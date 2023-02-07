Five ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your family

Do you want to do something special for Valentine’s Day? If so, here are some ideas that may inspire you.

1. Decorate the house

Purchase decorative items in pink, white and red. A bouquet of roses, assorted candles, sparkly confetti, and heart-shaped napkins make great accents.

2. Make a dessert

Put on your apron and create a sweet Valentine’s Day treat. Heart-shaped cookies, pink meringues, and strawberries dipped in chocolate are sure to please.

3. Hand out cards

Write heartfelt notes to your loved ones. Consider including a few chocolates or cinnamon hearts with them.

4. Organize a scavenger hunt

Create clues with a Valentine’s Day theme to help your family members find a hidden surprise.

5. Have a photoshoot

Dress up in Valentine’s Day attire and pose in fun and creative ways. Laughter is sure to follow.

Happy Valentine’s Day!