Interesting Things to Know
Flag Day June 14: The creator – and the improver – of the U.S. flag
Francis Hopkinson was a man of many talents: He ran a store, was accomplished on the harpsicord, wrote music, invented a musical instrument, and negotiated treaties with the Delaware and Iroquois nations.
Plus he designed the United States flag. At least he thought he designed the flag and he asked Congress for a quarter cask of wine for his trouble.
Even though Congress didn’t pay, Hopkinson is recognized as the designer of the flag, although his sketches have been lost.
Hopkinson’s flag differs from the current design in that Hopkinson’s flag featured six-sided stars instead of five-sided stars.
George Washington himself is said to have asked Betsy Ross, an accomplished upholsterer, to sew the first flag. But Betsy argued that a five-sided star would be infinitely easier to manufacture than a six-sided star. When challenged, Betsy took out a swatch of material, folded it, and in one single snip produced a five-sided star. Her idea was adopted.
You can see directions for Betsy’s famous one-snip star at ushistory.org/betsy/flagstar.html.
Interesting Things to Know
Learning how to recognize elder abuse
Did you know that about one in 10 Americans aged 60 and older experience some form of elder abuse, most often at the hands of their spouse, children or adult grandchildren? World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which takes place on June 15, is an ideal opportunity to increase awareness about this prevalent and widely under-reported public health issue.
Examples of abuse
Whether it’s intentional or involuntary, the abuse of elderly people can take many forms. Some common types include physical, sexual, emotional, financial, and systemic abuse. Neglect and discrimination based on age also constitute elder abuse. Here are a few specific examples:
• Dragging the person by the arm to make them walk faster
• Force-feeding or spoon-feeding the person because they eat “too slowly”
• Administering medication to the person to make them more submissive
• Withholding information that concerns the person because you assume they won’t understand or you don’t want to take the time to explain
• Taking away the person’s car keys and thereby limiting their independence
• Speaking to the person with condescension or like they’re a child
• Placing the person in a seniors’ residence against their will
• Mocking the person because they don’t understand something
• Preventing the person from spending money on things they enjoy because you don’t want them to spend your inheritance
For more information on how to prevent, identify, and report elder abuse, visit the National Center on Elder Abuse website at ncea.acl.gov.
Interesting Things to Know
How to get rid of your golf slice
Among amateur and intermediate golfers, slicing the ball is a common problem. Typically, it’s caused by an outside-to-inside swing path that leaves the clubface open at the moment of impact. This sends the ball careening off to the right if the golfer is right-handed. Here are some tips to help you eliminate your slice and send the ball straight down the fairway.
Adjust your setup
Many golfers line up with the ball too far forward in their stance. This leaves the clubface open at the moment of impact and prevents the golfer from properly releasing the club. To help get rid of your slice, experiment with moving the ball a bit further back in your stance.
Fix your grip
Tuck in your elbow
If your grip and setup are fine, then the issue is likely with your swing. One of the most common swing mistakes among players who slice is flaring out their right elbow during the backswing. This pulls the club away from the body, resulting in an outside-to-inside swing. To ensure your club follows a straight path, keep your right elbow as close to your body as possible during your backswing.
If following this advice doesn’t deliver your ball onto the fairway, consider taking one or more lessons from a golf instructor. You’ll likely benefit from more personalized pointers.
Interesting Things to Know
4 ways golfers can improve their mental game
Golf is one of the most mentally challenging sports. Here are four tips to help you stay in the zone while you’re on the links.
1. Don’t dwell on bad shots
No one wants to hook the ball into the trees or pencil in a triple-bogey. However, you need to be able to move on from a bad shot to focus on the next one. Strategies for dealing with a disappointing hole include chatting with your playing partners and planning your next shot.
2. Have a pre-shot ritual
3. Visualize success
Confidence can make a big difference. If you visualize yourself attaining the desired result before each shot, you may find you perform better. Moreover, this can help you work out a strategy for approaching a hole.
4. Stay healthy
Taking care of your body will help ensure you remain mentally sharp. Drink plenty of water, eat a nutritious meal, and warm-up before you hit the links. You’ll feel looser and more alert.
By mastering your mental game, you’ll be able to shave a few strokes off your scorecard and make this challenging sport more enjoyable.
Interesting Things to Know
5 kinds of fishing lures
Lures are designed to simulate live bait and have several other advantages. In addition to being less messy, they can help you cast further and target species more directly. Here are five kinds of commonly used lures.
1. Plugs
These hard-plastic lures are shaped and painted to resemble baitfish and other prey. They have a thin sheet of metal on one end, called a lip or bill, which makes the lure wobble. Types of plugs include crankbaits, minnows, wobblers, shallow-divers, and deep-divers.
2. Spoons
3. Soft plastic baits
Used primarily for bass fishing, these types of lures are designed to resemble worms, crawfish, lizards, frogs, and other prey.
4. Spinnerbaits
These lures have one or more oval-shaped blades that spin rapidly and reflect light when pulled through the water. They imitate swimming bait fish like minnows and shiners, and they’re ideal for catching predatory species like bass, pike, and perch.
5. Buzzbaits
There are different styles of buzz bait, but the defining feature of this type of lure is its ability to vibrate as it moves through the water. Buzzbaits are used primarily to target bass in shallow water.
Are you still wondering which type of lure to use? If so, the staff at your local tackle shop can help you pick out the best option for the fishing you’re doing.
Interesting Things to Know
June celebrity birthdays!
Do you share a June birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Justine Henin, 38, former tennis player, Liege, Belgium, 1982.
2 – Awkwafina, 32, actress, rap artist, born Nora Lum, Forest Hills, NY, 1988.
3 – Scott Valentine, 62, actor (Family Ties), Saratoga Springs, NY, 1958.
4 – Angelina Jolie, 45, actress, Los Angeles, CA, 1975.
5 – Kathleen Kennedy, 67, film producer, film executive (president of Lucasfilm), Berkeley, CA, 1953.
6 – Gary U.S. Bonds, 81, singer, songwriter, born Gary Anderson, Jacksonville, FL, 1939.
7 – Roberto Alagna, 57, opera singer, born Clichy-sous-Bois, Seine-Saint-Denis, France, 1963.
8 – Keenen Ivory Wayans, 62, actor (In Living Color), New York, NY, 1958.
9 – Natalie Portman, 39, actress (Black Swan, Thor), born Natalie Hershlag, Jerusalem, Israel, 1981.
10 – Kate Upton, 28, model, St. Joseph, MI, 1992.
11 – Mehmet Oz, 60, surgeon, television personality, Cleveland, OH, 1960.
12 – Marv Albert, 79, sportscaster, born Marvin Philip Aufrichtig, New York, NY, 1941.
13 – Chris Evans, 39, actor (The Avengers), Boston, MA, 1981.
14 – Marla Gibbs, 89, actress (The Jeffersons), born Margaret Bradley, Chicago, IL, 1931.
15 – Leah Remini, 50, actress (The King of Queens), Brooklyn, NY, 1970.
16 – Abby Elliott, 33, comedienne, actress (Saturday Night Live), New York, NY, 1987.
17 – Greg Kinnear, 57, actor, Logansport, IN, 1963.
18 – Blake Shelton, 44, country singer, television personality (The Voice), Ada, OK, 1976.
19 – Macklemore, 37, rapper, born Benjamin Haggerty, Kent, WA, 1983.
20 – John Goodman, 68, actor (Roseanne), Afton, MO, 1952.
21 – Kris Allen, 35, singer, television personality (American Idol), Jacksonville, AR, 1985.
22 – Randy Couture, 57, mixed martial artist, Everett, WA, 1963.
23 – Joel Edgerton, 46, actor, (The Great Gatsby), director, Blacktown, Australia, 1974.
24 – Sherry Stringfield, 53, actress (NYPD Blue), Colorado Springs, CO, 1967.
25 – Ricky Gervais, 59, actor, comedian, Reading, Berkshire, England, 1961.
26 – Jennette McCurdy, 28, actress, singer, Long Beach, CA, 1992.
27 – Chandler Riggs, 21, actor (The Walking Dead), Atlanta, GA, 1999.
28 – Thomas Hampson, 65, opera singer, Elkhart, IN, 1955.
29 – Gary Busey, 76, actor, musician, Baytown, TX, 1944.
30 – Cole Swindell, 37, singer, Glennville, GA, 1983.
Interesting Things to Know
5 common camping mistakes to avoid
If you’re going camping this summer, make sure to plan ahead. It’s all too easy to forget a key detail and then suffer the consequences. To ensure you have a terrific time, here are some common mistakes to avoid.
1. Choosing the wrong campground
Do your research to find a campground that checks all your boxes. In particular, consider the amenities you want. This may include laundry facilities, a pool, a tennis court, or lake access. You should also consider what type of camping spot you’d like, whether it’s a secluded area in the forest or a shared campsite with a community feel.
2. Bringing gear that doesn’t work
3. Being ill-prepared for the weather
Check the weather forecast and prepare for all eventualities. Even if there’s only a small chance of rain, play it safe and bring rain gear such as a poncho, rain boots, and a tarp. Keep in mind that the temperature can dip at night.
4. Leaving your first aid kit at home
You should always take along a first aid kit. It should have all the items you need to handle cuts, abrasions, injuries, and aches. Additionally, it’s a good idea to bring things you can use to repair your tent if need be such as tape, rope, and a needle and thread.
5. Taking local wildlife for granted
Determine what types of animals inhabit the area where your campground is located and learn how to react if you encounter them (bears, coyotes, moose, and others). Also, you should find out how to avoid attracting local wildlife to your campsite.
Additionally, be sure to arrive while the sun’s still up. It can be difficult to find your campsite, put up your tent, and locate the bathroom in the dark.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 30.25"Hg
UV index: 0
76/54°F
77/56°F