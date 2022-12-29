Kids' Corner
Five ideas for fun in the snow
Is the ground covered in snow? Are you looking for some outdoor fun? Here are five ideas that may inspire you.
1. Snow painting. Mix water and food coloring in plastic containers to make your paint. Use a paintbrush or pour the liquids into spray bottles to create snow art.
2. Frosted bubbles. Blow soap bubbles onto a branch, fence post, or snow on a very cold day and watch them freeze. It’s beautiful!
3. Scavenger hunt. Make a list of items to collect outside, like pinecones, rocks, twigs, feathers, and dead leaves. If necessary, ask an adult to help you. Can you find everything around your house? How long does it take you?
4. Headless snowman. Make a snowman with only two snowballs. It should be about shoulder height. Take turns standing behind it to make it look like the snowman has your head and arms. Don’t forget to take silly photos!
5. Hide and seek. Hide and seek is fun, but it can get cold if you have to stay still for a long time. Instead, try having one person hides an object while everyone else races to try and find it.
Enjoy the joys of winter!
Quiz: How to use common baking ingredients
Do you enjoy baking cookies, cakes, pies, and other desserts? If so, try answering the following questions about common baking ingredients.
1. What’s cream of tartar used for?
a) It stabilizes egg whites in meringues
b) It makes pie crusts crispy and flaky
c) It’s a zero-calorie sweetener
2. Which is more pure, vanilla extract or essence?
a) Vanilla extract is more pure
b) Vanilla essence is more pure
c) They’re the same thing
3. What’s special about pastry flour?
a) It’s sweet and contains a lot of gluten
b) It has a fine texture and low-protein content
c) It’s very white and contains sugar
4. What’s the purpose of baking soda?
a) It prevents baked goods from burning
b) It makes baked goods taste better
c) It allows baked goods to rise and become light and fluffy
5. When do you need to use butter sheets?
a) When making certain pastries
b) When making silky smooth mousses
c) When making soft cookies
6. What does cornstarch do?
a) It reduces baking time
b) It can be used as a vegetable oil substitute
c) It thickens liquids and sauces
ANSWERS
1. A), 2. A), 3. B), 4. C), 5. A), 6. C).
Three Christmas craft ideas
Are you in the mood for crafting? Here are a few ideas to help you decorate your home for Christmas.
1. String tree
Cut a triangle out of cardboard and wrap a string around it until it’s completely covered. Make sure to glue the string at the beginning and end to keep it from unrolling. Decorate your tree with pompoms, sequins, or tiny multicolored beads to give it a festive look.
2. Paper Santa
Paint almost half the surface of a white paper plate red. Draw the red paint down one side of the plate, creating a rounded, tapered edge to form Santa’s hat. Color everything else beige. Then, draw Santa’s eyes and nose. For the finishing touch, glue cotton balls all over the bottom of Santa’s face and around the edge of the hat to make it look like his beard and hair.
3. Winter landscape
Glue a large black circle in the middle of a colored piece of cardboard. Glue a white half-moon on top to hide the bottom of the circle. This will create snowy ground and night sky. Glue two bottle caps on top of each other in the middle of the landscape to form a snowman. Draw a face on the bottom of the top cap and buttons on the lower one. Then, make Christmas trees out of green and brown cardboard and glue them to each side of your snowman. Finally, if you want it to look like it’s snowing, sprinkle white confetti in the sky.
Now, all you have to do is display your work!
Holiday quiz: can you find the one that doesn’t belong?
Do you love the holiday season? Test your knowledge about Christmas by correctly identifying the answer that doesn’t belong. Good luck!
1. Which of these words doesn’t mean “ornament”?
A. Goggle
B. Bauble
C. Decoration
2. Which of the following plants isn’t associated with Christmas?
A. Poinsettia
B. Holly
C. Lilac
3. Which of the following isn’t one of Santa Claus’s reindeer?
A. Cupid
B. Racer
C. Vixen
4. Which of these characters isn’t part of the Nutcracker ballet?
A. Clara
B. The Mouse King
C. The Ice Queen
5. Which of these trees isn’t used as a Christmas tree?
A. Spruce
B. Bay laurel
C. Beech
6. Which of these names doesn’t mean Santa Claus in another language?
A. Samichlaus
B. Babbo natale
C. Selamat natal
7. Which of these rituals isn’t related to the Christmas holiday?
A. Advent
B. Lent
C. The Nativity
8. Which of the following isn’t a Christmas movie?
A. Home Alone
B. Forrest Gump
C. Miracle on 34th Street
Answers
1-A, 2-C, 3-B, 4-C, 5-C, 6-C, 7-B, 8-B
Winter quiz
Winters in the northern U.S. can be long and harsh. Some people love the cold season for the abundance of winter sports, while others hate it for the treacherous, icy roads. No matter how you feel about this snow-filled time of year, here’s a fun quiz to help you learn more about it. Good luck!
1. In what year did the infamous ice storm hit upstate New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and much of Maine?
A. 1988
B. 1998
C. 2008
2. On April 14, 1921, Silver Lake, Colorado, set a U.S. record for the most snowfall in a single day. How much snow fell?
A. 6 feet
B. 4 feet
C. 10 feet
3. What’s the lowest temperature ever recorded on Earth?
A. -107 F
B. -128 F
C. -144 F
4. What’s the name of the cold, thick fog that forms a thin layer of ice on the ground?
A. Frost
B. Freezing rain
C. Sleet
5. Which of these clothing items won’t keep you warm?
A. A mitt
B. A muff
C. A mantilla
6. What does the word igloo mean in Inuktitut?
A. House
B. Dome
C. Shelter
7. Which of these animals doesn’t hibernate in winter?
A. Groundhogs
B. Bats
C. Bears
Answers
1. B.
2. A.
3. C.
4. A.
5. C. A mantilla is a lace or silk kerchief. Mitt is short for the word mitten, and a muff is a tube made of warm material that’s open at both ends so you can stick your hands inside to keep them warm.
6. A.
7. C. Bears don’t technically hibernate; they overwinter. In other words, they spend the winter resting in their shelter and only enter a light sleep state.
Santa’s Photo Album: The decorating marathon
Have you ever attended an outdoor festival in a park? I’m with my friends Raccoon, Mr. Snow, and Feather in this picture, preparing for the North Pole outdoor Christmas party.
To mark the occasion, we decided to decorate ALL the trees in the park for the very first time. It was a big task, but many hands made light work. Still, we were in a sweat over it, ho, ho, ho!
At first, everything went like clockwork. The raccoon was in charge of the baubles, while the others were responsible for putting up garlands and colored lights. We carried everything we needed in my large sack. But once we got to the last stand of trees, we realized we didn’t have any ornaments left! I was sure I calculated exactly how many decorations we needed for the entire park.
We looked around and noticed some shiny objects lying in the snow. As we approached, Feather noticed that they were our decorations. I quickly realized what had happened when I tried putting them back in my sack: it had a hole! Baubles and garlands were strewn all over the place, ho, ho, ho!
As you can imagine, we had to go back and pick up all the ornaments we’d lost. Luckily, my friends were there to help. By joining forces, we picked up everything and finished decorating the trees before sunset, just in time for the party.
Come to think of it, it was risky to wait until the day of the event to start decorating. If we’d started earlier, we wouldn’t have had to finish in a hurry. Trust me, I learned my lesson!
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker
Santa’s Photo Album: My three four-legged elves
Do you like dogs? I love them, especially when they help me out, ho, ho, ho! Let me tell you the story of how the three cute little dogs in this picture came to my aid.
It had been madness in the workshop for several weeks making presents. Why you ask? Because all the kids had been exceptionally good that year, I wanted to spoil them a little more than usual, ho, ho, ho! However, this meant my elves were overwhelmed, and many were starting to show signs of fatigue.
I was worried about my team, so I went to ask Mrs. Claus for advice. She suggested I find volunteers to help out so that the elves could catch their breath. But who? I went for a walk in the village to think it over. As I passed the park, I saw my friend Miss Muzzle playing with two of her friends. Wait a minute, maybe these animals could help the elves with their toymaking.
I immediately asked the three companions for a hand (or rather a paw, ho, ho, ho!) in the workshop. They all gladly accepted. You should have seen the dogs’ faces when I hooked them up to a rolling cart. They were as proud as peacocks! The elves were so thrilled. Every time the dogs brought them a tool, a piece of wood, or a can of paint, the elves rewarded them with a treat.
The workshop was up and running again in no time, all thanks to the wisdom of Mrs. Claus and three four-legged volunteers. I gave the dogs a few cookies and a toque from my collection to say thanks.
You have to admit, they’re so cute!
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker
