Five ways to add a tropical twist to your decor
Does the cold winter make your dream of a sunny getaway? These five decorating tips will make you want to throw on a bathing suit, sandals, and sarong despite the sub-zero temperatures.
1. Choose evocative materials and textiles. Transport yourself to a picturesque fishing town on the coast by decorating your space with furniture and rugs made of materials like rattan, driftwood, linen, and bamboo.
2. Dress your walls and windows in summer colors. Purchase artwork and window coverings in tropical colors like pure white, azure blue, bright yellow, fuchsia pink, emerald green, and turquoise.
3. Use outdoor furniture in your home. Turn your home into a beachside resort with outdoor lounge chairs, picnic tables, and hammocks. You can also use your prettiest beach towels as throws.
4. Accessorize your space. Utilize ocean-inspired accent pieces like buoys, fins, surfboards, anchors, lobster cages, and seashells to create a vacation-like atmosphere.
5. Arrange a variety of plants. Create a beachy vibe with natural or artificial tropical plants and flowers like palms, cacti, and hibiscus. Arrange a basket of exotic fruits as a centerpiece.
Visit your local stores to find summer vacation decor.
Expert tips for managing an inheritance
The gift of inheritance almost always comes with a loss. Consequently, it’s normal to feel confused, upset, and overwhelmed. The last thing you want is to make financial decisions while in shock. If needed, put the assets in a high-interest savings account to give yourself time to grieve. That way, you won’t regret rushing into any major purchases.
Once you’re ready to take the next step, hire a financial adviser to help you create a plan about how to work your inheritance into your life. For example, you could pay off debt, save for retirement, or put money into your children’s higher education fund. You may also want to establish an emergency fund with at least three to six months of living expenses.
Moreover, don’t feel bad about using some of the inheritance money to treat yourself. After all, your loved one wanted the best for you. For instance, you could use some money to take a trip or buy your dream car. The most important thing is to be intentional about how you spend money.
Four tips for a winning marriage proposal
Has the subject of marriage come up in conversations with your sweetheart? Does it feel like the right time to pop the big question? Here are four tips to help you make your proposal unique and unforgettable.
1. Think about your personalities
If you or your partner are shy, a public proposal with lots of people watching might not be the best idea. Instead, choose an intimate moment. For example, in the comfort of your home, while taking a walk, or during a romantic picnic. If you don’t want it to be entirely private, consider including a few of your closest friends to make it meaningful.
2. Plan your proposal
Ideally, choose a moment when you won’t be too pressed for time to avoid needless stress. While it may seem there’s never an ideal time to propose, it’s in your best interest not to rush it.
3. Pay attention to your presentation
Even if an engagement ring isn’t essential to you, the moment of presentation is the heart and soul of the marriage proposal. Choose the ring carefully, subtly taking note of your partner’s tastes while passing a jewelry shop window, for example.
4. Consider the element of surprise
Even if you and your partner frequently talk about marriage, the element of surprise is key to a memorable proposal. Make your plans discreetly, and be sure that the loved ones you enlist help keep the secret safe.
Start exploring your area to find the perfect ring and plan the perfect place and time for your marriage proposal.
Six things to consider for a successful painting project
Do you want to paint (or repaint) a room, staircase, or piece of furniture? Here are six things to remember to ensure your painting project is successful.
1. Choose high-quality products. For the best results, invest in high-quality products. For example, spend the extra money on good paint, brushes, and rollers.
2. Select the right color and finish. Compare several samples to select a paint color you love. Make sure to choose the right finish for your desired look.
3. Think about maintenance. Kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways are more likely to collect dirt and dust. Therefore, choose a finish that’s easy to clean and can withstand heavy traffic.
4. Consider the surface type. When choosing the right paint for your project, it’s essential to consider the surface type. For instance, concrete, wood, and metal require different types of paint and surface preparation.
5. Evaluate your experience level. If you’ve done several painting projects in the past, you may have enough experience to take on the task yourself. If not, call a professional for beautiful, smudge-free results.
6. Buy enough paint. Depending on your project, you may need to apply a primer and account for one, two, or even three coats of paint. Ensure you buy the correct amount of paint, especially if it’s a custom blend.
Visit your local paint retailer for personalized advice.
How to protect your accounts from fraud
The internet provides endless conveniences. Unfortunately, however, it also offers fraudsters a plethora of ways to scam businesses and people. The web may have shrunk the world, but that may make it easier to bump into bad-faith actors. Account takeovers are one of the biggest threats, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself.
Step one, you should enable two-factor authentication (2FA). This way, whenever you log into an account, the website will send an email or text message with a code. Importantly, even if a fraudster has your password, they will also need access to your phone or email. While it’s somewhat common for passwords to get exposed, it’s less likely that a scammer will have both your cell phone and your account password. Likewise, someone might snatch your phone but still need the account password.
Researchers have found that 2FA can prevent up to 100 percent of bot attacks and 90 percent of targeted attacks. Bot attacks are especially dangerous. Many scammers prefer brute force attacks, meaning they try random passwords repeatedly until they gain access. Manually plugging in passwords would take a long time. But here’s the thing: Hackers can use automated bots to test passwords. They can upload a list of common passwords and then have these bots run them and see if they can gain access. Financial institutions report that over 70 percent of login attempts likely to come from malicious bots.
So, in step two, you need to use a complex, hard-to-guess password. Add in a few random numbers, symbols, and cApITaLiZE at least a few random letters.
Step three, don’t reuse passwords for different accounts. Unfortunately, your bank or favorite electronics store might someday suffer a data breach and expose your login details. Then, fraudsters can buy lists of these passwords. If your bank password provides access to your Amazon or eBay account, you can quickly lose control of them.
New Year, New finances
Were you better off last year than this year? If the answer is No, or you don’t know the answer, you’ve got some work to do.
A study by Princeton Research Associates shows that, for all income levels below $100,000, people with a written financial plan report twice as much savings and investments as those without a plan.
Here’s how to make yours:
1. Find where you are now:
– What is your net worth (what you own less how much you owe)?
– How much debt do you have? Take a brave look at debt and interest rates.
– What are your financial goals, and how can you reach them?
2. Lower your interest rates.
If your job is secure and you are in good health, it could be wise to take a home equity loan at a lower interest rate to pay off high-interest consumer credit accounts. Though rising, equity loan rates are still less than credit cards.
3. Blast your debt.
Don’t charge anything. Talk to a credit counseling agency if you can’t pay all your unsecured debts in three to five years.
4. Check your progress.
You will be encouraged to see your total debt reduced each month.
5. Track daily expenses.
Monitor every penny you spend for 60 days. You are sure to find items you don’t really want or need.
6. Plan for disaster.
Check your home, auto, and health insurance to ensure adequate coverage.
Put money into an account for emergencies. Aim for three months of living expenses, but save what you can.
7. Avoid temptation.
Stick to your plan, not your pal’s vacation schedule.
A short guide to storm doors
Storm doors provide an added layer of protection and insulation to your home. They also help circulate air during the summer when paired with a screen. Here’s what to consider before buying a storm door.
1. Size. Storm doors come in various standard sizes, including 32, 34, and 36 inches. Before buying one, measure the opening between the door jambs, not the door itself.
2. Frames. There are three main frame styles for storm doors: full-view, mid-view, and high-view. Full-view storm doors feature a full-length glass panel that covers the entire door. This feature is ideal for showing off your home’s entry and letting in natural light.
The glass panel on mid-view storm doors covers most of the door but stops about 18 inches from the bottom. This style is perfect for entries you use daily, as the bottom kick plate protects the door from damage.
Finally, high-view storm doors feature a small window at the top and a large bottom panel. This style offers enhanced reinforcement and is most suitable for areas prone to high winds.
3. Material. Storm doors are typically made of steel, vinyl, or aluminum. Steel doors are dent-resistant, rot-resistant, and warp-resistant, while aluminum ones are affordable and lightweight. Vinyl is another excellent choice because it’s durable and comes in various colors.
Finally, you can also choose screen types, including ones that are retractable or entirely interchangeable. Visit your local home improvement store to find the right storm door for your home.
