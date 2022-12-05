Five types of gifts for new homeowners

Did one of your friends or family members recently move into a new? If so, give them a Christmas gift that will help them settle in. Here are a few examples.

1. Kitchen items

Consider offering dishcloths, trivets, oven mitts, hand towels, aprons, or various kinds of utensils. Items for the kitchen are practical and will undoubtedly come in handy.

2. Cleaning products

Give your loved one some of your favorite flooring, window, appliance, and shower cleaners to keep their space tidy.

3. A toolbox

Give your friend or family member a few tools for odd jobs, like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, nails, screws, and fasteners.

4. Decorative accessories

Ornate cushions, plush blankets, pretty vases, unique wall decorations, plants, and assorted picture frames can all make excellent gifts.

5. Storage solutions

Bins, baskets, and closet organizers will help your loved one sort and store their belongings.

Finally, if you’re unsure what your loved one needs for their space, consider a gift card to a home decor or hardware store. You could also get them something to help them relax after the big move, like bath products or pre-made meals.