Five self-care tips for busy caregivers

Many people who look after a sick or disabled family member neglect to take care of themselves. Here are a few things you can do to relieve stress while caring for a loved one.

1. Take short breaks

Take frequent breaks, even if it involves just having a cup of coffee. Doing so can help you regain your motivation and ability to concentrate.

2. Make time for naps

You don’t necessarily have to fall asleep. Simply lying down and closing your eyes for a few minutes can help you think more clearly and recharge your batteries.

3. Stretch your limbs

To help combat fatigue and release tightness in your muscles, gently stretch your arms and legs. You can do this while standing, sitting, or lying down.

4. Get a massage

The benefits of massage therapy are well documented. A 30-minute Swedish massage, for example, can help you relax while reducing the effect of stress on your body. Keep in mind that some massage therapists offer in-home services.

5. Listen to music

If you and the person you take care of both like music, make time to enjoy it together. Studies show that listening to music can limit anxiety, enhance sleep quality, and reduce chronic pain.

To improve your mental and physical health, be sure to make time for self-care. This way, you can continue to be an effective caregiver for your loved one.