lace. Some designers also contribute portions of their earnings to support environmental and social justice efforts.

Visit your local bridal boutique to explore exciting new bridalwear options.

Bridal dress rental is becoming an option for brides who prefer to spend their wedding budget on other aspects of the big day. Ask your local bridal boutique if they offer a rental service.