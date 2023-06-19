Flag Day: SAR and VFW Honor the Stars and Stripes with Elks Lodge

The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 united in patriotic tribute during the annual Flag Day Ceremony, an event organized by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 867, on June 14, 2023.

This esteemed ceremony, taking place against the backdrop of the Old Court House on the Winchester Walking Mall, was meticulously orchestrated by Dave Gardiner. The event commemorated the birth of the American flag and underscored the Elks’ enduring commitment to fostering respect and knowledge for this symbol of our nation.

Since 1908, Elks Lodge has been conducting this annual event, ensuring the recognition of Flag Day. The ritual was officially adopted in 1907 during the Grand Lodge Session in Philadelphia, earning the distinction of being the first fraternal organization to do so. The day received nationwide validation when President Harry S. Truman designated June 14 as Flag Day on August 3, 1949.

The highlight of the ceremony involved the presentation of nine historical U.S. flags, each heralded with a short biography and accompanied by pertinent music. The sequence started with the “Appeal to Heaven Flag,” presented by Steve Renner, and concluded with the current “50 Star Flag,” unfurled by Brett Osborn.

A poignant moment came when VFW member and Vietnam Veteran Wayne Garner presented the “POW/MIA Flag,” a solemn acknowledgment of those still missing or held captive. Following this, attendees stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America,” their voices resounding across the mall.

A rifle salute, fired by members of the VFW Post 2123, capped off the ceremony.

The Flag Day ceremony served as a moving homage to our national emblem and a vivid reminder of its rich history. Participating organizations SAR and VFW, in unity with Elks Lodge 867, demonstrated the powerful bond between past, present, and the patriotic commitment that binds us all.