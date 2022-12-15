Five ways landlords can simplify moving day

Do you own an apartment building? If so, you probably know that moving tenants in and out of a unit is no small task. This is especially true if occupants need to leave and arrive on the same day. Here are five things that can help.

1. Anticipate expenses

Ensure there’s room in your budget for necessary expenditures. You may have to cover the cost of advertising the suite, making credit inquiries, and paying the electric bill until the new tenants move in. You might also want to consider changing the locks.

2. Schedule inspections

Walk through the rental unit with both your current and incoming tenants. Ensure everything is in proper working order, including the light switches, plumbing, and appliances.

3. Negotiate the move-out date

Talk to your departing tenants about the advantages of leaving before the end of their lease, and confirm their departure date as soon as possible.

4. Determine the move-in date

Reach out to the new tenants and remind them to make plans to move out of their current place if they haven’t already done so. Try to synchronize departures and arrivals if they’ll occur on the same day.

5. Share relevant information

Tell new tenants everything they need to know about the premises. Share the garbage collection schedule, the rules and regulations for the building, and any other important information.

Finally, if possible, be present on moving day to ensure everything goes smoothly.