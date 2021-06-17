Flag Certificate presentation ceremonies by the Sons of the American Revolution

On June 14, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted two Flag Certificate Presentation Ceremonies. These certificates are presented to individuals, companies or government offices who properly display the flag for patriotic purposes.

The first program was held at the Korean War Memorial in Winchester. The Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) participated in the ceremony and was represented by David Clark, Steve Culbert, Marshall DeHaven, Dickie Ewing, Lew Ewing, Gary Fletcher, Rob Shirley, Herb Taylor and Raleigh Watson. All of these individuals served in Korea as members of the military.

The event was opened with a prayer by Dan Hesse and the CJWII color guard presenting the colors. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey who gave a presentation on what the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is and it’s patriotic, educational and historic goals of perpetuating the memory of the colonial era.

Lew Ewing followed with a presentation on the KWVA and the history of Flag Day. This was followed by wreath presentations from the Korean Vets and the SAR to honor the flag and the service of our fighting forces in Korea. This was followed by a musket salute, Taps and a Benediction by Dan Hesse. Color Guard members were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Marc Robinson and Mike St. Jacques.

The second event was held at the Handley Library with a Flag Certificate presented to the library staff. Brett Osborn and Thomas “Chip” Daniel presented John Huddy, Library Director and Ann White, Deputy Director with the certificate while a color guard stood at present arms to honor the flag and the library for the exemplary, patriotic display of the flag.