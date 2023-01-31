Five situations that require an auto inspection

It’s important to have your vehicle regularly inspected to avoid unexpected breakdowns and fix small problems before they get out of hand. Here are five situations when an inspection is warranted.

1. Your vehicle’s warranty is expiring. If the warranty on your car is due to expire soon, it’s a good idea to bring it to a mechanic for an inspection. They’ll complete any necessary repair work while it’s still covered.

2. You’re planning a road trip. An unexpected breakdown can put a damper on your road trip. To avoid unpleasant surprises and enjoy your vacation, have your vehicle inspected and repaired in advance.

3. You’re shopping for a used car. Checking the mechanical condition of your future vehicle is a must. You’ll find out what type of condition it’s in and can negotiate a lower price if repairs are necessary.

4. Your lease is coming to an end. You may have to pay a hefty bill if the dealership determines your vehicle doesn’t meet their repair standards. It’s a good idea to have your car inspected a few months before the end of your lease so you can correct any lingering problems.

5. You’re selling your vehicle. If you sell someone a defective car, you could be held liable for any injuries they suffer as a result. It’s best to schedule a full inspection before you post your ad. This will allow you to make the necessary repairs, inform the buyer of any shortcomings and set the price accordingly.

