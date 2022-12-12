Five holiday trends for your home

Do you want to transform your holiday decor this year? If so, here are five looks for 2022 that may inspire you.

1. Nature themed

Natural elements like tree branches, pinecones and organic materials like wood and hemp are trending choices for Christmas decor.

2. Retro inspired

A vintage holiday look is currently all the rage. Bring out your old-fashioned ornaments or find new ones that match this theme.

3. Upcycled

Turn used items into decorative pieces or shop for ornaments made from reclaimed materials. You can take this trend a step further by wrap¬ping your gifts in fabric, flyers, or newspapers.

4. Dried fruit

Dried limes, oranges, and lemons can be made into garlands and tree ornaments or displayed in glass jars. As a bonus, they smell great!

5. Shimmer and shine

The shiny decor is sure to put you in a festive mood. Use metallic items in shades like blue and green or silver and gold that can be used year after year.

Visit your local stores for more ideas and find everything you need.