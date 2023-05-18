Five ways to improve your partying skills

It happens to everyone sometimes: Standing on the sidelines at a party with a drink or appetizer in your hand, with no idea what to say or do. But party anxiety isn’t a life sentence — there are things you can actually do about it. Try these tips, and you might actually find that you like parties after all.

1. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. You are not obligated to be the life of the party or earn the undying affection of every party guest. It’s really just a party!

2. Start with people you know. A conversation with some familiar faces can loosen you up and make it easier to chat with new people later on.

3. Pick the perfect arrival time for you. Are you more comfortable with a lighter crowd, or do you like to slide in while the party’s in full swing, when lots of people are already talking, and you can just join a group? If arriving a couple of minutes early or late (within reason) lets you have a better time, then don’t agonize about it — just do it.

4. Create strategies to meet and talk to new people. You might ask your host to introduce you or just stick out your hand and do it yourself. Have a couple of funny stories or interesting facts in your back pocket as conversation starters.

5. Don’t be afraid to join groups of new people. It’s a party, after all. You can listen to the conversation, participate with easy questions and statements, and let it build from there. You could also just put it all out there with a simple “I don’t think we’ve met before. What are your names?” It’s easy to do and instantly initiates a conversation that includes everyone.